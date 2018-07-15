Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Joe Dickinson recently went to Australia and New Zealand (lucky guy!) and has sent us some photos. His notes are indented, and some of the IDs could use confirmation:

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 15, 2018 at 7:45 am and filed under birds, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Colleen Milloy
    Posted July 15, 2018 at 8:25 am | Permalink

    Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing. I was in Sydney in 2002. I remember petting a koala at a wildlife park and being so surprised the fur is not soft as it appears but like wool.

    Reply
  2. infiniteimprobabilit
    Posted July 15, 2018 at 9:09 am | Permalink

    Ah, those incredibly cute Aussie animals.

    But – they’re Australian. It’s been said that every form of wildlife in Australia is trying to kill you, and that’s maybe not such a wild assumption.

    Kangaroos – just Google ‘kangaroo attack’. Here’s a kangaroo being an asshole (ignore the silly captions): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKf6d0SDv7k

    The Tasmanian Devil is “characterised by its stocky and muscular build, black fur, pungent odour, extremely loud and disturbing screech, keen sense of smell, and ferocity when feeding. The Tasmanian devil’s large head and neck allow it to generate among the strongest bites per unit body mass of any extant mammal land predator”. Also, carnivorous. So, do not feed it by hand if you like your fingers.

    The platypus is renowned for being an egg-laying mammal, but aside from that peculiarity, it is also one of the few species of poisonous mammals. Of course.

    The koala has fearsome claws and is reputed to be extremely bad-tempered. (So would anyone be if they had to live on toxic eucalyptus leaves). It is also likely to have chlamydia and piddle on you if stressed. So, not the sort of cuddly creature you want to pet.

    Probably the least risky one to pet would be an echidna.

    cr

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: