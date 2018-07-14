Reader Anne-Marie Cournoyer in Montreal sent some photos from around her house and her feeding station, “Le Cafe Sauvage” (motto: “Do not eat the customers.” Her noted and IDs are indented:

Mourning Dove – Zenaida macroura: a very nice couple I must say.

Red-winged Blackbird – Agelaius phoeniceus: Behind our house there is a cycling path. And some males have been chasing and attacking cyclists inadvertently venturing too close to their nests.

And a female red-winged feeding the young one.

A proud Common Grackle – Quiscalus quiscula:

An American Robin – Turdus migratorius holding his meal to take-out…

Photos from nearby:

These photos I took at the Récréoparc de la ville de Ste-Catherine on the south-shore. An ideal stop for migratory birds.

Some photos of a Double-crested Cormorant – Phalacrocorax auritus. A happy fisher! I was amazed by the look of his wet feathered body: part bird, part fish!

A sunbathing monsieur Siffleux (groundhog) – Marmota monax. A Song Sparrow – Melospiza melodia. That is my best guess. I may be wrong with the name, but what a lovely song!