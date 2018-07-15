Sunday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, July 15 in the Year of Our Ceiling Cat 2018. And, for crying out loud, it’s National Gummy Worms Day, an execrable comestible if ever there was one. But most important, it’s the World Cup Final, with France playing Croatia at 10 am Chicago time. (France is favored.) Google has a Doodle showing the world enjoying the game; click on the screenshot to see it:

Finally, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is down with a nasty cold, wheezing like a bellows, so posting may be light today as I watch the game and rest.

On July 15, 1099, during the First Crusade, Christian soldiers seized the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem after a difficult siege; the Church is one of the purported places where Jesus’s tomb lies. On this day in 1799, a French soldier serving under Napoleon dug up the Rosetta Stone in the Egyptian village of Rosetta. With the same inscription written in three languages—hieroglyphic Egyptian, demotic Egyptian, and ancient Greek—the stone (now reposing in the British Museum) was vital in helping linguists decipher hieroglyphics. Here’s what it looks like (click to enlarge):

On this day in 1834, the Spanish Inquisition was disbanded after over 350 years. Nobody expected that! Exactly four years later, Ralph Waldo Emerson gave an address at Harvard’s divinity school which, according to Wikipedia, discount[ed] Biblical miracles and declar[ed] Jesus a great man, but not God. The Protestant community reacts with outrage.” And they’re still reacting that way, but get even more outraged if you maintain, as I do, that the evidence for a historical person on which Jesus was based is thin. On this day in 2003, AOL Time Warner disbanded Netscape and established The Mozilla Foundation. Finally, exactly 12 years ago Twitter was launched, enabling everybody to weigh in on everything, launching innumerable and inconsequential internet battles, having a marginally positive effect on spreading non-fake news, and, most important, helping spread cat memes throughout the planet.

Notables born on July 15 include Inigo Jones (1573), Rembrandt (1606), Jean-Baptiste Charcot (1867), Iris Murdoch (1919), Robert Bruce Merrifield (1921; Nobel Laureate for devising a way to synthesize small proteins), Carl Woese (1928), Jacques Derrida (1930; much worse than Twitter), Jocelyn Bell Burnell (1943), Linda Rondstadt (1946), and Diane Kruger (1976). Those who expired on this day include General Tom Thumb (1883), Anton Chekhov (1904), Hermann Emil Fischer (1919; Nobel Laureate), and General John J. Pershing (1948).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is practicing obscurantism, but, as one might expect, it has something to do with food. Malgorzata explains:

Hili’s heard a new word “imponderables” and she liked it. She thought it means “important”, “indispensable”. You know cats: they have a mind of their own and Hili likes to brag about her superior intellect. So when Andrzej was supposed to go shopping she wanted to remind him about “imponderables”. Hili: Let’s not forget about imponderables.

A: Which ones?

Hili: The most important ones.

A: Most important for whom?

Hili: For me.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie zapominajmy o imponderabiliach.

Ja: Których?

Hili: Tych najważniejszych.

Ja: Dla kogo najważniejszych?

Hili: Dla mnie.

A tweet from Grania, who notes something I missed in yesterday’s post. As she said, “A tweet pointing out an inconsistency in trans activism: either trans women are women or they are not. You can’t claim that they are for the purposes of bathroom usage and being assigned prisons and then claim they are a special “sui generis” class when it comes to being cast in a movie.”

Now Scarlet Johansson was to play a trans man before she was forced to resign from that role in the movie “Rub and Tug,” but the point is the same, because the same opporobrium would have come down on a cis male actor who wanted to play that role. You can’t say a trans man is both a “genuine man” and in a “special class of man.”

The Patriarchy is so crafty they will turn into a woman to a take a job from a woman. https://t.co/DWe2Fc5hYY — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) July 14, 2018

Also from Grania, an Official baby raven at the Tower of London:

Baby Poppy enjoying a chat and my finger 😳 pic.twitter.com/2233nirLR1 — Ravenmaster (@ravenmaster1) July 14, 2018

Tweets from Matthew:

Wild pig and young. How many teats does that mom have?

Please be sure to watch this lovely story of a whale rescue. Who can say that the whale didn’t feel gratitude? As Matthew said, the world would be a better place if it had the Dodo Philosophy, and I agree:

This is so beautiful. Take a moment if you need a reminder or reason to smile this morning. God bless these wonderful people ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/SPwPEhWAPp — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) July 14, 2018

Be sure to watch the beetle step delicately over moss:

Here's some arthropod encounters from Tambopata, Peru earlier this year. My fave has got to be the pleasing fungus beetle (Erotylidae) delicately walking across a mossy log. pic.twitter.com/VKFY9IlfBA — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) July 14, 2018

This is a form of mimicry new to me: a beetle can reverse its elytra (wing covers) to become a bee mimic when necessary!

#til that a species of burying beetle in North America flips it’s elytra over in flight to make itself a convincing bumblebee mimic – amazing! From Heinrich 2012 #beetles #mimicry #naturalhistory pic.twitter.com/sRQKfrm99t — Adam Brunke (@aj_brunke) July 12, 2018

The tailless whip scorpion from yesterday lets its babies go:

Now the babies are on their own 🙂 pic.twitter.com/nuzLKCDuAe — Jordan Cadiot (@D_DJoh) July 14, 2018

A disturbing display in a bookstore:

Alarming scenes in my local bookshop as Clem Attlee pulls a gun on Hitler pic.twitter.com/JSadKgU0e0 — Damien Love (@DeviceMonstrous) July 12, 2018

I’d love an office like this!

Every year the bats make a visit to our office. It must be that time of the year again. #Bats pic.twitter.com/JtYiSGYxwJ — Dave Rojas (@BigHatPosse) July 13, 2018

The Trump protests continue in the UK, but do they do more than express outrage?

Aerial shot shows scale of Trump protest in London's Trafalgar Square pic.twitter.com/MtTAhaDuBE — J.R. McGrail 📎 (@JRMcGrail) July 13, 2018

From Heather Hastie, an Egyptian tomb throne:

From 3,500 years ago ~ sarcophagus for Egyptian prince Thutmose’s companion cat Ta-Miu (“little mewer”), who was entombed with him. An inscription says “I myself am placed among the imperishable ones that are in the Sky / For I am Ta-Miu, the Triumphant”. Unearthed 1892 pic.twitter.com/K1Uq7od6dh — Journal of Art in Society (@artinsociety) July 14, 2018