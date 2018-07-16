I have no words: Trump sides with Putin over U.S. intelligence

It’s bad enough that Trump goes a-courtin’ dictators like Kim Jong-un and Putin while dissing our friends like Justin Trudeau and Emmanuel Macron, which is shameful, but now he’s sided with Putin over the American FBI on whether the Russians interfered in the last American election. Here’s part of a BBC report (click on the screenshot to read more).
And the icing on this cowpie cake:
I’m depressed and frustrated, and don’t know what to do. As the New Yorker put it, “Trump is the least dignified President in American history.” But it’s more than a lack of dignity; it’s a lack of gravitas, of smarts, and a surfeit of gushing narcissism. What can we do? I voted against the man, I’ve written my congresspeople on various issues, but I haven’t marched, which I don’t think accomplishes much. Only Congress can do something now, and they won’t.
We’re screwed big time, and we have this for 2.5 more years.
Don’t think we’re out of the woods in 2.5 years. Aside from the SCOTUS nominations we have to accept that enough Americans side with Trump over anything that 2020 shouldn’t be taken for granted any more than 2016 was.
Yes, even if Trump leave after the 2020 election, the damage he has done will persist long after he is gone. In addition to his Supreme Court picks, he has wrought havoc to the environment, the relations with our allies, the social safety net, immigration policy, and the norms of democracy. Yet, 42% of Americans support him and the Republican Party is his toadies. Much of what most of us took for normal prior to Trump is now under assault and his cult of the white aggrieved just love it. I once made the prediction that more books will be written about Trump than any other president than Lincoln. Perhaps I should revise that prediction.
The present situation raises the question as to whether an 18th century document that is the supreme law of the land is still viable in the early 21st century. Nevertheless, any fundamental changes to the constitution is unlikely and changes that are made would be more likely to wishes of the right wing. Hence, we must face the possibility that one man and his abettors may reduce the country to the equivalent of a banana republic. I feel sorry for the young people who will face the consequences of the actions of old white men who can’t face challenges to their privilege. Yes, I am unabashedly using the word privilege because I think beyond doubt that it applies here. America is rapidly changing demographically and old, white Christian men in particular find the thought harrowing.
Some good points but all may not be lost. Schumer just finished a speech on TV in response to this debacle in Finland and actually gave a pretty good take on this mess. He did everything but call for impeachment but did give the republicans things that needed to be done right now.
He said – add sanctions to Russia and stop current attempts to remove others.
Demand that Trump sit for interview with Mueller team.
Demand that the 12 indicted Russians be sent to the U.S. for trial.
Demand that the President stop attacks on America’s institutions.
We have to try to have a massive blue wave turn out in the midterm elections. We need to take back control of congress. That will give us the leverage to put the brakes on the worst he can do. It won’t solve all the problems but it is the best start we can do. Hugs
This shit-stain who is posing as representing the US needs to be impeached, convicted and executed as a traitor.
I don’t care about the execution. But in my view his conduct does rise to the level of treason as defined in Article III Section 3 of the Constitution. He should be booted from office immediately.
Yes, the problem is definitely more than a lack of dignity. It’s the destruction of norms, the defenestration of even a pretense of the importance of truth, and the dangerous lack of any level of thought or consideration regarding gravely consequential matters.
Trump is an asset of Russian military intelligence. We have a GRU agent in the White House.
Republicans are fine with this.
Short, to the point and accurate.
What I’m wondering is when people will realize that Trump is far from the only Russian agent in government right now.
First, it should be obvious. That they had the means to get one of their own in the White House demonstrably means they also had the means to get one of their own pretty much anywhere else they damned well please.
Further on the obvious front…how on Earth would one expect that they could manage to pull off the Presidency without a not-trivial foundation from which to build?
Some on the list, like Sessions, are obvious and as open about it as Trump.
And we know about the NRA, too.
And with Putin’s man in charge of the White House, and especially considering the way Republicans (and Fox) are kowtowing to Trump, it’s pretty clear that they’ve not at all been resting on their laurels; their ranks have expanded, no doubt. “Nice Congressional seat / pundit job you’ve got there. Shame if anything happened to it.”
If you have any hope that the Republicans will finally recognize Trump for who he is and come to their senses…forget it. The time for that was after the Access Hollywood tape. In for a penny, in for a pound. Frog soup, the whole lot of ‘em.
How America escapes from Putin at this point…I have no clue.
Frankly, not an awful lot of hope, either.
I completely agree with you, Ben. It goes down to the local level. My own (former) skunk of a sheriff was in Russia’s pocket.
Wait. Are you suggesting that Trump and some of his administration are actually Russian spies? That they actively tried to advance a Russian agenda to subvert our democracy rather than their own to gain power?
I dunno. The old aphorism; “never ascribe to malice what stupidity explains” applies (IMO) here, though swap “stupidity” for “a power grab”. It doesn’t change the seriousness of what they’ve done nor excuse their attempts to hide it, but I don’t think these people are working FOR Russia, even if that is the effect. They are just stupid, venal, craven and without principle.
False choice. They are stupid, venal, craven, without principle, AND working for the Russians.
Good point, but I still think they aren’t Russian spies. Just stupid, venal and craven people.
He knows they will help him and Republicans with their propaganda and hacking.
Nipper knows his master’s voice.
A solid enough economy, the historic advantage that seems to apply to the incumbent and a silly electoral system all conspire to point towards another 6.5 years. Which is a tragedy.
Oh and the complete and utter lack of integrity shown by the wider Republican party. How could I possible forget that…
And, unfortunately, the fact that so many American voters can be so easily fooled by a demagogue!
I concur with both M&S and demfromsc on almost all of your points.
Except for one. Except for this one:
“can be so easily fooled … … ”
I maintain, and did so as well inside
the early autumn of y2016,
and Dr Coyne’s pre – election wagering deal,
that not only he would win but also that
he would win .because. ( incl w / the idjitcy
that is the Electoral College ), there .are.
THIS MANY voter – eligible people who
.think and behave. just … … like him.
A majority of USA – voters .are. of (t)his ilk.
Blue
Trump did not win a majority of votes.
It was a disgusting display and a complete embarrassment for our country. Trump’s motivations are obvious. It is always all about him and his personal popularity. The fact that Russia’s interference in the 2016 election casts doubt on its legitimacy trumps everything in his mind.
We watched the press conference live on CNN and, of course, their reporters were understandably outraged. We switched over to Fox News just to see how the “other side” were handling it. They had their usual array of lightweights that tap-danced around the issue and reported the controversy between Trump and his opponents — something like “His opponents aren’t going to like what he said here.” They also claimed that Trump wants to resolve our differences with Russia and this meeting was a good start. It will be interesting to see what our politicians say about this, though I suspect nothing will change.
It’s worse.
‘“I think the European Union is a foe,” Trump says ahead of Putin meeting in Helsinki’
This week’s DER SPIEGEL
https://mobile.twitter.com/DerSPIEGEL/status/1017802870635319296/photo/1
The title: “Breakdown [as in a marriage, disruption, disintegration]
What it means for Germany to be Trump’s enemy”.
Yep, “feind”, that’s enemy, according to Germany’s leading weekly political magazine.
The gist Trump is divisive in the NATO, especially has a beef with Germany. But he was also the elephant in the China store when he was in Britain.
Yeah… Up here in Finland and Sweden some people have not taken T***p seriously enough.
Our countries don’t formally belong to NATO, so we have amused ourselves with the aircraft-selling defence budget antics of T***p.
But, “European Union is a foe” makes things a bit clearer.
Unless you praise and fawn over tRumpsky and appreciate his “bigly” smarts, you are the enemy (e.g., Trudeau and Macron).
Further, if you haven’t noticed it by now, this man is hell-bent on becoming the DOTUS (Dictator of the United States).
and all Putin had to do was show the Trumpster the movie.
This as close to treason as one can get, if it isn’t actually legally treasonous.
Sadly, nothing will be done. There will be a lot of teeth gnashing and bile spewed from various sides, but in the end, nothing will be done. Our political system is utterly ruined and we continue to decline. All we can do is hope something of our country that is worthwhile survives.
This is treason.
Trump has no clue of the US constitution. I suppose in this age of post-truth that is of no consequence.
So depressing.
Well, as I have said consistently since this guy was elected – the only conclusive thing anyone can do is vote. The fact that this country put this moron into this position is collectively the fault of all Americans. Just because you did not vote or did not vote for him does not really get you off the hook. We all are forced to live with it. So here we are depending on one thing to get us out and that is the Mueller investigation. And we also see that investigation itself, does not get it done either, because we have a congress full of Trumps now.
Because of the flaws in our constitution we have no recourse but to vote. Making his party the minority party in both houses of congress will be a start. If it is really a strong turnover in both houses, only then is there chance for impeachment. I hope it will result in this because if not…we have to wait until 2020 and I do not think we have that long.
The most embarrassing aspect of the post-summit press conference was Putin’s obvious grasp of the underlying historical detail when responding to questions by contrast with Trump’s responses, which were typically vague.
There is an interesting article in Esquire about the Republicans and Trump, asking if there is a red line he could cross that would cause them to turn on him. Video tapes? DNA evidence? a war with Germany? For instance, earlier this year Sen. Lindsay Graham (R- SC) said that if Trump fired Mueller, “it would be the end of President Trump’s presidency.” He no longer believes that, because Trump has “done such a number on this guy,” attacking Mueller’s credibility. In short, all red lines have vanished, the GOP is the party of Trump, and there is no turning back for Republicans.
Luckily you are incorrect and the followers, at least some, will in fact, turn on this guy when specific things are done. Right now I think his personal actions on this tariff crap will erode part of his base soon. The Midwest base will probably be the first to go. If you look at what is currently happening with commodity prices the farmers are in big trouble. If you say, oh well, that is just a few farmers, think again. How the farmers in Iowa, Illinois, Nebraska and many other states go, so goes much of the base in those states.
I know something about the farm in rural Iowa and I am sure they cannot make any money based on the current drop in corn and beans. China has put it to Trump and actually the farmers and is moving away from purchases here. The prices will continue to drop and his support will be gone before you know it. These people will soon begin going out of business, it does not take long.
Sometimes a small wave can become a Tsunami.
@ Randall Schenck
I admire your optimism.
Not optimism really, I do not live on optimism. But I know Iowa and I know the prices of corn and beans. Give it a couple of months and you will see. Harvest time begins in Sept. and I suspect the prices will be shit by then. People who are put out of business do not tend to back the same horse that put them out.
If this is actually true (I have very little faith in anyone’s opinions about Trump anymore) do you think there is a silver lining here? If it’s true that the GOP has become the party of Trump, it suggests that at least some sane Republicans (they DO exist – in fact, I continue to think they are the majority of their party, just cowed right now) they might see that our very existence as a country is at stake and so abandon him in 2020?
Well, so far any Republican who abandons Trump tends to lose in the primary. I think this will be even more so in 2020. Re-election is always the ultimate goal for a politician.
Some Republican office holders from time to time have spoken out against Trump on one issue or another. But, they are all talk and no action. The overwhelming majority of Republican office holders know that their re-election depends on the support of the Trump cult. And if the choice is between country and election, there really is no choice at all. This is why there must be a blue wave in November. It is our only hope of constraining the considerable damage Trump has already done. If the Democrats do not win at least one house of Congress, democracy as we know it may become nothing more than a memory. But the cult will be happy since democracy means nothing to them. They only want relief from the “grievances” that weigh so heavily on their minds.
The next development is easy to predict. Mueller’s team will finally call in President Trump for a deposition, and will ask him, under oath, whether he had any dealings with Russian officials during the 2016 election campaign. President Trump will purse his lips and reply: “Нет никогда, клянусь.”
>>we have this for 2.5 more years.
He COULD get re-elected in 2020.
My guess is Russian troops will enter through Alaska/British Columbia; communications networks will be compromised while Russian sleepers take over key Government Positions. No doubt the Republican grandees will expect to be rewarded with high offices for their work for the Greater Russo-American Federation but Putin will be disgusted by their betrayal of their own country, and they will all be publicly executed as an example to the populace. So there’s that.
Now the new headline…
Trump fist-bumped Turkish leader Erdogan, said he “does things the right way”
Yep real headline. Not a joke.
How sad that our congress has chosen party over the constitution
For the first time in my life, I worry for our nation’s future. Trump is grossly ill-suited to be president of the United States, and plainly does not have this nation’s best interests at heart. John McCain has issued a spot-on statement taking Trump to task for his disgraceful performance on the world stage today. Are there no other Republican statesmen who will come to the aid of their country?
Why would one trust the FBI if they do not provide concrete evidence?
Also, I’m astounded at why anyone would care about what Trump says, rather than what he does. Is Trump an honest person? Of course not. In action, Trump has been by far the most Russophobic president since the founding of modern Russia.
Also, I am astounded as to why anyone would consider the leaking to the public of highly publicly relevant information about the nature of how the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton work a bad thing. I don’t think transparency for either party is bad, whether forced or not.
It all depends on the midterms. If the Republicans are turned out of control of the House convincingly, their fear of opposing Trump will evaporate and the Democrats will get subpoena and other investigatory powers.
Like a couple of others have above I often refer to Trump as a traitor. It isn’t just this incident here. He has been engaged in “treasonous” activity for some time. But if I understand correctly treason only applies during war. Sedition doesn’t seem to work either since POTUS is the highest authority. I don’t know of an existing charge that applies but except for the “during war time” technicality treason is otherwise perfectly encompasses Trumps activities.
It doesn’t even matter what Trump’s motivations are. Doesn’t matter if he’s motivated by greed, vanity, fear. His actions tell the tale. He is destroying our government. He is destroying our relationships with other countries. He is enabling a massive raid on the public coffers. He is warping our judicial system. He is consorting with dictators. He is aiding and abetting Putin. He is providing cover for Putin’s machinations against the US and our allies. He is behaving like a dictator instead of a President. I’m sure I’ve missed some things.
But, you know what? The ones I really want? The ones who really deserve to be stripped of power, authority and money, and be put away for the rest of their miserable lives? The key Republican Party traitors that have made all this possible. We’d probably have to go back 30 years to get them all. Never going to happen. Some prime examples? Karl Rove, Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Newt Gingrich, Dennis Hastert, John Boehner, Paul Ryan, Mitch Fucking McConnell. And let’s not forget folks like Rupert Murdoch, Sean Hannity and their confrères. These people have been instrumental in corrupting the bodies that are supposed to protect the US from a traitorous POTUS like Trump. And in many cases they have been motivated primarily by lust for power and money. And they’ve used every dirty trick from every book from Ancient Greece to the Third Reich, and invented a few of their own.
I gotta stop babbling.