My podcast on free will at Left at the Valley

Left at the Valley is an atheist/science/politics podcast emanating from the Fraser Valley of Western Canada. I’ve been on it once before, talking about evolution, but this time they wanted to discuss free will. Before you get all het up and ready to pound the keys, I defined the kind of free will I’m discussing here as the kind most commonly held: dualistic I-could-have-done-otherwise free will. There’s very little talk of compatibilism, as the three hosts (Kevin, Nancy, and Kristina) wanted to talk about the dualistic kind and its significance.
The WSOP finished up last night in a marathon ten hour session. many, many decisions were made, many of which seem very logically that could have been done differently. At one point a player at the end of a hand clearly had a losing hand. All of the expert commentators said he had no choice but to fold his hand and move on to the next hand. They felt that a player of his caliber knew that he could not win in a show down, so he had to fold. So, he went “all in,” betting all of his remaining chips and his chance to come in first. The other player folded, even though he could have called and had he lost, he would still have been in the game. (The commentators were shocked and astonished by the move.)
What was the deterministic cause of this decision, that could not have been made any other way by this player?