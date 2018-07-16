Monday: Hili dialogue

It’s Monday, July 16, 2018, and National Corn Fritters Day, celebrating a foodstuff that is good but rarely seen. It’s going to be another steambath in Chicago today, with a high of 85° F (29.4°C) but a sopping humidity of 88%. The ducks will be hot in their feather coats, but fortunately can swim and gambol in a cool pond, constantly replenished with fresh cold water.
Today’s news: a new law that could reduce aggression takes force tomorrow. As the Guardian notes (h/t Grania):
Tuesday is a red-letter day for international law: from then on, political and military leaders who order the invasion of foreign countries will be guilty of the crime of aggression, and may be punishable at the international criminal court in The Hague. Had this been an offence back in 2003, Tony Blair would have been bang to rights, together with senior numbers of his cabinet and some British military commanders. But if that were the case, of course, they would not have gone ahead; George W Bush would have been without his willing UK accomplices.
. . . The crime will be committed by those who direct the use of armed force against the “sovereignty, territorial integrity or political independence” of another member state, in a manner which “by its character, gravity, and scale” amounts to a “manifest violation” of the UN charter (which prohibits such attacks, other than in self-defence).
July 16, 622, marks the beginning of the Islamic calendar; that’s the year in which Muhamed (peace be upon him) and his followers (peace be upon them too) moved from Mecca to Medina. On this day in 1661, the first banknotes in Europe were issued by the Swedish bank Stockholms Banco. Here’s what one looked like:
On July 16, 1769, Fr. Junípero Serra founded the first of California’s missions, the Mission San Diego de Alacalà, which became the hub of the city of San Diego. In 1790, Washington, D.C. officially became the U.S.’s capital city when the Residence Act was signed. A sad day for all of us: on this day in 1935, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma installed the world’s first parking meter. Here is that infernal machine:
On July 16, 1941, Joe DiMaggio hit safely in his 56th consecutive baseball game, ending a streak that still stands as the record for Major League Baseball (in the minor leagues, he hit safely in 61 straight games for the San Francisco Seals). That was one of several landmarks in baseball on July 16; here’s a video describing them:
On this day in 1945, the US. successfully detonated a plutonium-based nuclear weapon in New Mexico, inaugurating the Atomic Age. On this day in 1969, the Apollo 11 mission began with a launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida that culminated with the first walk on the Moon four days later. On July 16, 1999, John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, and his sister-in-law were killed when a small plane piloted by JFK Jr. plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off Martha’s Vineyard. Finally, on this day in 2004, the highly visited Millennium Park opened in Chicago, which Wikipedia describes as “Chicago’s first and most ambitious early 21st-century architectural project.”
Notables born on this day include Joshua Reynolds (1723), Mary Baker Eddy (1821), Roald Amundsen (1872), Shoeless Joe Jackson (1887), Bess Myerson (1924; the first Jewish Miss America), Desmond Dekker (1941), and Tony Kushner (1956). Those who died on July 16 include Mary Todd Lincoln (1882), Heinrich Böll (1985), Julian Schwinger (1994; Nobel Laureate), Stephen Spender (1995), John F. Kennedy Junior (1999; see above), and Kitty Wells (2012).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is at last doing her job. Malgorzata explains:
Hili is sitting outside the window and looking into the room at Andrzej’s screen, fulfilling her editor’s duties even while taking a break.
Hili: Correct this typo.A: Where?Hili: Third paragraph, second word.
Hili: Popraw tę literówkę.
Ja: Gdzie?
Hili: Drugi akapit, trzecie słowo.
From reader Anne Houde: 11 ducklings saved! What a catch, and what a nice man!
From reader Gethyn, amazing cat art:
From Matthew: Wouldn’t you know it! (The tweet has disappeared: the animal was a raccoon):
Speaking of turtles, they’re a source of salt much needed by butterflies. Be sure to check out the video in the link:
I don’t know how this guy got away with diving in tennis, but it’s funny:
Biology teachers: here’s a diagram to use in your classes:
British cop high-fives a Trump protestor:
From Grania: a cat wearing a Dunkin Donuts bag.
And a sleeping puss:
Potential Darwin award:
Here’s a geological conundrum; perhaps they really know how these are formed:
An affectionate seal gets a belly rub:
And from Heather Hastie, another successful duckling rescue. I’m a sucker for these videos, of course:
Love those ducks and cats. Interesting law that Crime of Aggression but then, laws with no ability to enforce them also leaves them useless. We have a current president who commits crimes every day right here in this country with the same lack of enforcement.
Hili’s staff is falling down on the job. In Polish, the third line should be translated as “Second paragraph, third word.” Malgorzata reversed it.
Looks like Jerry was right. It’s now acceptable to openly use the c-word about a reviled public or political figure. If you’re a leftist, that is.
Someone on the other side of the political divide uses the same word in a similar context, and it’s considered the most vile misogyny.
Janey Godley is Scottish, and it’s not a big “misogyny” thing here in Britain.
Would it be acceptable to call Janey Godley an unfunny, Scottish cunt?
Didn’t think so.
No, because she is funny, and I suspect you’d never heard of her until now, since you weren’t that familiar with British language usage.
You’re right. I hadn’t heard of her, nor do I particularly care.
Samantha Bee is also allegedly a comedienne, and she came off looking pretty silly over her misuse of the c-word.
Jerry wrote on this topic not so long ago, so I won’t rehash too much more, suffice to say that using that epithet so freely tends to lead to a lowering of basic civility in the wider culture (regardless of what we think of Trump, or anyone else for that matter); and there appear to be clear double standards operating here, depending on one’s political sympathies.
Whether it’s a woman or a man using the term is beside the point.
Talking about “a lowering of basic civility in the wider culture” is hilarious when the subject is Trump (someone who did an “impression” of a disabled journalist in a major speech, and launched his candidacy calling Mexican migrants in general “rapists”). You seem to be aiming for a career in comedy yourself.
If you’re looking for a double standard, then find Janey Godley saying “don’t ever use the word cunt”. Or are you accusing Jerry of the double standard for posting the tweet here?
Whether she uses it freely I don’t know; it’s quite possible she regards Trump as the worst person in public life, and thus deserving of it.
If that’s what you thought, then there are contexts in which it is OK to say it. Although, be aware, that “cunt” is considered the strongest of insults in Britain and there are plenty of places where people would find it unacceptable.
However, you are unlikely to be admonished on the grounds that it is gendered.
And here’s ol’ Cool Hand Luke showing parking meters all regard they’re due: