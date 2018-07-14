Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Anne-Marie Cournoyer in Montreal sent some photos from around her house and her feeding station, “Le Cafe Sauvage” (motto: “Do not eat the customers.” Her noted and IDs are indented:

Mourning DoveZenaida macroura: a very nice couple I must say.

Red-winged BlackbirdAgelaius phoeniceusBehind our house there is a cycling path. And some males have been chasing and attacking cyclists inadvertently venturing too close to their nests.

And a female red-winged feeding the young one. 

A proud Common GrackleQuiscalus quiscula:

An American RobinTurdus migratorius holding his meal to take-out…

Photos from nearby:

These photos I took at the Récréoparc de la ville de Ste-Catherine on the south-shore. An ideal stop for migratory birds.

Some photos of a Double-crested CormorantPhalacrocorax auritus. A happy fisher! I was amazed by the look of his wet feathered body: part bird, part fish!

A sunbathing monsieur Siffleux (groundhog) – Marmota monax.

Song SparrowMelospiza melodiaThat is my best guess. I may be wrong with the name, but what a lovely song! 

5 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted July 14, 2018 at 7:50 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos. My favorites are the Cormorant and the groundhog.

    Reply
  2. Wonderer
    Posted July 14, 2018 at 8:11 am | Permalink

    Added identification:

    With cormorant – yellow perch Perca flavescens

    Very nice photos.

    Reply
  3. Andree
    Posted July 14, 2018 at 9:17 am | Permalink

    Love these. I don’t know about Quebec, but in Vermont, the cormorants are hated. The state kills hundreds a year because they ruin land and displace other nesters. I found one once inadvertently trapped in a net in the middle of South Bay on Memphremagog and no rehab person would rescue it.

    Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted July 14, 2018 at 9:58 am | Permalink

      That’s horrible. If we are going to kill species that displace other, prettier species, clearly we would have to start with ourselves! We are horrible beasts.

      Reply
  4. Christopher
    Posted July 14, 2018 at 9:55 am | Permalink

    Lovely. There is something about that picture of the mourning doves that immediately brought to mind a sweet elderly couple out for brunch. I will never be able to look at them any other way.

    Reply

