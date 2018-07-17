Movie “Rub & Tug” endangered after transgender protests lead to Scarlet Johansson’s withdrawal

As I reported the other day, Scarlett Johansson was set to star in a movie called “Rub & Tug”, recounting the life of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man who transitioned at a late age, and then was jailed for tax evasion after having run a string of massage parlors that were fronts for prostitution. After an outcry from the transgender community, Johansson apologized and withdrew from the movie. Now, as many predicted, the movie’s future is dicey because its big bankable star is gone. Click on the screenshot below to read about it in The Wrap.

A quote:

The future of “Rub & Tug” is in limbo following Scarlett Johansson’s exit from the project because of objections to her playing a trans man. According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it is unclear if “Rub & Tug” will actually go into production. The insider indicated it doesn’t look good for the movie, which still has director Rupert Sanders attached. Johansson’s production company, These Pictures, was a producer on the project, and it’s unclear whether Johansson and These Pictures will stay on to produce. Joel Silver’s Silver Pictures is also listed as a production company on the film, but Silver did not respond to requests for comment.

Now this is not a time for Schadenfreude—to call out the transgender community for foolishly insisting that a transgender actor must play a transgender man. That is their right, and I can see some justification for it. But the upshot is that the movie may not get made, and is that the outcome they wanted?

The issue is whether there were qualified transgender male actors to play the role, and whether they would have brought as many tuchases to the seats as Johansson would have. Some sites have given lists of such actors (e.g., here), though I haven’t heard of any of them save Chaz Bono.

That doesn’t, however, mean they shouldn’t have been given auditions. Yet it’s more than acting quality that helps decide whether a movie will be made because, after all, movies are profit-making ventures. My view is that if the point of the movie was to portray a transgender life, presumably with some sympathy, it’s more important to get the movie made than to ditch it because they can’t find an actor that can make the movie profitable and of good quality. And, after all, Scarlett Johansson is a woman, and she’s an actor, and a woman actor could conceivably play a woman who became a man with some authenticity.

This kerfuffle will play out again and again as identity politics demands that characters be played only by actors with the proper ethnicities and genders. We need to consider that view if qualified actors have been discriminated against because of their genders or backgrounds. After all, you can’t become a transgender star unless you’re given a chance. But in the end the decision here rested on economics, not transphobia.

As I wrote before, there are times when gender and ethnic identity really does matter: we wouldn’t want to see an Asian Albert Einstein, as that simply prevents us from suspending disbelief. And it would be crazy for Clint Eastwood to have cast a bunch of Caucasian men as Japanese soldiers in his WWII trilogy. There’s an article here waiting to be written: what is the proper way to behave when casting members of minority groups? (There is, of course, no problem with casting minorities in “Caucasian” roles, such as a black Hamlet.). In the meantime, readers can weigh in.