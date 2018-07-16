Control-Left: EVERYBODY is “problematic”

Why do I keep returning to HuffPost like a dog returning to its vomit? It’s probably because I consider the site, as the epitome of Control-Leftist journalism (and a widely read media platform) to be a harbinger of social changes to come in the Left. Already “mainstream” venues like the New York Times and the New Yorker, as well as a vast number of American colleges and universities, are showing the C-L streak, which I detect not by their social progressivism, but by a certain hectoring tone of their discourse and by the demonization of our political opponents as somehow morally impure.
Mixed in with those elements is the overweening method that C-Ls use in their attempts to effect social change: guilt. Like the Original Sin of Christians, all of us—and I mean everyone—is supposed to feel guilty because they harbor some degree of “privilege”: that we have benefited from the oppression of others and thus must atone for it, or at least admit it. (Lots of people have equated privilege with Original Sin.)
And, one by one, groups previously seen as oppressed are now seen as privileged: the most obvious example is the pronouncement by Britain’s National Union of Students that gay white males didn’t deserve representation in the LGBT societies because they don’t face oppression. Ultimately, the end of this slide is when everybody is deemed privileged, and told to atone for it, save for members of the most oppressed class. At the same time, everybody save cis white males will eventually be convinced they are oppressed and act like it, including Asian-Americans, one of the most privileged groups in the U.S.
In the HuffPo article below (click on screenshot), the privilege belongs not to white people, or gay males, but—wait for it—to Christians. Yes, the very same Christians who themselves complain about being oppressed. The insanity of this article, in which its author, a black woman, tells Christians that they’re all privileged and must atone for it, must be read to be believed:
An excerpt (my emphasis):
Some of us buy a pair of TOMS shoes to give a pair away to a child in Africa but never want to own the Christian industrial complex that economically disenfranchises children abroad and at home. Essentially, Christians want to have their cake and eat it too. We seek to hold what is pleasant or noble about our history while rejecting the notion of our participation in oppression systems, structures and organizations by nature of our belief in itself.
The problem is that if you identify as Christian (a highly politicized social identity as much as it is a religious one in the U.S.) you must, in having the social privileges of being Christian, also carry the social weight of taking on defensive postures to seem like one of the “good ones.”
This all gets shrouded under the notion that it simply isn’t fair to lump all people into one label or category. This is is sometimes true; however, with an identity as systemically privileged as being Christian is in the U.S. and with the gravity of historical nonsense perpetuated in the name of Jesus, it is not enough to simply ascribe responsibility to individuals in the same way it wouldn’t be helpful to focus on individual white people in dismantling systemic racism.
Notice first that many Christians are black, and hence already members of an oppressed group. Further, at least half, and probably more, are women, also oppressed. To what degree does their Christian “privilege” mitigate their oppression? How guilty should they feel for being Christian?
Second, how, exactly, are Christians oppressed? What is the “Christian industrial complex” of which they are members? What kind of guilt are you supposed to feel when giving away a pair of TOMS shoes to African children but are told that you’re a member of the “Christian industrial complex” of which TOMS is supposedly a part? Is TOMS even a “Christian” company? If so, I can’t see how. And the only criticism of TOMS I’ve found in a short trawl of the Internet is that the company might drive small shoe-sellers out of business or monetize white guilt by making people feel better without doing much. Well, something is better than nothing, and the plight of a few small shoe merchants seems lesser than that of many impoverished Africans. Yet TOMS is doing something—and I suspect far more than author Brandi Miller, who hectors fellow Christians for their privilege (she’s identified as “a campus minister and justice program director from the Pacific Northwest”).
Another excerpt:
Christians must learn a posture of listening, and instead of trying to crawl out of critiques, to ask better questions that help them to own identity and, as a result, hopefully gain renewal. There is no need to be defensive and decenter a conversation on perceived individual Christian exceptionalism when it simply serves to make the conversation about that Christian’s feelings rather than a critique being made on behalf of the marginalized.
It seems that we live bouncing back and forth between the permissives and the controllers, each seeing themselves as the only alternative to the other. Both are very lazy positions, both avoid the hard work of the third option, fostering responsible autonomy.
I wish I was oppressed. I feel left out. Sitting at home and checking my privilege all day is fun for a while, but soon gets lonely.
I used to feel like that when I was a young man. The oppressed – blacks and gays – had a righteous identity that bound them together while I was unsure and lonely. It made me jealous.
I wish that, in the way the W3 is the commission that decides on standards for the Web, this wing of the Left would just create a single commission that would finally give us a clear mathematical formula to calculate how much “privilege” and/or “oppression” any given person has. Are you gay? You receive 5 oppression points. Are you male? You receive 55 privilege points. Are you Jewish? You somehow receive 46 privilege points, regardless of how much bigotry you may have faced for your Judaism. The formula, of course, would be completely illegitimate to all of us nonbelievers, but at least we could all be sure how each of us are to be perceived by these idiotic malcontents, rather than relying on a continuous stream of drivel from media outlets, academe, and Twitter.
Of course, economic resources/position — by far the most critical aspect in predicting how one is treated and their life’s outcomes — would be left out. To weigh it properly and include it in the formula would prove very embarrassing to far too many of these activists, writers, and academics.
You miss the key point BJ. Shifting standards are the point, so that you learn to accept what those of higher status tell you. Standards you could check against would make questions and objections legitimate; the goal is to make them uppity.
The MO of Christianity is to convince everybody that we are bad and deserve eternal torture or death, at least and then to provide the escape mechanism. “Hey you’re a bad person and you are going to die horribly, unless you subscribe to my religion”.
This is just another way in which guilt is heaped on Christians to keep them firmly in the fold worshipping Jesus.
I see this more as a secular ideology utilizing the same guild/shaming tactics as religion and happening to, in this instance, be targeting religious individuals.
You can find the exact same tactics and language of “privilege” being used by and on the nonreligious as well.
I think you make a pretty good case for staying away from Huff Post and will continue to do that. I find all that preoccupation with privilege and who gets advantage over who just tired. The only time I see Christians as a privileged group is when I drive by one of their huge overpriced castles of worship which happens about every quarter mile in Wichita.
“The only time I see Christians as a privileged group is when I drive by one of their huge overpriced castles of worship which happens about every quarter mile in Wichita.”
And those castles only demonstrate the privilege of the one guy who owns the ministry. Everybody in that congregation pays for that lavishness, and is almost definitely poor or close to it. Oh, the privilege of being exploited!
AH, the truly privileged – the exploited.
I read HuffPo and other leftist sites just as I read The Daily Wire and look at Breitbart (I can’t bear to read Breitbart): to see what’s happening among the various political factions. While Breitbart mentality infects the right, HuffPo mentality is changing the left. These are bellwethers for political change.
What I enjoy is hearing the privilege-invokers hectoring other folk that they have to “learn a posture of listening”.
Guilt is nothing more than the reinforcement of other people’s unrealistic expectations. It is a form of psychological torture that can be ended by not justifying our thoughts and actions to those who would torment us with accusations.
When you create a culture of shame you have no right to be surprised when the people who rise to the top are shameless.
I thought the whole point of being a Christian was to atone for shit you didn’t do.
Strictly speaking, the Christian view is that you *can’t* ever atone for the shit you didn’t do (or the shit you did), so Jesus has to do it for you and you just have to spend your every moment fawning over him for it.
I think this person was raised Christian but is converting to the new religion of “progressive” identity politics. The sins of the new religion are becoming the more important ones and the penance is denunciation of the unwoke others, with a little self-flagellation thrown in.
“The Problematics” would make a great name for a risqué doo-wop group.
This virtue-posturing has something in common with old-time hard-line Calvinist predestination. It demands an impossible standard, exhausts everyone’s goodwill toward actual good causes. If you don’t validate effort, those who are struggling to live a moral life along with surviving and supporting family, will give up and opt for selfishness. Kudos to those who resist this perfectionism (Ahem, ‘The perfect is the enemy of the good,’ did I hear someone say?)
Thank you, Jerry, for making this your concern.
Strictly speaking, our Brandi is not converting to the new religion of “progressive” identity politics but is just combining it with the old one of fawning over saviour Jesus. For her, what is “problematic” about Christianity is that it has not (yet) merged sufficiently with her particular catechism. This is an intra-Christian sectarian difference, like, for example, the wrangling over biblical inerrancy within the Southern Baptist Convention. [BTW, one article we will never see is one that asserts Islam to be “problematic”. But we already have plenty of cases of Islam combined with “progressive” identity bla bla bla, as illustrated by Linda Sarsour and some of Louis Farrakhan’s “progressive” fans.]
The contrarian philosopher John Gray (now retired from the LSE) argues that all varieties of Left politics are imbued with the millenarian spirit of early Christianity. I didn’t take his argument quite seriously until I read Eric Hobsbawm’s autobiography “Interesting Times”, which unwittingly illustrated Gray’s point in spades. In one memoir, Hobsbawm described how a female CP comrade found herself trapped in a burning building during the London blitz, and, convinced that she would die, comforted herself by contemplating a picture. The picture, equivalent to a Jesus image for a Christian, was one of Stalin, Leader of the Toiling Masses and greatest revolutionary genius in history.