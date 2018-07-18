Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, July 18, 2018, and for those of us who are flush, it’s National Caviar Day. It’s also International Nelson Mandela Day, honoring the great man’s birthday. Google also celebrates another great man, the German conductor Kurt Masur, who is 91 today, but I’m curious why they didn’t post a Mandela Doodle given that today is the great man’s 100th birthday.

On this day in 1290, King Edward 1 of England expelled all of the country’s Jews—about 16,000—via the Edict of Expulsion. On July 18, 1870, the Vatican Council decreed the doctrine of papal infallibility; a theological dogma completely fabricated by humans. Here’s Archie Bunker expounding on that doctrine:

On this day in 1925, Adolf Hitler published Mein Kampf. Exactly 44 years later, Senator Ted Kennedy, driving Mary Jo Kopechne in his car, crashed in a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger. On this day in 1976, Nadia Comăneci became the first person in Olympic Game history to score a perfect 10. That first perfect score was achieved on the parallel bars; Comăneci got six more in the Montreal Games, winning a total of three gold medals. On this day in 1992, a picture of a group, Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, becoming the first photo ever posted to the World Wide Web. Here’s the photo:

And the group? Here’s what Wikipedia says about it:

Les Horribles Cernettes “The Horrible CERN Girls”) was an all-female parody pop group, self-labelled “the one and only High Energy Rock Band”, which was founded by employees of CERN and performed at CERN and other HEP-related events. Their musical style is often described as doo-wop. The initials of their name, LHC, are the same as those of the Large Hadron Collider, which was later built at CERN. Their humorous songs are freely available on their website.

Notables born on this day include William Makepeace Thackeray (1811), Hendrick Lorentz (1853, Nobel Laureate), Vidkun Quisling (1887), Machine Gun Kelly (1895), Harriet Nelson (1909), Red Skelton (1913), Nelson Mandela (1918; his 100th birthday), Kurt Masur (1927; see above), Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1933), Hunter S. Thompson (1937), Martha Reeves (1941), M.I.A. (1975), and Priyanka Chopra (1982). Those who died on July 18 include Caravaggio (1610), John Paul Jones (1792), Jane Austen (1817), Thomas Cook (1892), Horatio Alger (1899), Machine Gun Kelly (1954; died on his birthday), Mary Jo Kopechne (1969 aged 29; see above), and Nico (1988). Caravaggio happens to be one of my favorite painters of all time and here’s one of my favorites works: The Calling of St. Matthew, painted between 1699 and 1700. It shows the moment where Jesus importunes Matthew to follow him:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is channeling Dr. King:

Hili: I have a dream. A: What kind of dream? Hili: A deep one.

In Polish:

Hili: Mam sen.

Ja: Jaki?

Hili: Głęboki.

Two tweets sent by Heather Hastie. Have a listen to this parody:

NEW VIDEO! This one's for Putin (with apologies to Gilbert & Sullivan.) #VeryStableGenius 🎶🇷🇺🤯🌈 pic.twitter.com/GC1JQ9tcpu — Randy Rainbow (@RandyRainbow) July 16, 2018

Funky kitten:

🎈😽🎈😻🎈😸🎈😽🎈😻🎈 Funky little marshmallow … Via kitty tumblr 🐾🐾🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/MaqHz7PKIk — The Cult Cat (@Elverojaguar) July 15, 2018

From Grania, yet another lie by Trump:

Trump was reading for a typewritten script during his "clarification" moment but he made some handwritten additions, including: "THERE WAS NO COLLUSION" pic.twitter.com/0IfleZm8yJ — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 17, 2018

This isn't weird at all https://t.co/llxVPK97DE — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) July 17, 2018

God, we are getting so played. And Trump can’t even see it. This is worse than when Trump got rolled in Singapore by Kim Jong Un. Grr https://t.co/3q1MOQ5pyv — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) July 16, 2018

More Trumpiana, with various hypotheses:

A sweet but sad tweet about the death of Terry Pratchett:

Yes this is true @ParisZarcilla. Dad was fond of the idea of dying with a cat nearby, so I trained his cat (Pongo) to sleep on his bed. A gently snoring cat was a great comfort to all. https://t.co/tdHdXnCns3 — Rhianna Pratchett (@rhipratchett) July 18, 2018

And the Cute Kitten Tweet of the Day:

dropping the little guy off in bed 💤 📹: oxanaswarovski pic.twitter.com/AZjqYnxEvf — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) July 18, 2018

From Matthew: Will readers show that the colors aren’t really the same?

Another approach to dots in Munker Illusions (cc @AkiyoshiKitaoka): The dots appear to be salmon and lemon colors but are actually exactly the same color (RGB 253, 250, 41). pic.twitter.com/TJBwudXWdi — David Novick (@NovickProf) July 16, 2018

A video of Inimicus didactylus. Look at that fish!

Bearded ghoul or demon stinger up close! I am always going on about how fish living on sand can be just as interesting as those on reefs – this fantastic footage (which shows behaviour that looks very much like courtship) by Taku Ohara @benthosdivers surely proves that! pic.twitter.com/WJ9AtfAxRw — Lachlan Fetterplace (@fiskeforbrains) July 17, 2018

Someone went to a lot of trouble to do this!

This morning in Lower Manhattan someone put a life sized, fake Putin on the Wall Street Bull and covered it with dildos. pic.twitter.com/6txPn35INp — RustyBertrand (@RustyBertrand) July 17, 2018

Amazing treasures from Sutton Hoo, with the objects referred to shown below:

While looking for something else this morning, I came across the letter announcing the discovery of two of my favourite *ever* artefacts – the pyramidal mounts from #SuttonHoo – complete with a sketch. “I can hardly suppose it to be #garnet” writes the author…Turns out it was! pic.twitter.com/4N9GNOXpXO — Sue Brunning (@SueBrunningBM) July 17, 2018

Remembers that these objects were made in the 6th or 7th centuries!

Here are the staggering real things. Masterpieces in miniature! You can see them in #Room41 @britishmuseum. pic.twitter.com/sXJMcOnoZc — Sue Brunning (@SueBrunningBM) July 17, 2018

An adorable gamboling goat:

Don’t say anything just RT pic.twitter.com/sJln2JZ3aM — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 15, 2018