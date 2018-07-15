Alternative truths: math

Here’s a humorous but not completely unimaginable video about what would happen if elementary schools were taken over by the view that there are “multiple truths”. This attitude already infects some of the social sciences and much of the humanities in universities, but math is not completely immune to the “different ways of knowing” infection.

Anyway, it’s just a bit of humor after France’s victory over Croatia in the World Cup. It was a diverse and engrossing game, even featuring an own goal, and the best team won, though Croatia didn’t go down easily. Congrats to France, and we’ll see you again in four years!

