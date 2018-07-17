Bush misremembered, Trump misspoke

Apparently Donald Trump has realized that he had to do some furious backpedaling after the fallout from his Helsinki remarks that he disagreed with the FBI about Russian meddling in the last Presidential election. An hour ago CNN posted this:

President Trump moments ago said he misspoke during his Monday news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump was talking about interference in the 2016 election when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” the Russians.

Now, Trump says he meant to say why it “wouldn’t be” Russia.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,'” Trump said today. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.”