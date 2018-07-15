Sunday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, July 15 in the Year of Our Ceiling Cat 2018. And, for crying out loud, it’s National Gummy Worms Day, an execrable comestible if ever there was one. But most important, it’s the World Cup Final, with France playing Croatia at 10 am Chicago time. (France is favored.) Google has a Doodle showing the world enjoying the game; click on the screenshot to see it:
Finally, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is down with a nasty cold, wheezing like a bellows, so posting may be light today as I watch the game and rest.
On July 15, 1099, during the First Crusade, Christian soldiers seized the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after a difficult siege; the Church is one of the purported places where Jesus’s tomb lies. On this day in 1799, a French soldier serving under Napoleon dug up the Rosetta Stone in the Egyptian village of Rosetta. With the same inscription written in three languages—hieroglyphic Egyptian, demotic Egyptian, and ancient Greek—the stone (now reposing in the British Museum) was vital in helping linguists decipher hieroglyphics. Here’s what it looks like (click to enlarge):
On this day in 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was disbanded after over 350 years. Nobody expected that! Exactly four years later, Ralph Waldo Emerson gave an address at Harvard’s divinity school which, according to Wikipedia, discount[ed] Biblical miracles and declar[ed] Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.” And they’re still reacting that way, but get even more outraged if you maintain, as I do, that the evidence for a historical person on which Jesus was based is thin. On this day in 2003, AOL Time Warner disbanded Netscape and established The Mozilla Foundation. Finally, exactly 12 years ago Twitter was launched, enabling everybody to weigh in on everything, launching innumerable and inconsequential internet battles, having a marginally positive effect on spreading non-fake news, and, most important, helping spread cat memes throughout the planet.
Notables born on July 15 include Inigo Jones (1573), Rembrandt (1606), Jean-Baptiste Charcot (1867), Iris Murdoch (1919), Robert Bruce Merrifield (1921; Nobel Laureate for devising a way to synthesize small proteins), Carl Woese (1928), Jacques Derrida (1930; much worse than Twitter), Jocelyn Bell Burnell (1943), Linda Rondstadt (1946), and Diane Kruger (1976). Those who expired on this day include General Tom Thumb (1883), Anton Chekhov (1904), Hermann Emil Fischer (1919; Nobel Laureate), and General John J. Pershing (1948).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is practicing obscurantism, but, as one might expect, it has something to do with food. Malgorzata explains:
Hili’s heard a new word “imponderables” and she liked it. She thought it means “important”, “indispensable”. You know cats: they have a mind of their own and Hili likes to brag about her superior intellect. So when Andrzej was supposed to go shopping she wanted to remind him about “imponderables”.
Hili: Let’s not forget about imponderables.
A: Which ones?
Hili: The most important ones.
A: Most important for whom?
Hili: For me.
Hili: Nie zapominajmy o imponderabiliach.
Ja: Których?
Hili: Tych najważniejszych.
Ja: Dla kogo najważniejszych?
Hili: Dla mnie.
A tweet from Grania, who notes something I missed in yesterday’s post. As she said, “A tweet pointing out an inconsistency in trans activism: either trans women are women or they are not. You can’t claim that they are for the purposes of bathroom usage and being assigned prisons and then claim they are a special “sui generis” class when it comes to being cast in a movie.”
Now Scarlet Johansson was to play a trans man before she was forced to resign from that role in the movie “Rub and Tug,” but the point is the same, because the same opporobrium would have come down on a cis male actor who wanted to play that role. You can’t say a trans man is both a “genuine man” and in a “special class of man.”
Also from Grania, an Official baby raven at the Tower of London:
Tweets from Matthew:
Wild pig and young. How many teats does that mom have?
Please be sure to watch this lovely story of a whale rescue. Who can say that the whale didn’t feel gratitude? As Matthew said, the world would be a better place if it had the Dodo Philosophy, and I agree:
Be sure to watch the beetle step delicately over moss:
This is a form of mimicry new to me: a beetle can reverse its elytra (wing covers) to become a bee mimic when necessary!
The tailless whip scorpion from yesterday lets its babies go:
A disturbing display in a bookstore:
I’d love an office like this!
The Trump protests continue in the UK, but do they do more than express outrage?
From Heather Hastie, an Egyptian tomb throne:
Do the demonstrators in the U.K. do more than express outrage? I think they express whatever each individual out there wants to personally express. All of the demonstrators today in Helsinki are doing the same. There are environmental groups protesting, people protesting the immigration policies of Trump and everything under the sun. They demonstrated at the golf courses in Scotland as well. I’m guessing they dislike just about everything about the guy. He likes to generate the biggest audience. The embarrassment is to the people of the U.S.
I think it is useful to express outrage at this man’s actions (though less effective to keep picking on his hairstyle), and these protests show local politicians (like T May) how widespread is the anti-Trump sentiment. With such popular disdain, maybe pandering politicians like May will think twice about accommodating his whims.
That would be my feeling too.
I would hate to think that *any* European politician would consider any demand or suggestion of tRump’s out of force of habit, simply because he’s POTUS and they’re accustomed to accommodating the (usually better grounded) requests of previous US administrations.
cr
And – of course they express outrage. Why else would anyone be motivated enough to demonstrate? Almost everything tRump does is outrageous.
Incidentally, I would claim that as the Biggest Protest Demonstration Ever. I’m not the first to think of that, by the way:
cr
Glad to see Bruce Merrifield mentioned in the milestones! On the other side, and coindidentally, yesterday the remembrance of Black Jack chewing gum brought the thought that maybe it was named for Black Jack Pershing (along the lines of Baby Ruth candy bars). Turns out it wasn’t, but the gum itself does have a connection to another personage. If you don’t already know who that was, where he was living at the time is equally astonishing.
The Baby Ruth candy bar was named ostensibly for president Grover Cleveland’s daughter Ruth. The ill-fated and short-lived Reggie Bar, however, was named for erstwhile Yankee Reggie Jackson. 🙂
I can’t figure out who & where you mean for sure 🙂
There’s another final coming off, Wimbledon. Which some of us would rate as more interesting than soccer. Ymmv, obviously.
In the ladies, last night Angelique Kerber of Germany defeated Serena in the final. Serena will just have to wait another year to take her eigth Wimbledon, still, she did remarkably well to reach the final so soon after her return to tennis. It would have been nice if she’d made it, but I was pleased for Angelique Kerber, taking her first Wimbledon win.
After the massacre of the top seeds in the earlier rounds, there seem to be plenty of very talented 20-somethings coming through, tennis is in good hands.
cr
I was little bit surprised (positively) that Angelique Kerber won Wimbledon. Although I am a German, was my bet on Serena Williams. Luckily, I was wrong. 🙂
Fun facts:
1) It was Angelique Kerber’s third Grand Slam title after the Australian and US Open 2016.
2) She is only the forth German Wimbledon winner after Steffi Graf, Boris Becker and Michael Stich.