Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend: Saturday, July 14, 2018, which also happens to be Bastille Day in France. It’s also National Grand Marnier Day (in honor of France?), a drink that’s a great accompaniment to a fine Cuban cigar. It is still warm in Chicago, but won’t equal yesterday’s steambath of a day: today’s high will be around 77° F (25°C). Yesterday the high was in the mid-90s, with high humidity. Even the ducks lost their appetite.

On this day in 1789, Parisians stormed the Bastille prison, even though it had but seven inmates. It was the signal that set off the French Revolution. On July 14, 1865, Edward Whymper and his party made the first ascent of the Matterhorn, with four of the party of seven dying on the descent after a rope broke. Here’s a famous picture of the accident: by Gustave Doré:

On July 14, 1881, Sheriff Pat Garrett shot the outlaw Billy the Kid in New Mexico. The Kid, who had killed eight people, was just 21. Here’s the only known authenticated picture of Billy, a ferrotype:

On this day in 1933, two things changed in Nazi Germany: the government banned all political parties except the Nazi Party, and the Law for the Prevention of Hereditarily Diseased Offspring was passed, calling for the forced sterilization of those deemed “mentally defective.” That quickly led to the execution of those people, and then others. On July 14, 1960, Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve in what is today Tanzania to begin her studies of wild chimpanzees. Finally, on this day in 1976, Canada abolished capital punishment.

Very few notables were either born or died on July 14. The former include Gustav Klimt (1862), Woody Guthrie (1912), Ingmar Bergman (1918) and Jerry Rubin (1938). Those who died on this day include Billy the Kid (1881; see above). Klimt was an ailurophile, as seen below:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili thinks she’s getting insufficient petting from Elzbieta:

Elżbieta: You like being petted. Hili: Yes, but I’m still not satisfied.

In Polish:

Elżbieta: Lubisz jak cię głaszczą.

Hili: Tak, ale nie jestem jeszcze usatysfakcjonowana.

A tweet from reader Barry, who claims that this is “a candidate for my all time favorite cat video.” Close!

HELLO "Have you got a moment to speak about jesus our savi.." "Fuck off" 7/10 pic.twitter.com/yqU4zPU1N5 — shit_reviews (@shit_reviews) July 13, 2018

Tweets from Matthew: a tailless whip scorpion and her hitchhiking family:

Genet release!

Deer begin practicing their male-male competition for mates when very young:

Only a month old and they are already practising for the rut! @BushnellNature @Silver_Trees_HP pic.twitter.com/S52opcfGIb — WildlifeKate (@katemacrae) July 13, 2018

I was unaware of this, but it’s odious if true. Read the editorial from the now unemployed Liz Spayd here.

On November 5, 2016, the NYT public editor criticized the NYT for ignoring the Russia story and letting hacked emails guide their election coverage. NYT fired the public editor and eliminated her position. Her oped is even more damning now: https://t.co/PjcIMBRcTI — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 13, 2018

But what was so big?

Raccoons always look like they are in the middle of telling a story about how big something was. pic.twitter.com/XSQfOkN2t2 — Roxi Horror 💀🌸 (@roxiqt) July 13, 2018

More Buster Keaton, a great favorite of Dr. Cobb:

Buster Keaton breaking the fourth wall in 1920

(Sybil Seely in One Week) pic.twitter.com/5cFumPM1J3 — Silent Movie GIFs (@silentmoviegifs) July 12, 2018

Be sure to see the video at the free Facebook link. Gulls go a long way for a snack!

This is just nuts. Tracking data shows that this Western Gull flew from a breeding site to a landfill transfer station, RODE A TRASH TRUCK FOR 75 MILES TO THE LANDFILL, and flew back to its nest. It did this twice!! https://t.co/8JhV2525Vq — StrDon (@ElDon78) July 12, 2018

I like this pair:

I love this a lot: a houseplant on top of a robot that can move it into the sun or shade when needed, and even dances when it needs watering https://t.co/5rT24g7XRK pic.twitter.com/wS5tjnH6PO — James Vincent (@jjvincent) July 12, 2018

This is called a cat. You've invented a cat. https://t.co/uetAEHrME5 — Fred Scharmen (@sevensixfive) July 12, 2018

Spot the bat!:

Saw a lot of bats earlier this week. ‘Bout 10 million of ‘em. Here’s a few. pic.twitter.com/FIRznawScB — Joe Hanson (@DrJoeHanson) July 12, 2018

From Grania: More anti-Trump protests in the UK:

And the Germans get in on the act:

German TV show @heuteshow have replaced Trump with the baby blimp and it's perfect pic.twitter.com/RcDE0juip4 — Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) July 13, 2018

But the famous anti-SJW troll Godfrey Elfwick has a snarky (but true) remark:

Wow, the size of this balloon. It can be seen from at least 20 metres away. Trump will think twice before visiting the UK again I can tell you. pic.twitter.com/t5kJf9s6BD — Godfrey Elfwick (@RealElfwick) July 13, 2018