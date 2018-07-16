I have no words: Trump sides with Putin over U.S. intelligence

It’s bad enough that Trump goes a-courtin’ dictators like Kim Jong-un and Putin while dissing our friends like Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, which is shameful, but now he’s sided with Putin over the American FBI on whether the Russians interfered in the last American election. Here’s part of a BBC report (click on the screenshot to read more).

And the icing on this cowpie cake:

Our relationship with Russia has NEVER been worse thanks to many years of U.S. foolishness and stupidity and now, the Rigged Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018

President Obama, be cool, be smart, be sharp and FOCUS (no more March Madness), and you can beat Putin at his own game. IT CAN BE DONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2014

I’m depressed and frustrated, and don’t know what to do. As the New Yorker put it, “Trump is the least dignified President in American history.” But it’s more than a lack of dignity; it’s a lack of gravitas, of smarts, and a surfeit of gushing narcissism. What can we do? I voted against the man, I’ve written my congresspeople on various issues, but I haven’t marched, which I don’t think accomplishes much. Only Congress can do something now, and they won’t.

We’re screwed big time, and we have this for 2.5 more years.