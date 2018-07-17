Bush misremembered, Trump misspoke

Apparently Donald Trump has realized that he had to do some furious backpedaling after the fallout from his Helsinki remarks that he disagreed with the FBI about Russian meddling in the last Presidential election. An hour ago CNN posted this:
President Trump moments ago said he misspoke during his Monday news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump was talking about interference in the 2016 election when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” the Russians.
Now, Trump says he meant to say why it “wouldn’t be” Russia.
“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,'” Trump said today. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.”
Does anybody really believe that, or is this a product of Trump’s “clean up the mess” team? Have a look at this (h/t: Grania):
Today, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Putin Trump’s case officer. I actually do not think that Trump is a Russian asset. A real Russian asset would do a much better job of staying hidden. More like stooge or lackey. Or maybe the Tangerine Wankmaggot (my favorite sign from his weekend in the UK) is just going over the top as a way of hiding in plain sight.
We have to deal with this idiot for at least two and a half more years. If it goes longer than that, I am off to Ireland. One benefit of having a saintly Irish mother.
Agreed. Too clumsy to be an actual asset. I see Trump as more of an Inspector Clouseau type character. Utterly incompetent, yet inexplicably successful despite his incompetence.
Clouseau: “Does your dog bite?” Hotel Manager: ” No.”
I’ll only say what I have before… there’s no mutual exclusivity between “stooge/lackey” and “asset”. The former are just subsets of the latter.
Presented for context, the “would” where Donald wants to revise to “wouldn’t” underlined:
Oops. “wouldn’t” bolded not underlined.
“I have President Putin.” Huh?
Once it’s put into context, it’s obvious that he didn’t misspeak.
Bold move.
Elegant.
Surely this is where you claim you said “bolded” all along, despite the evidence to the contrary?
Wow. He brought up Clinton’s emails again? Back to the 2016 campaign playbook. Absurd.
No one believes Trump. He is a liar and a coward.
I will not be satisfied until he is executed as a traitor.
“You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need.” – (from the Stones’ song Spanky the Tangerine Wankmaggot tried to co-opt until instructed otherwise). While I share your thoughts about dj cHUMP, I have this bizarre notion it might be good if he lives long enough to possibly understand his “legacy” – how he actually measures in the world of self-obsessed, egomaniacal, wannabes. IF he ever were to grow up and become aware of the meaning of Public Service, he could actually be involved in amending some of the damage by the fifth decade…OK sorry about this warped digression😬.
It depends on what the meaning of “is” is
Sorry couldn’t help it.
Yes, Clinton’s explanation is finally made to appear (relatively) believable.
Delusional. Just delusional.
This one little lie or whatever it is means nothing. Everything else he said and did was for his handler Putin. If he has a tape of the 2 hours he did in private with Putin, we’ll take that for starters. But guess what? He has nothing. You can be damn sure Putin has it all on tape. Just something else he can pull out and use against his new puppet.
@Mike Anderson: makes sense either way.
No one believes him. Someone told him that saying he misspoke would fix his little problem. He even said that he had used a double negative and that he thought his new statement explained what he really meant. No double negative involved. I’m fairly certain he doesn’t even know what a double negative is. I keep hoping his little visit with Putin will result in his departure from the White House. His presence in our daily life is just unbearable.
It’s not like it was a single sentence tweet. It was couched in a whole spiel in defense of Russia/Putin. You can’t just change one word and make it all go away.
Apparently you can, sadly. Tomorrow the dog will have barked and the media caravan will have moved on to his next even greater stupidity; in a couple of months we’ll be left struggling to remember what was so remarkable about the “would/wouldn’t” debacle.
I don’t believe him, of course. But just for the sake of argument, let’s take him at face value. He was correcting a double negative — from “I don’t see any reason why it would be” to “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be” [the Russians].
The second sentence translates to, “I see [a} reason why it would be” [the Russians].
In other words, to elect Trump and defeat Clinton.
Right, so charitably giving him this ‘correction’, he is now effectively admitting that Russia probably tampered with the election, and yet he still did not condemn or hold Russia accountable in any way.
Hence, either way you cut it, he is a traitor.
Even if you were to believe Trump’s ridiculous “clarification”, as the BBC’s Washington reporter Anthony Zurcher points out: “The damage, however, has been done. Mr Trump can give as many White House statements as he likes, but on the biggest stage – standing beside the Russian president – he fumbled. All the explanations can’t change that.” [https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-44864739]
It wasn’t really a fumble. It was more like being repeatedly tackled in your own end zone for safety after safety and failing to score a single point of your own.
While some Republicans may be shocked by Trump’s performance, few of his base will worry about it. At this stage they are behaving cultishly, so will simply adjust their internal narratives to avoid the cognitive dissonance of admitting they have been taken in by a fascist tangerine.
Plus, he’s only reiterating what he’s said in the past!
“Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ [interfere in the election] and I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”
http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-i-really-believe-putin-when-he-tells-me-russia-didnt-interfere-in-the-election-2017-11
Of course he’s also said that he believes the US intelligence agencies too, but this isn’t the first time that he’s said “A” and “~A.”
I just read that the self-professed “very stable genius” is now called here in EU weak, stooge or … Putin’s Poodle.
I also liked this hint of internal White House reactions: if you don’t like to see your president possible being a deliberate traitor, choose option B.
“White House: Trump Isn’t a Traitor, Just a Cognitively Impaired Egotist”
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2018/07/white-house-trump-isnt-putins-puppet-just-an-idiot.html
[But option B makes the existence of pre-campaigning mistakes leading up to this behavior even more likely…]
Looks like he misspelled ‘collusion’…🤣
Total back pedaling. Also, for someone who has little grasp on vocabulary he wouldn’t know a double negative if it bit him on his arse. Of course this now gives the few R’s that called tRump out on this a reason to back pedal as well. Bicycle built for two.