More evidence that modern pop/rock sucks

This is why modern pop music sucks so bad: a song this execrable can nevertheless get a lot of press and become a hit. You can send me all the songs you want to tell me that music as good as that of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Band, Motown, and so on still exist, but just aren’t as noticed, but I’ve yet to be convinced. Rock and pop are dead, expired: they sing with the choir invisible.

The song at issue today is Ariana Grande Latte’s “God is a Woman,” a song that, to use the parlance, just “dropped.” It’s not the paean to feminism that you might expect, but rather a paean to women’s sexuality, which makes them gods. (Or rather, Grande Latte is so good at sex that she makes men believe she’s god.) As Rolling Stone noted,

The video for the tune features Grande sitting atop the world, manipulating clouds and space as she intertwines sexuality and spirituality themes. “God Is a Woman” closes out with Grande taking God’s place and Eve taking Adam’s in the Michelangelo fresco “The Creation of Adam.” “You, you love it how I move you/ You love it how I touch you, my one,” she sings. “When all is said and done/ You will believe God is a woman.” The song also features a mid-song Pulp Fiction-inspired monologue delivered by Madonna.

The lyrics are in the second video, and oy, do they suck!

What is wrong with this song? The tune is forgettable, the words are lame, and it’s heavily autotuned (see the two-part Forbes piece, “Ariana Grande can’t sing as well as you think she can” (part 1, part 2). Twenty years from now it will be forgotten, and you’ll never hear it played as an “oldie.”

I suppose the video, with its hypersexualized songstress, is marginally entertaining, but that’s about it. The issue is, as Forbes notes, that Grande Latte really does have a good voice, so it doesn’t need to be autotuned, which just puts in the bin with every other singer who’s autotuning the hell out of their music, producing a vocally (and musically) homogeneous musical blancmange. And, of course, the song itself resembles what comes out of the south end of a bull facing north.

HuffPo, of course, since it suffers from a deficit of taste—as well as a worship of certain specified idols like Samantha Bee and Grande Latte—has gone over the top in extolling this tripe:

For a more informed series of opinions on why rock music is dead, musician Rick Beato and his colleagues have made three videos worth hearing, “What killed rock and roll?“, “Top 20 songs today vs. 1998: Better or worse?“, and “Is rock music dead?” And check out my much-commented-on post, “In what world is THIS good music?“.