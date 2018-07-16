My podcast on free will at Left at the Valley

Left at the Valley is an atheist/science/politics podcast emanating from the Fraser Valley of Western Canada. I’ve been on it once before, talking about evolution, but this time they wanted to discuss free will. Before you get all het up and ready to pound the keys, I defined the kind of free will I’m discussing here as the kind most commonly held: dualistic I-could-have-done-otherwise free will. There’s very little talk of compatibilism, as the three hosts (Kevin, Nancy, and Kristina) wanted to talk about the dualistic kind and its significance.

Click on the screenshot to hear the whole podcast; my part begins at about 45:18: