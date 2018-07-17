Bush misremembered, Trump misspoke

Apparently Donald Trump has realized that he had to do some furious backpedaling after the fallout from his Helsinki remarks that he disagreed with the FBI about Russian meddling in the last Presidential election. An hour ago CNN posted this:

President Trump moments ago said he misspoke during his Monday news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump was talking about interference in the 2016 election when he said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” the Russians.

Now, Trump says he meant to say why it “wouldn’t be” Russia.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,'” Trump said today. “The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia.”

Does anybody really believe that, or is this a product of Trump’s “clean up the mess” team? Have a look at this (h/t: Grania):

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 17, 2018 at 4:01 pm and filed under Trumpiana. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

32 Comments

  1. George
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:10 pm | Permalink

    Today, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called Putin Trump’s case officer. I actually do not think that Trump is a Russian asset. A real Russian asset would do a much better job of staying hidden. More like stooge or lackey. Or maybe the Tangerine Wankmaggot (my favorite sign from his weekend in the UK) is just going over the top as a way of hiding in plain sight.

    We have to deal with this idiot for at least two and a half more years. If it goes longer than that, I am off to Ireland. One benefit of having a saintly Irish mother.

    Reply
    • Henry Rambow
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:51 pm | Permalink

      Agreed. Too clumsy to be an actual asset. I see Trump as more of an Inspector Clouseau type character. Utterly incompetent, yet inexplicably successful despite his incompetence.

      Reply
      • W.T. Effingham
        Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:07 pm | Permalink

        Clouseau: “Does your dog bite?” Hotel Manager: ” No.”

        Reply
    • GBJames
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

      I’ll only say what I have before… there’s no mutual exclusivity between “stooge/lackey” and “asset”. The former are just subsets of the latter.

      Reply
  2. Mike Anderson
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    Presented for context, the “would” where Donald wants to revise to “wouldn’t” underlined:

    My people came to me, Dan Coats came to me and some others; they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this. I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have confidence in both parties. … I think it’s a disgrace that we can’t get Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails.

    So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today. And what he did is an incredible offer. He offered to have the people working on the case come and work with their investigators, with respect to the 12 people [Russian agents indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for election interference]. I think that’s an incredible offer.

    Reply
    • Mike Anderson
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:12 pm | Permalink

      Oops. “wouldn’t” bolded not underlined.

      Reply
      • Mark R.
        Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:19 pm | Permalink

        “I have President Putin.” Huh?

        Once it’s put into context, it’s obvious that he didn’t misspeak.

        Reply
      • Old Guy
        Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:36 pm | Permalink

        Bold move.

        Reply
      • Craw
        Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

        Elegant.

        Reply
      • JezGrove
        Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

        Surely this is where you claim you said “bolded” all along, despite the evidence to the contrary?

        Reply
    • Henry Rambow
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

      Wow. He brought up Clinton’s emails again? Back to the 2016 campaign playbook. Absurd.

      Reply
  3. BobTerrace
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

    No one believes Trump. He is a liar and a coward.

    I will not be satisfied until he is executed as a traitor.

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:51 pm | Permalink

      “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes, you just might find, you get what you need.” – (from the Stones’ song Spanky the Tangerine Wankmaggot tried to co-opt until instructed otherwise). While I share your thoughts about dj cHUMP, I have this bizarre notion it might be good if he lives long enough to possibly understand his “legacy” – how he actually measures in the world of self-obsessed, egomaniacal, wannabes. IF he ever were to grow up and become aware of the meaning of Public Service, he could actually be involved in amending some of the damage by the fifth decade…OK sorry about this warped digression😬.

      Reply
  4. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:17 pm | Permalink

    It depends on what the meaning of “is” is

    Sorry couldn’t help it.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:49 pm | Permalink

      Yes, Clinton’s explanation is finally made to appear (relatively) believable.

      Reply
  5. Old Guy
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:35 pm | Permalink

    Delusional. Just delusional.

    Reply
  6. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:39 pm | Permalink

    This one little lie or whatever it is means nothing. Everything else he said and did was for his handler Putin. If he has a tape of the 2 hours he did in private with Putin, we’ll take that for starters. But guess what? He has nothing. You can be damn sure Putin has it all on tape. Just something else he can pull out and use against his new puppet.

    Reply
  7. chris moffatt
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:41 pm | Permalink

    @Mike Anderson: makes sense either way.

    Reply
  8. Teresa Carson
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

    No one believes him. Someone told him that saying he misspoke would fix his little problem. He even said that he had used a double negative and that he thought his new statement explained what he really meant. No double negative involved. I’m fairly certain he doesn’t even know what a double negative is. I keep hoping his little visit with Putin will result in his departure from the White House. His presence in our daily life is just unbearable.

    Reply
  9. Tim Harding
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply
  10. BJ
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 4:55 pm | Permalink

    It’s not like it was a single sentence tweet. It was couched in a whole spiel in defense of Russia/Putin. You can’t just change one word and make it all go away.

    Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:05 pm | Permalink

      Apparently you can, sadly. Tomorrow the dog will have barked and the media caravan will have moved on to his next even greater stupidity; in a couple of months we’ll be left struggling to remember what was so remarkable about the “would/wouldn’t” debacle.

      Reply
  11. Stephen Barnard
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:04 pm | Permalink

    I don’t believe him, of course. But just for the sake of argument, let’s take him at face value. He was correcting a double negative — from “I don’t see any reason why it would be” to “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be” [the Russians].

    The second sentence translates to, “I see [a} reason why it would be” [the Russians].

    In other words, to elect Trump and defeat Clinton.

    Reply
    • YF
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 6:04 pm | Permalink

      Right, so charitably giving him this ‘correction’, he is now effectively admitting that Russia probably tampered with the election, and yet he still did not condemn or hold Russia accountable in any way.

      Hence, either way you cut it, he is a traitor.

      Reply
  12. JezGrove
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:20 pm | Permalink

    Even if you were to believe Trump’s ridiculous “clarification”, as the BBC’s Washington reporter Anthony Zurcher points out: “The damage, however, has been done. Mr Trump can give as many White House statements as he likes, but on the biggest stage – standing beside the Russian president – he fumbled. All the explanations can’t change that.” [https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-44864739]

    Reply
    • BJ
      Posted July 17, 2018 at 6:19 pm | Permalink

      It wasn’t really a fumble. It was more like being repeatedly tackled in your own end zone for safety after safety and failing to score a single point of your own.

      Reply
  13. mkgjones
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

    While some Republicans may be shocked by Trump’s performance, few of his base will worry about it. At this stage they are behaving cultishly, so will simply adjust their internal narratives to avoid the cognitive dissonance of admitting they have been taken in by a fascist tangerine.

    Reply
  14. Jacob
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:26 pm | Permalink

    Plus, he’s only reiterating what he’s said in the past!

    “Every time he sees me he says, ‘I didn’t do that,’ [interfere in the election] and I believe, I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it. But he says, ‘I didn’t do that.’ I think he is very insulted by it, which is not a good thing for our country.”
    http://www.businessinsider.com/trump-i-really-believe-putin-when-he-tells-me-russia-didnt-interfere-in-the-election-2017-11

    Of course he’s also said that he believes the US intelligence agencies too, but this isn’t the first time that he’s said “A” and “~A.”

    Reply
  15. Torbjörn Larsson
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 5:42 pm | Permalink

    I just read that the self-professed “very stable genius” is now called here in EU weak, stooge or … Putin’s Poodle.

    Reply
  16. allison
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 6:07 pm | Permalink

    Looks like he misspelled ‘collusion’…🤣

    Reply
  17. amyt
    Posted July 17, 2018 at 6:21 pm | Permalink

    Total back pedaling. Also, for someone who has little grasp on vocabulary he wouldn’t know a double negative if it bit him on his arse. Of course this now gives the few R’s that called tRump out on this a reason to back pedal as well. Bicycle built for two.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: