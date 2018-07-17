Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s the cruelest day: Tuesday: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, and “National Peach Ice-Cream Day“, though why they hyphenate “Ice-Cream” is beyond me. It will be a cool-ish day in Chicago at last, with lower humidity and a high of only 77° F (25°C). I have things to do downtown this morning, so posting will probably be light.
News of the day: Yesterday I posted on Trump’s shameful performance in Helsinki, siding with Putin over the U.S. intelligence service’s determination that Russia had meddled in the last Presidential election. To me this was the lowest low so far in his Presidency. Here are two statements ripping The Donald a new one, one by John Kerry, and the other by John McCain, who is dying. Click on the tweet to go to the original and read the statements.
On this day in 1762, Catherine II (Catherine the Great) became the tsar of Russia after her husband, Peter III, was overthrown and then killed. She ruled for 36 years. On July 17, 1902, the first air conditioner was created in Buffalo, New York, hardly a hot town. The inventor was Willis Carrier, and Carrier air conditioners are still the benchmark of quality for the product. On this day in 1918, Tsar Nicholas II of Russia, his wife, children, and three retainers were executed by the Bolsheviks in Yekaterinburg Russia. Although the bodies were buried in secret graves, they were dug up and identified between 1998 and 2007; the remains now rest in the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg; you can see my post recounting the execution and showing the resting sites, made after I visited the Fortress in 2011. Here’s a photo I took of where the bodies are interred in the cathedral, with the graves of the Tsar and his wife Alexandra in the middle and those of their children around them:
On July 17, 1945, Winston Churchill, Harry Truman, and Joseph Stalin met in Potsdam to decide what to do with postwar Germany and Poland. Finally, in 1984, the national drinking age in the U.S. was raised from 18 to 21. Although the move probably saved some lives, it seems to me that since the age at which you can join the military and fight for your country is 18, you should also be able to get a drink at that age. And if saving lives was the main aim, why not 25 instead of 21?
Notables who were born on July 17 include Isaac Watts (1674), John Jacob Astor (1763), Lyonel Feininger (1871; one of my favorite painters), James Cagney (1899), Gale Garnett (1942), Phoebe Snow (1950), and Angela Merkel (1954). Those who died on this day include Charlotte Corday (1763; guillotined), Dorothea Dix (1887), Henri Poincaré (1912), the Romanov family (1918; see above), Billie Holiday (1959), Ty Cobb (1961), John Coltrane (1967), Dizzy Dean (1974), Katharine Graham (2001) and Walter Cronkite (2009).
Here’s one of Feininger’s paintings, Benz VI (1914):
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, the beasts got a visitor. As Malgorzata explains, “Elzbieta always comes with wonderful treats for Hili and Cyrus. They both know that by now and run to her as soon as they see her, each wanting to be the first.”
Hili: How nice to see you, my good woman.Cyrus: Don’t listen to her, she is an insincere cat.
Hili: Miło cię widzieć, dobra kobieto.
Cyrus: Nie słuchaj jej, to fałszywa kotka.
Tweets from Grania. First, a candidate for the Darwin Award:
A baby starfish:
Another reverse Pavlov’s cat:
The cats don’t like their new toy:
Just one of many missteps by Trump in Helsinki:
An anti-Trump protest in the UK with some humor:
From Matthew; You can have tons of fun (and enlightenment) by going to this site, clicking on any species, and seeing its genealogy with respect to our own, as well as the putative common ancestor and when it lived:
Matthew notes that this second tweet gives “The suggestion is that this Psocid barklouse fly is imitating a jumping spider looking right at ya…”. That seems a pretty good hypothesis to me.
WTF?
A new archaeological discovery in Ireland:
. . . some street art:
. . . and another clip from Matthew’s favorite comedian of the silent era of movies, Buster Keaton:
Finally, as lagniappe, here’s a bonus video from reader Michael Glenister, who fostered Mr. Paws, a cat with a lovely purr. His notes and then his video; turn the sound up for the purr!
The cat I was fostering got adopted today. However I thought you might appreciate his unusual purr.
Typo: change died to born on this day, otherwise you killed Angela Merkel.
Chancellorcide!
Though in theory all methods to achieve political change are open for discussion, I think that a simple cap on terms of office would be preferrable.
She’s doing a fine job all on her own wrt her political career.
The Trump protester is Baldrick. If only he had a cunning plan.
+1 for Baldrick and his cunning plans.
And ✅✅
I was realizing this orange mistake has only been in office 18 months so really it did not take long for most to see what others have known all along. Just in this short period I read, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump and also, Russian Roulette and I am sure there are other good books on this. These people took the time to provide us with information and evidence of what many just found out about this past weeks. Rachael Maddow has been covering and reporting on the Russian investigation since day one. Those who say they are really surprised about this or they are shocked, must be kidding.
Elon Musk is in some very hot water over some very stupid statements.
I see Elon Musk slowly becoming a picture of Donald Trump. He would do well to get the hell off of Twitter and shut up. His supposed intelligence is evaporating.
Several weeks ago, someone commented on this site that Elon Musk is crazy, and was chastised by other commenters. I stood by, because this was the first time I read about Musk. Now, I know all I need to know about him, and wish to remember who that commenter was and to praise his good judgement.
Although those twitters were silly, and obnoxious, I still think Mr Musk is one of the great extant visionaries.
There is no doubt that solar energy is the best solution of our energy problems by far. I think he has done more than anyone to make that a serious proposition (electric cars, lean batteries, solar tiles that look like real tiles, etc.). Moreover he resurrected the genius of Nicola Tesla, a feat in itself.
I think his Martian adventures focus too much on payload, and not enough on living conditions -or even possibilities on Mars, But sooner or later we actually will have to leave our planet.
He has many other projects, some better than others. But still, I’m willing to forgive him some silly and bad tweets because he’s so outstanding on other things. It is clear he’s human after all.
I suspected it all along! The sources of the Nile are down near Uruguay! The Amazon drains the Sahara! Take that Rand McNally!
I just realized I’m being too sarcastic, too insensitive. This is the geographical equivalent of 2 + 2 = 22. I apologize. And let’s open that Panama-Morocco border.
I also note that Africa is depicted on a smaller scale than North America. Who made this idiotic map?
I also note that, according to that map, in South africa there are only one or two perching birds. I have a dozen or so in my backyard.
“We don’t need no obfuscation
We don’t need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the pressroom
Putin, leave that dupe alone!”
Audition for Pink Floyd?
I have thoroughly enjoyed all of the pics and stories of the wonderful welcome Trump received in the UK. Really warmed my heart.
In the same vein I just, a few minutes ago, happened across some pictures of anti-Trump . . ., uhhh, “art”(?) . . . that had me laughing out loud. The following two links are to articles with pics from German parades in 2017 and 2018. Wonderful stuff.
Diclaimer: may not be safe for work, especially coworkers or bosses are sensitive to criticism of Trump.
IN PICS: German Carnival floats show Trump no mercy
A giant float at this German carnival didn’t hold back in mocking Trump’s Russia problem
My favorite sign seen in the London demonstrations: “Trump is a C*nt” !
That weird geographical map is in a real textbook it would seem. I FOUND THIS PDF OF THE CHAPTER
This is clearly a postmodern text “Based on Real Data*,” written by postmodern data analysts to inculcate postmodern modes of data analysis in a postmodern world of diversity. And I see hues not accounted for in the color key; but, so what, I’ll just generalize and infer. No matter what I did, I would flunk that test question.
If my cat were to see, and learn about the bell, as shown in this video, there’d be hell to pay. But it’s really cute. I wonder how cute it’d be at 5:30 in the morning on a Saturday after a night of tearing up the town.
FYI, Carrier moved its factory to Mexico not long ago.
But not before obtaining all those million$$ in Indiana tax concessions from Trump’s lickspittle VP-elect Mike Pence.
Also, Trump put enough tariff on imports from Mexico so the American consumer can pay more for the machine anyway. So it all works out good….
Yeah, my first thought on glimpsing the barklouse fly was “jumping spider”. If I were similar in size I would be backing away slowly.