Alternative truths: math

Here’s a humorous but not completely unimaginable video about what would happen if elementary schools were taken over by the view that there are “multiple truths”. This attitude already infects some of the social sciences and much of the humanities in universities, but math is not completely immune to the “different ways of knowing” infection.
Anyway, it’s just a bit of humor after France’s victory over Croatia in the World Cup. It was a diverse and engrossing game, even featuring an own goal, and the best team won, though Croatia didn’t go down easily. Congrats to France, and we’ll see you again in four years!
Ahem. Not Germany.
Oh sweet Jesus, France. Where’s my brain–I watched the whole game!
Shoot me now.
I thought maybe you were just practicing a little
‘fake news’ ??
Did Germany invade France again or something? We should be told. Now that Europe is a foe of the US (in Drumpf’s world, at any rate) who knows what will happen yet?
I just thought it was an alternative truth example.
Correct if it could be 22 it could be Germany. At least they were dealing with math at my level.
Loved the video.
Wouldn’t that be $20,002,000?
Yay Umtiti and Dembele, Barça players both. Griezmann ain’t half-bad, either.
The author of the linked scholarly gem, Leone Burton, was a professor of “education in mathematics and science” at the University of Birmingham. [Admirers of David Lodge’s academic novels will recognize U. Birmingham as a model for his “University of Rummidge”.]
Needless to say, the academic fashion for “education in X”, where X is a real subject, is an innovation of the last 30 years or so.
It portends a next step which will be a scholarly field devoted to the teaching of the teaching: “education in education in X”, and so on and on, in infinite regress.