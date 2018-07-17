Wildlife videos: Fox cam!

Reader Michael called my attention to this Fox Cam, which shows a large and entertaining brood. The YouTube notes:

A family of wild Red Foxes has raised kits in a den on the campus of the Squam Lakes Natural Science Center in Holderness, New Hampshire for three successive springs. In 2016 she reared 5 kits, in 2017 she reared 7 kits. This year she appeared with 9 kits on April 4. After more than two weeks of observations we were astonished on April 20, when we counted 11 kits. We can’t believe that one female produced all these kits and we are puzzled why we have not seen all eleven until now.

For a passel of different live wildlife streams, go to this site.