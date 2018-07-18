Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ mistakes

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “errors”, comes pretty close to the kind of tautological arguments made by very orthodox Christians and Muslims.
For Christians—not so much Muslims—some of those scriptural errors, which are real (e.g., the absence of a Roman census around the time of Jesus’s birth, the absence of evidence for the exodus of Jews from Egypt, and, of course, the creation story of Genesis) are dismissed by claiming that these are metaphors, not factual errors. Others, most notably and recently William Lane Craig, have admitted that the Bible is erroneous because humans were involved in writing it, and simply appropriated stories from other sources. In contrast, the average Muslims tends to take his scripture much more literally, so Mo’s argument may be apposite there.
I’ll point out once again, and for the last time, that my reproduction of Jesus and Mo cartoons has caused this website to be banned in its entirety in Pakistan. Further, my host organization, WordPress, supposedly dedicated to free speech, has implemented that ban at the request of the Pakistani authorities. I’m not sure which is worse: the Pakistani government, which simply censors criticism of its national faith because that’s considered offensive, or WordPress, an American company that does the Pakistanis’ dirty work for them.
Who is worse? WordPress – they are the ones turning on the gas chamber gas. They could refuse and act ethically, but they don’t.
It wouldn’t worry me so much if WordPress were honest about their position.
They claim to be for free speech but, instead of making a stand, they cave in to the Pakistani government’s demands. If they simply said “we put access to the platform for Pakistanis ahead of your free speech rights”, I would have less problem.
As things stand, ordinary Pakistani people are unaware that WordPress is censoring the Internet on behalf of their government and the government can say “we are not censoring WordPress, they are doing it themselves”.
That last point (continuing your analogy) is the equivalent of the Nazis saying “we are not gassing Jews, it’s him over there [points to prisoner operating the gas tap at gun point]”. Obviously, that kind of reasoning shouldn’t fly, but all to often it does.
Of course it’s worse that WordPress is complicit in the censoring. The Pakistani government is simply acting in “perfect” agreement with the “perfect” dictates of their faith. Hence they are “perfectly” justified!
Jesus and Mo does it again! The Profi(teer) Muhammad states a triple negative on his exit.
Twitter also frequently hides tweets from your account saying they may contain sensitive material.
And one account’s sensitive material is another account’s materialistic sensation. So since 3.2 billion accounts have an average of say, fifteen sensitivities we can block approximately any tweet we wanna block.
Boo to you, WordPress.
Is that true of “average Muslims” or just of fundamentalist Muslims?
According to this, in every majority Muslim country surveyed a majority of Muslims believe the Koran is the literal word of god.
http://www.pewforum.org/2012/08/09/the-worlds-muslims-unity-and-diversity-executive-summary/
Mo’s logic is reminiscent of Descartes’ ontological argument for the existence of God. If you can imagine a perfect thing, it must exist; otherwise, it wouldn’t be perfect. Imagine, for instance, a perfect, space-faring teapot…
Or, to quote the (possibly apocryphal) mathematician, “consider a spherical cow”.
Well, look on the bright side. At least you do not live in Pakistan.
“I’m not sure which is worse: the Pakistani government, which simply censors criticism of its national faith because that’s considered offensive, or WordPress, an American company that does the Pakistanis’ dirty work for them.”
The Pakistani government. Private organizations are, and should not be, under any obligation to provide a venue for any speech for any reason. Remember that freedom of speech means that blog hosts are free to censor content for any reason. And “any” reason includes caving into autocratic regimes for the sake of maintaining the respective countries market.
Governments, on the other hand, should protect the rights of citizens to speak and to hear. Let’s not play word games here. Pakistan is worse. Way worse.