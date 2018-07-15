Did modern Homo sapiens evolve in different parts of Africa?

The general view of human evolution among both scientists and laypeople is that “modern” Homo sapiens emerged from one single area in East Africa: perhaps from just a single population. That population supposedly evolved from an earlier ancestor of unknown identity—perhaps Homo erectus—underwent the transformation into the group of characters that identify our species, and then spread throughout the world. (This is independent of the evolution of what I consider other extinct subspecies of H. sapiens, like Neanderthals and Denisovans, which may have originated from single populations.)
A new paper by Eleanor Scerri and many colleagues, however, questions this conventional wisdom. The paper, an opinion piece rather than a scientific paper, appears in Trends in Ecology and Evolution (click on screenshot to see it, free with UnPaywall; the reference is at bottom, and a free pdf is here), limns what is known as the “multiregional hypothesis” for modern H. sapiens. This is the view that there were many semi-isolated populations of our ancestor scattered throughout Africa, and that each evolved quasi-independently because there were geographic and climatic barriers that reduced gene flow between the groups.
Each population then evolved different traits—of behavior, morphology, and mentation—that eventually combined through more extensive migration into one species that then spread throughout Africa and then the world. It is as if a group of tailors were to craft a garment, each responding to local tastes and materials, and then those garments were combined into one garment that became the “standard and universal” one.
“Anatomically modern humans” date from about 315,000 years ago, with the first finds being in Moroccan caves at Jebel Irhoud. These finds contravened the idea that the earliest humans evolved in East Africa, and suggest that already at that time modern H. sapiens was widely distributed throughout Africa. However, the Jebel Irhoud skulls, while having most of the features of modern human skulls, were relatively elongated. Here’s the earliest find (left) compared with a more recent (95,000 years old) modern H. sapiens skull. The elongation of the earlier one is evident.
Multiregional evolution is supported by the authors’ contention that human populations were structured morphologically as late as 15,000 years ago, with some retaining more ancestral skeletons and others being more advanced—but all considered by anthropologists to be part of the single species H. sapiens sapiens (“modern” Homo sapiens).
Likewise, different populations of H. sapiens sapiens had different stone tools at about the same time, with some being more advanced than others, and this regional differentiation also held for other cultural artifacts like bone tools and shell beads. This too suggests a subdivided species, perhaps with different populations having different degrees of mental/neurological evolution.
What caused this differentiation? The authors aren’t sure, but say a likely cause was different environments that not only isolated populations from each other, but imposed different selection pressures on them. Climate is an obvious difference, with the figure below showing big differences in precipitation among parts of Africa that housed different populations of H. sapiens sapiens (areas within colored squares). Note the variation among localities even at the same time. These would cause obvious barriers as dry places would impede migration between wet places (the Sahara region, with less precipitation, is an obvious barrier).Precipitation would affect the vegetable and animal food available, and hence the means of foraging and food preparation, and that would affect selection for tool usage and for forming different kinds of tools. Those pressures, in turn, could affect social evolution and the structure of our brains. Further, random differences in the frequencies of genes arising by genetic drift could act as different beginning substrates for natural selection, as the course of natural selection depends on its genetic and morphological starting points.
So there is some evidence for the authors’ multiregional hypothesis, which, as Ed Yong characterizes in an article in The Atlantic like this:
The best metaphor for this [the authors’ “multiregionalism” hypothesis] isn’t a tree. It’s a braided river—a group of streams that are all part of the same system, but that weave into and out of each other.
These streams eventually merge into the same big channel, but it takes time—hundreds of thousands of years. For most of our history, any one group of Homo sapiens had just some of the full constellation of features that we use to define ourselves. “People back then looked more different to each other than any populations do today,” says Scerri, “and it’s very hard to answer what an early Homo sapiens looked like. But there was then a continent-wide trend to the modern human form.” Indeed, the first people who had the complete set probably appeared between 40,000 and 100,000 years ago.
But there’s evidence against the hypothesis as well, the most telling being genetic analyses suggesting that different populations of humans in Africa didn’t diverge from each other 300,000 years or so ago, but between 100,000 and 150,000 years ago, suggesting a genetic and populational uniformity before that.
So we have a conflict between what the genetic data tell us and what morphology and tool use tell us. This may not be a problem since the genetic data is not yet rock-solid. Nevertheless, we should take the paper as tentative but suggestive, which is why it’s an “opinion” piece rather than a regular scientific article.
The implications aren’t that important for non-paleobiologists. Although the multiregional theory suggests that our species emerged in a patchwork fashion, like Yong’s braided rivers, we know that as that species spread throughout the world in perhaps several egresses from Africa, those spreads did not emanate from many different places in Africa. And they don’t overturn the indubitable fact that humans are, in essence, complex African apes.
Scerri, E. M. L. et al. 2018. Did Our Species Evolve in Subdivided Populations across Africa, and Why Does It Matter? Trends Ecol Evol., online publication, DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.tree.2018.05.005
Re: “Multiregional evolution is supported by the authors’ contention that human populations were structured morphologically as late as 15,000 years ago”
Is this a typo, and should that read 150,000? 15,000 years ago, humans (i.e., sapiens) were definitely structured because, by then, they had migrated across Asia into Australia also the Americas.
This topic is complicated.
If I get it correctly, it seems that some populations evolved independently for some time, then met and hybridized into a uniform population which is likely to have passed through a bottleneck at a little later moment.
I think that the morphological data are important, but the tool data not so much, because a population can “culturally appropriate” tools invented by other populations.
Yes, I trust the meager genetic data mor, likely since I understand it better.
The morphological evidence is a bit fuzzy too due to the same factors, as as the climate evidence for isolation barriers. Morphology of hominins have always been mosaic. And Australia had a similar history – for a shorter time – but not complete isolation.
Else this is cool since it comes right after the find of 2.1 Myrs old tools in Asia, as well as results on more modern South East Asia gene flows. South East Asia modern migration patterns were similar to Europe and India with a few (actually 4 in all cases) dominant components. I am also struck by the similarity in very old migration patterns between regions.
Asia:
Quote:
“I think it was probably a mixture of both: some waxing and waning, some new pulses of migration.”
https://arstechnica.com/science/2018/07/hominins-lived-in-china-2-1-million-years-ago
Africa:
Quote:
The shifting nature of these habitable zones means that human populations would have gone through many cycles of isolation—leading to local adaptation and the development of unique material culture and biological makeup—followed by genetic and cultural mixing.
[ https://phys.org/news/2018-07-humans-evolved-partially-isolated-populations.html ]
And AFAIU Australia show a similar pattern of waxing, waning and migration pulses in small populations for a long time.
Very, very interesting. Thanks for the post and the analysis.
I would expect some interbreeding between the separate groups but not as frequent as the theory should guests. Don’t see any reason groups once separated would merge back together. Might be with dramatic climate or geological changes but as with the Homo Sapiens and Neanderthals it seem one group would dominate and the other virtually disappear.
“Indeed, the first people who had the complete set probably appeared between 40,000 and 100,000 years ago.”
If that turns out to be true, the implications are at least very interesting and possibly quite important.
That is roughly the same time at which humans took the so-called “great leap forward”, and became a much more successful species. From then on, the population starts growing rapidly, spreads out all over the world, knocks out multiple species of large mammals, and gets well on the way to building civilizations.
The contradiction seems to be not between the genetic data and the morphology/tool data, but between the genetic data and the authors’ interpretation of the morphology/tool data.
Just because populations that were similar to the proto-modern humans in morphology and tool use had dispersed early that does not necessarily mean that they contributed a significant ancestry to later modern humans. Later waves could have washed them away, instead of a near equal fusion.
Well I was going to say that, but you said it much better and more concise than I would have.
Nevertheless, I think molecular data trump (sorry) morphological/tool data, we just haven’t enough yet.
When early hominid migration is discussed, I’ve not seen any hypotheses about why they migrated, or what proportion of populations migrated. Obviously populations didn’t just all pack up and leave – some (most?) didn’t migrate, else the places they migrated from would have become empty of hominids. Was it only the adventurous who migrated, or were they forced out like immigrants today, or what? Or maybe those are unanswerable questions?
The liberals ventured out to the new and unknown.The conservatives stayed behind with the known. Not unlike today.
I would guess the answers to all these questions are many and may not all be discovered. Just think about the more modern version, how and why did the Europeans come to the new world. One might say they came for religious reasons. Others would say it was economic and the investment company expected a return from those who sailed away. And once they established a location here in the new world what caused them to travel on to other places. Some were shunned and forced to move on – that is how we ended up with Road Island. Others were looking for better land and a better life.
