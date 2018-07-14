More evidence that modern pop/rock sucks

This is why modern pop music sucks so bad: a song this execrable can nevertheless get a lot of press and become a hit. You can send me all the songs you want to tell me that music as good as that of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Band, Motown, and so on still exist, but just aren’t as noticed, but I’ve yet to be convinced. Rock and pop are dead, expired: they sing with the choir invisible.
The song at issue today is Ariana Grande Latte’s “God is a Woman,” a song that, to use the parlance, just “dropped.” It’s not the paean to feminism that you might expect, but rather a paean to women’s sexuality, which makes them gods. (Or rather, Grande Latte is so good at sex that she makes men believe she’s god.) As Rolling Stone noted,
The video for the tune features Grande sitting atop the world, manipulating clouds and space as she intertwines sexuality and spirituality themes. “God Is a Woman” closes out with Grande taking God’s place and Eve taking Adam’s in the Michelangelo fresco “The Creation of Adam.”
“You, you love it how I move you/ You love it how I touch you, my one,” she sings. “When all is said and done/ You will believe God is a woman.” The song also features a mid-song Pulp Fiction-inspired monologue delivered by Madonna.
The lyrics are in the second video, and oy, do they suck!
What is wrong with this song? The tune is forgettable, the words are lame, and it’s heavily autotuned (see the two-part Forbes piece, “Ariana Grande can’t sing as well as you think she can” (part 1, part 2). Twenty years from now it will be forgotten, and you’ll never hear it played as an “oldie.”
I suppose the video, with its hypersexualized songstress, is marginally entertaining, but that’s about it. The issue is, as Forbes notes, that Grande Latte really does have a good voice, so it doesn’t need to be autotuned, which just puts in the bin with every other singer who’s autotuning the hell out of their music, producing a vocally (and musically) homogeneous musical blancmange. And, of course, the song itself resembles what comes out of the south end of a bull facing north.
HuffPo, of course, since it suffers from a deficit of taste—as well as a worship of certain specified idols like Samantha Bee and Grande Latte—has gone over the top in extolling this tripe:
For a more informed series of opinions on why rock music is dead, musician Rick Beato and his colleagues have made three videos worth hearing, “What killed rock and roll?“, “Top 20 songs today vs. 1998: Better or worse?“, and “Is rock music dead?” And check out my much-commented-on post, “In what world is THIS good music?“.
On the other hand, those rodents, half way through at 1:40, do offer appropriate commentary.
Whatever it is…it sucks. Sounds like monotone mumbling to me. There is no range, no instruments, no voice.
But this is Pop rather than Rock (which I don’t think is dead).
Ariana Grande is rather a long way from Trivium’s Ascendancy or Shogun.
Kind of like Sinatra, Humperdinck, Petula Clark, etc. ran parallel to 60’s rock. Although the jazzy, and generally more musical, quality of much pop back then (even the production line Brilll Bldg variety) is leagues ahead of factory made pop today, IMNSHO.
I dunno, boss, I agree with you, but fear we sound like our parent’s generation, which carped endlessly about early rock’n’roll, disparaging it as a bunch of talentless punks standing around growling incomprehensibly into microphones while tunelessly thrashing on drums and guitars — as opposed to the big bands of their time, with their wonderful musicianship and arrangements, fronted by vocalists like Sinatra and Billy Eckstine and Nat King Cole articulating clever, comprehensible lyrics.
Maybe pop and rock aren’t “dead, expired,” but merely comatose, pining for their next glimpse of the glorious fjords. 🙂
And don’t you think, our parents were perfectly justified in saying the same thing. That does not make us wrong.
Doesn’t make us wrong, but it should make us a bit cautious and skeptical concerning our own tastes, I think.
I suspect we can judge the music of our time just as our parents could judge their’s. We certainly had some bad but as always – in the ears of the beholder. I wonder what will be left when the kids today are our age. Fortunately we won’t have to hear it.
… parents’ …
“I’m aware of the problems,” she said. “‘You can’t tell the boys from the girls, they have no respect for their elders, their user interfaces are garish and unwieldy, everybody is writing a book, and their music is just noise.’ Found scratched on a potsherd in Sumer.” Ken MacLeod, Learning the World
Which is not to say that I don’t agree with our esteemed host–I do. However, I think there is a reason why modern rock sucks–and I think it’s the same reason why modern classical music and opera suck, and, if anyone is still writing it, why modern big band would suck as well. Good (that is, in the sense of “original” as opposed to Dave Barry’s definition of a good song: “A good song is a song that I, personally, like”) music is inextricably associated with, and springs from, its cultural milieu. Absent that (the powdered aristocracy of 19th century opera devotees and classical musics patrons; the angsty counter-culture of the 1960s rockers, etc.) what you have is the form, without either the content or the feeling, which seems like an optimal recipe for suckiness. The Johnny-come-lately crowd is just cashing in; creativity is nowhere on their radar.
I know very little about rap/hip hop, but I suspect the same analysis applies to its genesis (in the late 80s and 90s, if I’m not mistaken), vis-à-vis its current instantiations.
All of which is not to say that there isn’t the occasional good or even excellent recent classical piece or rock song; just that it’s a one-off, as opposed to something that grows organically and lushly from its cultural context.
I don’t care if we sound like our parents’ generation; we just happen to have spent our formative years when rock was at its greatest. SOME GENERATION has to have had the best rock if it’s gone downhill, and it happens to be mine.
🙂
WHEN ALL IS SAID AND DONE,
The parodies will be fun.
A good song/video for all those men who proclaim that they love women.
I’m sorry, but for a skeptical/science blog, this is way below the standards for critical thought. Music, technology and population have expanded in in so many directions since than even the 90s. As someone who is 49, grew up on the classics and the Rock superstars, imho there are copious numbers of great new music out there. We don’t watch 3 channels anymore, listen to the few local radio stations, we have SoundCloud, pandora, Apple and Amazon, etc. to get any genre from any time at our fingertips… there is no way to have superstars like the “golden years.” But there is music being made (and has been made in the last 20) as great as the height or Rock. Do you need pointers?
No, but I think YOU need pointers—on how to have a civil discussion. Clearly you’re one of those entitled busybodies who feels entitled to go over and insult somebody they’ve never met. (By the way, “copious numbers of great new music” makes no grammatical sense.) And seriously, no way to have superstars today? You give no good reason for that. The reason is simply that music isn’t all that good now. Further, you contradict yourself by further saying that there is now music being made in the last 20 years as great as that made during the height of rock. Pray tell, who is as good as the Beatles? Where are the unrecognized Beatles? LOL.
Anyway, please go away; I don’t need rude people like you over here. You could have made your points with civility but chose instead to be a jerk. (Since I don’t believe in free will, that means that external influences have formed your character into that of a jerk.)
Pop music is most certainly dead (see this video for a nice summary of why: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVME_l4IwII ), but pop and rock are two distinctly different genres. Rock music happened to be popular in the 60/70’s, but since sometime in the 80’s pop started to diverge significantly from rock. By the time we reach today, there is virtually no pop left that is also rock.
Rock music is as alive and well as ever, it’s just not on the radio/TV.
Rock dead? Thank god, I’ve been waiting 60 years for this. As for the current auto tune pop, seems suitably crap for the trump years.
Funny you should connect this to Trump. I was thinking the same thing. The appeal of this music and the appeal of Trump must be due to similar brain deficiencies.
Not rock, but a good piece for drowning your musical sorrows:
Nice.
There are some top pop songs that I like well enough, but my favorite current popular music lies in the Indie rock and Alt rock scene. There is some good stuff out there, or at least I think so! You won’t hear them on the radio, but they can be found by streaming music from online sources. It is just like when I was a kid back in the glory days of rock. When I first hear one of these numbers, everything stops. I listen, and I note down the name so that I can buy it.
A reaction like that must mean something.
A tail? Like Papa, I do so enjoy a well-prepared estofado de rabo de toro. 🙂
Nice figurative use of “blancmange,” btw.
I also think that rock is not dead. I think it has been asleep for some time but still produces great bands like Winnery Dogs or Spiritual Beggars.
Who can forgo a chance to vent all curmudgeonly on pop?
3 observations. Why does she wobble in between singing from her larynx and then through her nose? Who turned up the vibrato on her voice? How can you sing the word “confess” and stress the first syllable? Do these lyricists ever think about the natural stress in the English language? Bad song-writers do this all the time.
Still, I suppose her royalties can take the criticism.
This production could have come out 25 years ago. I see little innovation.
By contrast, Lennon and McCartney wrote “She loves you” in June 1963. Two and a half years later, in January 1966, they wrote “Tomorrow never knows”. That is a steep creative arc.
Your last point is what has always astounded me about The Beatles (well, that along with the music), though my time segment went from “She Loves You” to “A Day in the Life” (which is to take nothing from “Tomorrow …” as a marker.)
Rubber Soul and Revolver, released in ’65 and ’66 respectively, map the curve of that creative arc, I think.
I like Greta Van Fleet for the old school sound. Knowing my luck, nobody else likes them though lol. I don’t think rock is dead.
You are sounding like an old man. The Beatles were okay but there has been so much music in the intervening years that is better. And in their own time, they were not as good as The Kinks anyway. (“Waterloo Sunset” will top anything penned by John, Paul, George or Ringo.)
I will admit, in my efforts to find recent music to show you, I found myself mostly reaching for songs at least ten years old. Am I showing my age as well? But here are a few recent-ish songs that may convince you pop/rock is not dead…
Regina Spektor – Call Them Brothers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho1ShVDMtx4
Sufjan Stevens – The Great God Bird https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6mN6x4awlDs
Nathaniel Rateliff – S.O.B. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1iAYhQsQhSY
Amanda Palmer – The Bed Song https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7sW4dwXXX7Q
(Okay, I snuck one in from 2005.)
Admittedly – the stuff you hear on the radio is crap. But to my ears, that’s been the case for at least the past 30 years or so.
Everything you say is acceptable and worthy of debate, but really, “I am sounding like an old man?” That’s just RUDE.
Did you watch the three videos at the end? They make a far better argument than I did.
Why is it that one person’s ear, apparently the guy above, gets to hold court and opinion over all of us. And on someone else’s web site. When he gets one I will be sure and visit to find out what music really is.
Do not despair!
I’m 52, a fan of most the classic pop/rock, and I think this is the greatest time for music in history. It just requires a little more work on our part to ignore things like the above. We have greater access to beautiful, inventive new (and old) music than ever before. The Top 10 no longer matters.
Here is a very short list (off the top of my head, even!) of artists currently creating beautiful, inventive pop and rock (and country, which is also too frequently terrible). And the miracle is, despite the horrors emanating from the likes of Ariana Grande, you can be listening to any of these artists within 30 seconds of reading their names.
Phoenix
Janelle Monae
Arctic Monkeys
My Morning Jacket
Gorillaz
Little Dragon
Childish Gambino
Neko Case
Beck
Anderson Paak
Robbie Fulks
Jason Isbell
Jack White
Lana Del Rey
Caravan Palace
The War on Drugs
Rhye
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Patty Griffin
Milk Carton Kids
Real Estate
The Shins
St. Vincent
Jenn Wasner
The Amazing
I’m sorry but 52 is apparently much younger than 68. Do you have any Eric Clapton?
Personally I think the entirety of music stopped being any good at all after 1750.
Are you kidding? The Screaming Prairie Dogs at 1:42 is an instant classic for me!
Makes the whole video worthwhile.
I thought that was the best bit of this dreadful song too.
And how do these lyrics make sense? God is a woman because she is/women are good at sex? I think she’s got that backwards. If there’s a god, it’s proof He’s a man. Also, if God was a woman, She would have arranged things so men were the ones giving birth.
This sounds like something generated by an AI that hasn’t fully developed its understanding of music.
I decided music was dead the day I heard Bobby Valentino’s “Slow Down.” If you need a good vomit, take a gander at these lyrics:
[Verse 1]
I saw you walking
Down on Melrose
You looked like an angel
Straight out of heaven, girl
I was blown away by
Your sexiness
All I have to do is catch up to you
[Chorus]
Slow down I just wanna get to know you
But don’t turn around
‘Cause that pretty round thing looks good to me
Slow down never seen anything so lovely
Now turn around
And bless me with your beauty, cutie
[Verse 2]
A butterfly tattoo
Right above your navel
Your belly button’s pierced too just like I like it girl
Come take a walk with me
You’ll be impressed by
The game that I kick to you
Thorough and real
The line ” ‘Cause that pretty round thing looks good to me” cracks me up every time.
I’m 59 years old and I listen to the local I-Heart radio pop and rock stations when I’m in the car, probably about 6 hours a week. I’d say I enjoy about 20-30% of what I hear on both stations. And I enjoy the music more than what was on radio back in the 1970s when I was in high school, back when bubblegum pop and disco reigned, along with a lot of commercial rock (Kansas anyone?). Actually, I believe the lyrics in today’s pop songs (much of which are also include rap) are more sophisticated than the average disco/pop/commercial rock song from the 70s. That includes the Arianna Grande song above (yes, I said this). Sure, I could live with less auto-tuning and over-production, but so be it. On the other hand, I totally enjoy that I can watch/listen to whatever I want whenever I want on YouTube, instead of waiting for hours for a favorite song to show up on the radio.
Occasionally I listen to the local oldies pop/rock radio station, which mainly plays music from the 1970s. It’s still the same crap that I listened to back in high school. I’d say I enjoy maybe 10% of what they play, and that’s being generous.
Music today is as much watched as it is listened to. Music videos have changed the music industry, and YouTube, streaming services and song downloads have changed the way people consume music. It’s never going to be like olden times when radio stations and record companies controlled access to commercial music, and when both were the sole arbiters of what people got to hear and buy. A great book that discusses these changes was written several years ago by David Byrne (late of the Talking Heads) entitled “How Music Works”.
On the other hand – every time I go into my local Barnes and Noble bookstore, there are more and more vinyl LPs for sale. I would never have thought these would show up again. Even some current pop/rock artists are releasing their albums on vinyl.
Oh, there’s still good music here and there. You just have to dig a little.
https://jaredrodgersmusic.bandcamp.com/
Thanks but I’ll keep digging.
The Arianna Grande song is bad in much the same way that many pop songs were bad in the 60s and 70s. They are simple fodder for the unsophisticated masses. I know that sounds snobbish but so be it.
The difference between now and then is that some good bands and performers had a path to the top. Now it is a lot harder. The old delivery mechanism has disappeared and all we have now is a relatively flat and huge landscape that takes a lot of work to navigate. For example, I can search for songs on YouTube from the old days and perhaps it will suggest things I might like based on those choices. However, the algorithms suck. AI is nowhere near at the level where it could detect some sort of common thread across songs I like in a useful way.
And to add to the above, I like this new Arianna Grande song/video too.
Thirty seconds in I tuned off the sound and watched the rest on mute, skipping ahead a couple of times. She is good looking. But what is that sound? I will go find an old sixties folk song album to listen you. I mostly listen to music from the sixties and earlier.
Back in the sixties the Beatles got a lot of criticism from rick music lovers. A disk jockey I knew who was one of the back up singers with Elvis answered the criticism by saying “What they do, they do well. “ Good defense for them and their music. This was after “Yellow Submatine” came out. People were wondering if the song was a joke or what.
It is not rude to be told you sound like an old man. From an old guy to a younger guy.
I certainly agree that Ariana will be forgotten within 10 years of her final hit being released. There is nothing memorable or catchy to her songs. She’s be another Debbie Gibson or Martika.
Another good youtube video is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVME_l4IwII/
Shirley Manson of Garbage also makes some good points
I forgot to mention, I’ve brought up my kids, aged 10, 10 and 12, on a variety of pop music from the 60’s to the present. I find it amusing that they agree that a lot of modern music sucks. They also notice when a song appears to be a ripoff of an earlier song (eg. Ice Age by Serena Ryder vs Dog Days are Over by Florence and the Machine).
I really have to thank you for this. I just came in from a half-hour or so drive while listening the to Verve compilation of Antonio Carlos Jobim. After having to endure those damn simplistic melodies, boring rhythms and the questionable musicianship of people like Stan Getz, Joao Gilberto and Elis Regina I got to cleanse my ears with this. Just no accounting for some people’s tastes.