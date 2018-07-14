Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, July 14, 2018, which also happens to be Bastille Day in France. It’s also National Grand Marnier Day (in honor of France?), a drink that’s a great accompaniment to a fine Cuban cigar. It is still warm in Chicago, but won’t equal yesterday’s steambath of a day: today’s high will be around 77° F (25°C). Yesterday the high was in the mid-90s, with high humidity. Even the ducks lost their appetite.
On this day in 1789, Parisians stormed the Bastille prison, even though it had but seven inmates. It was the signal that set off the French Revolution. On July 14, 1865, Edward Whymper and his party made the first ascent of the Matterhorn, with four of the party of seven dying on the descent after a rope broke. Here’s a famous picture of the accident: by Gustave Doré:
On July 14, 1881, Sheriff Pat Garrett shot the outlaw Billy the Kid in New Mexico. The Kid, who had killed eight people, was just 21. Here’s the only known authenticated picture of Billy, a ferrotype:
On this day in 1933, two things changed in Nazi Germany: the government banned all political parties except the Nazi Party, and the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring was passed, calling for the forced sterilization of those deemed “mentally defective.” That quickly led to the execution of those people, and then others. On July 14, 1960, Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve in what is today Tanzania to begin her studies of wild chimpanzees. Finally, on this day in 1976, Canada abolished capital punishment.
Very few notables were either born or died on July 14. The former include Gustav Klimt (1862), Woody Guthrie (1912), Ingmar Bergman (1918) and Jerry Rubin (1938). Those who died on this day include Billy the Kid (1881; see above). Klimt was an ailurophile, as seen below:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili thinks she’s getting insufficient petting from Elzbieta:
Elżbieta: You like being petted.Hili: Yes, but I’m still not satisfied.
A tweet from reader Barry, who claims that this is “a candidate for my all time favorite cat video.” Close!
Tweets from Matthew: a tailless whip scorpion and her hitchhiking family:
Genet release!
Deer begin practicing their male-male competition for mates when very young:
I was unaware of this, but it’s odious if true. Read the editorial from the now unemployed Liz Spayd here.
But what was so big?
More Buster Keaton, a great favorite of Dr. Cobb:
Be sure to see the video at the free Facebook link. Gulls go a long way for a snack!
I like this pair:
Spot the bat!:
From Grania: More anti-Trump protests in the UK:
And the Germans get in on the act:
But the famous anti-SJW troll Godfrey Elfwick has a snarky (but true) remark:
The NYT certainly needs to evaluate their operations concerning this event as do much of the media and their poor coverage. However, the more serious parts of this story continue today in our Congress and at a disgusting excuse for a network news outfit called Fox. Consider that as we speak, some of the Trump followers in the House of Representatives are proceeding with impeachment attempts on the assistant attorney general of the U.S. – Rosenstein. It would be laughable if it were not so sickening. The lowest creatures on this earth besides the Trump family seems to reside in our own Congress.
But Mr. Elfwick, it’s BABY Trump.
Wow, another productive comment from that rebellious crusader for common sense, Godfrey Elfwick. Strange how his apparently politically-neutral appreciation for satire and ridicule deserts him as soon as his tribal spider sense starts tingling. Then the guy who fearlessly claims to expose the silliness of all sides then turns rather passive-aggressive.