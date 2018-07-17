Final result: World Cup contest

Our Head Contest Honcho George has this final report on the dismal outcome of our contest:

The World Cup is over. Congratulations to the six (non-winning) entries in the Second Quadrennial WEIT World Cup Contest who picked France to win. They were: notsecurelyanchored (over Argentina 2-1), Lorinnor (over Belgium 2-1) , wiltez (over Brazil 1-0), Kenneth Averill (over Germany 2-1), cris (duplicated Kenneth Averill’s entry, over Germany 2-1), and Hakan Konig (over Portugal 2-1).

A mild criticism of Lorinnor’s and wiltez’s entries and some advice for future contests of this type. The way to approach this contest is to look at the groups, pick the first and second place finishers, fill out the knock-out bracket and then pick your finalists. Generally, the first place finishers are the ones who progress. This year, six of the eight winners in the round of 16 were the teams that won their groups. The second place winners that advanced were Russia and England. Russia promptly lost. England was easily exploited in the midfield and would not have beaten Colombia had James Rodriguez been healthy (personal opinion which may not reflect the opinion of PCC(e) and the management and staff of WEIT).

So picking France against Belgium or Brazil in the final was not a good choice. They would meet before the final. Note that I am not criticizing notsecurelyanchored for picking France over Argentina. Had Argentina won its group, they could only meet France in the final. Alas, notsecurelyanchored, like many of us, did not realize what an inept team would surround Lionel Messi.

Outstanding performers in the contest – deacjack who picked Belgium over Croatia 3-1 in the final. This was the only entry that had Croatia advancing to the final and Belgium was one win away. And Martin C. who picked Belgium over England 2-1. Belgium beat England 2-0 in the third place match.

My favorite performer at the World Cup – who else – Kylian Mbappe. If you saw him walking down the street, you would put the over/under on his age at 15. Young children would flock to him: he does not look that much different from them. And he gives all the money he makes playing for his country, France, to charity. Yes, this son of a Cameroonian father and Algerian mother says France is his country. And the money he gets for playing for France goes to a charity that gives free sports instruction to hospitalized and disabled children in sports, Premiers de Cordee.

Watching the final, I was wondering what Marine Le Pen and her National Rally (formerly National Front) were thinking. Undoubtedly horrified that all these men with dark skin—16 of the 23 either immigrants or the children of immigrants—were representing France. Fortunately, most of France was thrilled with the concept. As Lin-Manuel Miranda says, “Immigrants, we get the job done!”