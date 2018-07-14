Reader Anne-Marie Cournoyer in Montreal sent some photos from around her house and her feeding station, “Le Cafe Sauvage” (motto: “Do not eat the customers.” Her noted and IDs are indented:
Mourning Dove – Zenaida macroura: a very nice couple I must say.
Red-winged Blackbird – Agelaius phoeniceus: Behind our house there is a cycling path. And some males have been chasing and attacking cyclists inadvertently venturing too close to their nests.
And a female red-winged feeding the young one.
A proud Common Grackle – Quiscalus quiscula:
An American Robin – Turdus migratorius holding his meal to take-out…
Photos from nearby:
These photos I took at the Récréoparc de la ville de Ste-Catherine on the south-shore. An ideal stop for migratory birds.Some photos of a Double-crested Cormorant – Phalacrocorax auritus. A happy fisher! I was amazed by the look of his wet feathered body: part bird, part fish!
A sunbathing monsieur Siffleux (groundhog) – Marmota monax.
A Song Sparrow – Melospiza melodia. That is my best guess. I may be wrong with the name, but what a lovely song!
Very nice photos. My favorites are the Cormorant and the groundhog.
Added identification:
With cormorant – yellow perch Perca flavescens
Love these. I don’t know about Quebec, but in Vermont, the cormorants are hated. The state kills hundreds a year because they ruin land and displace other nesters. I found one once inadvertently trapped in a net in the middle of South Bay on Memphremagog and no rehab person would rescue it.
That’s horrible. If we are going to kill species that displace other, prettier species, clearly we would have to start with ourselves! We are horrible beasts.
Lovely. There is something about that picture of the mourning doves that immediately brought to mind a sweet elderly couple out for brunch. I will never be able to look at them any other way.