Movie “Rub & Tug” endangered after transgender protests lead to Scarlet Johansson’s withdrawal

As I reported the other day, Scarlett Johansson was set to star in a movie called “Rub & Tug”, recounting the life of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man who transitioned at a late age, and then was jailed for tax evasion after having run a string of massage parlors that were fronts for prostitution. After an outcry from the transgender community, Johansson apologized and withdrew from the movie. Now, as many predicted, the movie’s future is dicey because its big bankable star is gone. Click on the screenshot below to read about it in The Wrap.
A quote:
The future of “Rub & Tug” is in limbo following Scarlett Johansson’s exit from the project because of objections to her playing a trans man.
According to an individual with knowledge of the project, it is unclear if “Rub & Tug” will actually go into production. The insider indicated it doesn’t look good for the movie, which still has director Rupert Sanders attached.
Johansson’s production company, These Pictures, was a producer on the project, and it’s unclear whether Johansson and These Pictures will stay on to produce. Joel Silver’s Silver Pictures is also listed as a production company on the film, but Silver did not respond to requests for comment.
Now this is not a time for Schadenfreude—to call out the transgender community for foolishly insisting that a transgender actor must play a transgender man. That is their right, and I can see some justification for it. But the upshot is that the movie may not get made, and is that the outcome they wanted?
The issue is whether there were qualified transgender male actors to play the role, and whether they would have brought as many tuchases to the seats as Johansson would have. Some sites have given lists of such actors (e.g., here), though I haven’t heard of any of them save Chaz Bono.
That doesn’t, however, mean they shouldn’t have been given auditions. Yet it’s more than acting quality that helps decide whether a movie will be made because, after all, movies are profit-making ventures. My view is that if the point of the movie was to portray a transgender life, presumably with some sympathy, it’s more important to get the movie made than to ditch it because they can’t find an actor that can make the movie profitable and of good quality. And, after all, Scarlett Johansson is a woman, and she’s an actor, and a woman actor could conceivably play a woman who became a man with some authenticity.
This kerfuffle will play out again and again as identity politics demands that characters be played only by actors with the proper ethnicities and genders. We need to consider that view if qualified actors have been discriminated against because of their genders or backgrounds. After all, you can’t become a transgender star unless you’re given a chance. But in the end the decision here rested on economics, not transphobia.
As I wrote before, there are times when gender and ethnic identity really does matter: we wouldn’t want to see an Asian Albert Einstein, as that simply prevents us from suspending disbelief. And it would be crazy for Clint Eastwood to have cast a bunch of Caucasian men as Japanese soldiers in his WWII trilogy. There’s an article here waiting to be written: what is the proper way to behave when casting members of minority groups? (There is, of course, no problem with casting minorities in “Caucasian” roles, such as a black Hamlet.). In the meantime, readers can weigh in.
At least our Lawd ‘n Saver still has his fair skin, sandy blond hair, and bright, blue eyes.
Clint Eastwood’s WWII trilogy? Are you counting Kelly’s Heroes along with the pair of Iwo Jima movies?
If you include “Where Eagles Dare”, we can make it a quadrilogy!
“…what is the proper way to behave when casting members of minority groups?”
I think it’s best to cast someone who will be convincing in the role. That’s probably not the easiest thing to do. Throughout I Am Sam with Sean Penn, I kept thinking of how he is an actor playing someone with intellectual disabilities. Some of his friends were convincing, though. I’m not sure if his friends in the movie were really challenged or not.
https://bit.ly/2L4eqQ3
I Am Sam (2001) – Shoe Shopping Scene
https://bit.ly/2Ju5KNm
Out Late Trailer
On a different note, Out Late is a good documentary that I’ve seen about people coming out later in life. One of the women was transgendered and born male. She transitioned later in life.
So if someone were to remake Sidney Lumet’s classic Dog Day Afternoon, would they have to cast a bisexual man as the bank-robber played in the original by Al Pacino (a casting decision that would be sure to supply even more grist for the always grinding Hollywood rumor mill) — or would they need two actors, a straight one to play the scene with the straight wife, another, gay one to play opposite the gay wife?
The broader lesson for Hollywood is that no good deed goes unpunished, and any attempt at films with progressive themes or messages are at risk of being assaulted for not being progressive enough. Better to put even more money into inoffensive lowest common denominator popcorn fare or potentially even pander to conservatives instead. They may grouse about Hollywood, but in apparent contrast to liberal audiences they at least will consent to being pandered to.
The important thing is that a non trans person didn’t steal a part playing a trans person from a real trans person. Mission accomplished!
To put themselves convincingly in the skin of somebody else is the basis of actors’ skill. I consider somebody like Dustin Hoffman a far better actor than for example the monolithic John Wayne*
To ask actors to play only the roles fitting their sexual orientation, ethnic origin (Hey, Zorba the Greek was of Irish and Mexican origin*) or, why not, religion, is to deny an actor the possibility to play – to be an actor and not a representative of any human group.
* Yes, I’m an old guy…
The idea that an actor has to be of the same ethnicity, gender, or whatever as the person being portrayed is insane. They’re ACTORS; it’s their job to portray people other than themselves.
Let’s take this to a moderate extreme: Let’s say there’s a movie made about European settlers and their conflicts with the natives of North America. Which groups get to play which? Can only those of English ancestry play the settlers of Jamestown? Can only natives of the correct tribes play those the settlers encounter?
Additionally, the concept of race has a temporal component. Go back far enough, and our modern view of race completely falls apart. If we’re going to portray, say, a Mesolithic story, who gets to play the part? What about Star Wars/Trek? What race is Luke Skywalker? (Remember, Vader was voiced by a black man–which is forbidden by race politics, as Vader was white!) Can only French people portray characters in The Time Machine?
Fantasy is right out, I guess. I mean, unless someone claims elvish ancestry. Not sure what would happen if The Lord of the Rings would get a remake–could only folks with dwarfism play dwarves? How about the hobbits?
At a certain point you just have to accept that not every role can be played by someone who is that identity. Or you have to abandon the idea of making movies.
I disagree. There are no rules. You can make an asian Einstein just fine. Whether people will appreciate it, is another story.
Through the lens of art, to hell with any oughts. They can cast a cat to play Hamlet.
Through the lens of commerce and business: What sells is correct. They can cast Danny Glover as Tom Sawyer and set the adventure in medieval england, where the king is played by a disabled aboriginal woman who greets them in a modern day wheelchair.
Through the lens of design — between art and commerce, correct is what is consistent with the aims of the design. If the purpose is to bamboozle them, then perhaps it’s better when the king is the modern-day wheelchair, carried by the aboriginal woman. If the design asks for something “safe” then you’d obviously leave the cat away, and set it in Vancouver.
The result of years of “educate yourself ! DIE CIS SCUM!” is only that well-intentioned people rationalize what possibly could be “problematic”, without having any idea. Nobody seems to know.
It’s also preposterous to demand that artists somehow check with the Ministry of Tokenism to inquire what the percent of women/muslim/disabled/trans/… in a given medium is in total so that the artist refrains from writing about a black poor lesbian, because that quota has been met this month, but there’s still a slot for single-trans-mother with hearing impairment. This is ridiculous.
Actors act. It’s really that simple, IMHO. Imposing rules and restrictions on who can play what kind of role will only lead to a lot of bad casting decisions.
Spencer Tracy portrayed a Cuban fisherman in “The Old Man and the Sea.” The reason they didn’t cast a Latino is obvious: there were no Latino actors at the time with the star power and professional clout that would, as Jerry pointed out, put butts in the theater seats. Tracy was a major draw at the time. There was no intentional discrimination; it was simple Hollywood calculus.
I simply do not understand why this point seems to be lost on the social justice warriors. Are they being deliberately obtuse?
The movie The Danish Girl did not have a transgendered actor play the title role.
Actually this is exactly the time for schadenfreude. This was the result of the bullying of the columnist who defended Johansson and had her column pulled. Bullies losing is the right time.
Could a trans actress such as Laverne Cox play a cis woman? Could she, for instance, play a pregnant woman? That’s someone else’s lived experience that she has no first-hand experience of.
I am pretty sure that this is an instance of people not realizing that submitting to one set of demands from the identity politics people only emboldens them to make greater and more absurd demands.
Their goal is not whatever the controversy is about. Their goal is obtaining acts of submission.
Some of the dialog about this film consists of people insisting that SJ continue to finance the film, even after withdrawing from acting in it.