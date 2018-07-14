Belgium beats England 2-0 to take third place in the World Cup

If you missed the game, watch this quickly, as FIFA will ensure it’s taken down. Here’s a precis of the match:
Sweet…England’s Waterloo
England have gotten worse and worse as the tournament went on. I’m glad they got as far as they did but there’s a very real danger that this performance will paper over the massive cracks in the English game. England need to make the kind of overhaul of the youth system that Germany embarked upon after their appalling showings at tournaments a decade and a half ago, and they need to have the cold blood to realise that England’s current manager is a nice guy but not the kind of man who’ll ever win anything.
Unfortunately, this frequently infuriating, extremely fortunate semi-achievement will likely be an excuse for the English Football Association to pat themselves on the back, give the manager a four-year contract and carry on as usual.
In the long term interests of English football it might have been better if England had been knocked out in the group stages again. At least then someone might have said ‘enough’s enough’.
Out of curiosity – who do you think could do a better job as manager than Southgate? It seems to me that we’ve tried every possible option over the last ~20 years, foreign, domsestic, trophy-winning, extrovert, quiet guy, etc, etc. I agree that today’s result is a reality check, but I think Southgate’s done enough to justify being given a shot at the next major tournament. If we flop at the next Euros (or fail to qualify), then yes, we should look elsewhere.
There’s a Brexit own-goal joke here somewhere but I’m not clever enough to figure it out. The good thing about england’s loss is that the public can continue to make disparaging remarks about their team for another 4 years, as the only thing England loves more than winning a World Cup is losing one.
England have world class players but can’t seem to play as a team. Let’s not forget that Germany, Spain, Portugal, Argentina, Brazil all performed poorly. As a retired pro footballer from England, losing was never a enjoyment
“England have world class players …”
Other than Kane, who?
