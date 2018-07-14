Caturday felids: Cat reviews books, cat maze, toilet roll toys for cats, and (lagniappe) a human-faced cat

Over at Book Riot, Emily Poulson has a post in which her cat Sylvia reviews books. Here are three of the reviews:

A couple made a complicated maze for their cat, and, amazingly, the cat found its way out with very little trouble. I count only 53 seconds! At the end you get to see a cat’s-eye view. You can find everything on the Internet!

if you’re bored and have some empty cardboard toilet rolls (who doesn’t?), here are seven things you can make with them to amuse your cat.

Lagniappe: this cat does look like a human, but I’m not convinced that it’s a real cat rather than a montage job. What do you think?

