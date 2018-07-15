Reader Joe Dickinson recently went to Australia and New Zealand (lucky guy!) and has sent us some photos. His notes are indented, and some of the IDs could use confirmation:
Here is some “wildlife” from Australia. We had little luck out in the bush, but visited some nice “wildlife parks” in Cairns and Sydney. These are really zoos, but more intimate than is typical in the US (more like what we call “petting zoos” but with native species rather than barnyard animals). This first shot with (I think) western grey kangaroos (Macropus fuliginosis) clearly shows that intimacy.
The next two may be wallabies (basically an arbitrary distinction since they can be in the same genus) but I’m not sure of the species. In the second shot, a “joey” is in head down in the pouch with feet sticking out. The lady with the big smile is my wife who, once again, must never know I posted this. We were traveling with a UC Berkeley alumni group, hence the cap.
JAC: Note the joey in the first photo, too:
These I’m pretty sure are agile wallabies (Macropus agilis).
This is a yellow-footed rock wallaby (Petrogale xanthopus).
A sleeping dingo (Canis lupus dingo).
The prejudicially named Tasmanian devil (Sarcophilus harrisii) is actually kind of cute.
We did not see a platypus but I was excited to see another monotreme, the short-beaked echidna (Tachyglossus aculeatus).
The echidna had to be fed inside a hollow log so that the ubiquitous and aggressive Australian white ibis (Threskiornis moluccus) could not steal the food.
Finally, we have koalas (Phascolarctos cinereus) in various moods.
Beautiful photos. Thanks for sharing. I was in Sydney in 2002. I remember petting a koala at a wildlife park and being so surprised the fur is not soft as it appears but like wool.
Ah, those incredibly cute Aussie animals.
But – they’re Australian. It’s been said that every form of wildlife in Australia is trying to kill you, and that’s maybe not such a wild assumption.
Kangaroos – just Google ‘kangaroo attack’. Here’s a kangaroo being an asshole (ignore the silly captions): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKf6d0SDv7k
The Tasmanian Devil is “characterised by its stocky and muscular build, black fur, pungent odour, extremely loud and disturbing screech, keen sense of smell, and ferocity when feeding. The Tasmanian devil’s large head and neck allow it to generate among the strongest bites per unit body mass of any extant mammal land predator”. Also, carnivorous. So, do not feed it by hand if you like your fingers.
The platypus is renowned for being an egg-laying mammal, but aside from that peculiarity, it is also one of the few species of poisonous mammals. Of course.
The koala has fearsome claws and is reputed to be extremely bad-tempered. (So would anyone be if they had to live on toxic eucalyptus leaves). It is also likely to have chlamydia and piddle on you if stressed. So, not the sort of cuddly creature you want to pet.
Probably the least risky one to pet would be an echidna.
cr