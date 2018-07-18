Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Wednesday, July 18, 2018, and for those of us who are flush, it’s National Caviar Day. It’s also International Nelson Mandela Day, honoring the great man’s birthday. Google also celebrates another great man, the German conductor Kurt Masur, who is 91 today, but I’m curious why they didn’t post a Mandela Doodle given that today is the great man’s 100th birthday.
On this day in 1290, King Edward 1 of England expelled all of the country’s Jews—about 16,000—via the Edict of Expulsion. On July 18, 1870, the Vatican Council decreed the doctrine of papal infallibility; a theological dogma completely fabricated by humans. Here’s Archie Bunker expounding on that doctrine:
On this day in 1925, Adolf Hitler published Mein Kampf. Exactly 44 years later, Senator Ted Kennedy, driving Mary Jo Kopechne in his car, crashed in a tidal basin at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger. On this day in 1976, Nadia Comăneci became the first person in Olympic Game history to score a perfect 10. That first perfect score was achieved on the parallel bars; Comăneci got six more in the Montreal Games, winning a total of three gold medals. On this day in 1992, a picture of a group, Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, becoming the first photo ever posted to the World Wide Web. Here’s the photo:
And the group? Here’s what Wikipedia says about it:
Les Horribles Cernettes “The Horrible CERN Girls”) was an all-female parody pop group, self-labelled “the one and only High Energy Rock Band”, which was founded by employees of CERN and performed at CERN and other HEP-related events. Their musical style is often described as doo-wop. The initials of their name, LHC, are the same as those of the Large Hadron Collider, which was later built at CERN. Their humorous songs are freely available on their website.
Notables born on this day include William Makepeace Thackeray (1811), Hendrick Lorentz (1853, Nobel Laureate), Vidkun Quisling (1887), Machine Gun Kelly (1895), Harriet Nelson (1909), Red Skelton (1913), Nelson Mandela (1918; his 100th birthday), Kurt Masur (1927; see above), Yevgeny Yevtushenko (1933), Hunter S. Thompson (1937), Martha Reeves (1941), M.I.A. (1975), and Priyanka Chopra (1982). Those who died on July 18 include Caravaggio (1610), John Paul Jones (1792), Jane Austen (1817), Thomas Cook (1892), Horatio Alger (1899), Machine Gun Kelly (1954; died on his birthday), Mary Jo Kopechne (1969 aged 29; see above), and Nico (1988).
Caravaggio happens to be one of my favorite painters of all time and here’s one of my favorites works: The Calling of St. Matthew, painted between 1699 and 1700. It shows the moment where Jesus importunes Matthew to follow him:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is channeling Dr. King:
Hili: I have a dream.A: What kind of dream?Hili: A deep one.
Two tweets sent by Heather Hastie. Have a listen to this parody:
Funky kitten:
From Grania, yet another lie by Trump:
More Trumpiana, with various hypotheses:
A sweet but sad tweet about the death of Terry Pratchett:
And the Cute Kitten Tweet of the Day:
From Matthew: Will readers show that the colors aren’t really the same?
A video of Inimicus didactylus. Look at that fish!
Someone went to a lot of trouble to do this!
Amazing treasures from Sutton Hoo, with the objects referred to shown below:
Remembers that these objects were made in the 6th or 7th centuries!
An adorable gamboling goat:
Hili is still the best. Archie Bunker got it right sometimes.
That Gilbert & Sullivan parody is outta sight. Trump is a character made for opéra bouffe.