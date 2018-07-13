Shermer on consciousness, free will, and God

The latest Scentific American has a short column by Michael Shermer on why he thinks consciousness, free will, and God are “insoluble mysteries”. Click on the screenshot to read the piece.
When I read it, I jotted down some thoughts that took issue with Shermer’s notion that all three are “insoluble”, and sent a few questions to Michael, whose answers I’ve put below the fold. I think he’s gone amiss with free will and God, but does have a point about consciousness. Excerpts from Michael’s article are indented, and he’s given me permission to quote his emails to me.
Here’s Shermer’s thesis from the Sci Am piece:
Are these “hard” problems, as philosopher David Chalmers characterized consciousness, or are they truly insoluble “mysterian” problems, as philosopher Owen Flanagan designated them (inspired by the 1960s rock group Question Mark and the Mysterians)? The “old mysterians” were dualists who believed in nonmaterial properties, such as the soul, that cannot be explained by natural processes. The “new mysterians,” Flanagan says, contend that consciousness can never be explained because of the limitations of human cognition. I contend that not only consciousness but also free will and God are mysterian problems—not because we are not yet smart enough to solve them but because they can never be solved, not even in principle, relating to how the concepts are conceived in language. Call those of us in this camp the “final mysterians.”
Well, to paraphrase Bill Clinton, this depends on what the meaning of “solved” is. I would contend that consciousness can in principle be “solved”, but not perhaps in the sense of how Shermer conceives of a “solution.” On the other hand, I think free will and God can indeed be “solved” scientifically: that is, we can get provisional answers about their existence or non-existence. And I think those answers are in. Let’s take the three areas in order:
Consciousness. Michael conceives of a solution as solving the “hard problem” of consciousness: what is it really like to be in someone else’s shoes, or the shoes of another species (most famously Thomas Nagel’s bat? And I agree with Shermer when he says this:
It is not possible to know what it is like to be a bat (in philosopher Thomas Nagel’s famous thought experiment), because if you altered your brain and body from humanoid to batoid, you would just be a bat, not a human knowing what it feels like to be a bat.
. . . By definition, only I can know my first-person experience of being me, and the same is true for you, bats and bugs.
That much is true, but if you conceive of the problem of consciousness, as I initially did, as “what are the neurological correlates that make somebody or something conscious?”, then that is in principle soluble. I asked Michael if he thought I, Jerry Coyne, was conscious, and if he did, didn’t that make the neurological solution possible in principle? (That is, just see what neurology goes with thinking that something else is conscious, or produce it using AI and using the same criteria we use when deciding that other people are conscious.) Michael responded by email:
I misunderstood your question: how do I know anyone else, much less a bat, is conscious. I don’t, and I can’t, through introspection or any other subjective form of experience. It is an inference to the best explanation that since I know I’m conscious, it is much more likely that the people around me with whom I interact are also conscious than that they’re not, and ergo by extension that everyone alive is conscious (with, of course exceptions for the truly brain dead), and by further extension across the phylogenetic tree other mammals are conscious, etc. I would even extend this to AI robots, when that day comes, if they exhibit similar characteristics to humans and other sentient animals: self-awareness, emotion, perceptive sensitive, responsive, thinking, and able to feel and suffer.
He then sent an excerpt about this from his book “The Moral Arc” which I’ve put below the fold. I agree with him that I see no scientific way to experience the consciousness of another being, but disagree that the question he didn’t ask is also insoluble: whether we can find out what it takes to be conscious.
Free Will. I think the answer is already in here. We do not have free will in the sense that most people conceive of it: as a libertarian, dualistic form of “I-could-have-done-otherwise” agency. Physics and determinism have solved this already, and neuroscience is buttressing the negation of this form of free will. One can, of course, define free will in a form that makes it compatible with determinism, but that’s a semantic solution, not a scientific one. Michael’s contention in his article, below, is a bit confusing, and I’ve put the confusing points in bold:
Few scientists dispute that we live in a deterministic universe in which all effects have causes (except in quantum mechanics, although this just adds an element of randomness to the system, not freedom). And yet we all act as if we have free will—that we make choices among options and retain certain degrees of freedom within constraining systems. Either we are all delusional, or else the problem is framed to be conceptually impenetrable. We are not inert blobs of matter bandied about the pinball machine of life by the paddles of nature’s laws; we are active agents within the causal net of the universe, both determined by it and helping to determine it through our choices. That is the compatibilist position from whence volition and culpability emerge.
Yes, we act as if we have free will, but so what? The solvable question, which is an empirical and not a semantic one, has been solved. We may think we could have done otherwise, but we couldn’t have. Michael’s claims that we are not inert blobs of matter but are “active agents” and “help to determine [the causal net of the universe] through our own choices” are claims that verge on dualism.
I know that Shermer is not a dualist, but this kind of language is deeply confusing. And what, pray tell, are the “certain degrees of freedom within constraining systems”? If that is not a nod to dualism—to I-could-have-done-otherwise-ism—I don’t know what is! “Degrees of freedom” certainly implies freedom of agency, which implies that we could have done other than what we did.
God. Michael makes a mistake, I think, when he thinks that the Sophisticated Theologians’™ idea of God has removed god from the realm of testability. His article says this:
If the creator of the universe is supernatural—outside of space and time and nature’s laws—then by definition, no natural science can discover God through any measurements made by natural instruments. By definition, this God is an unsolvable mystery. If God is part of the natural world or somehow reaches into our universe from outside of it to stir the particles (to, say, perform miracles like healing the sick), we should be able to quantify such providential acts. This God is scientifically soluble, but so far all claims of such measurements have yet to exceed statistical chance. In any case, God as a natural being who is just a whole lot smarter and more powerful than us is not what most people conceive of as deific.
I think that while Shermer is right that a theistic god is a testable god, he mistakenly conflates “supernatural” with “outside of space and time and nature’s laws”. To most people, God may be outside of space and time, and supernatural, and even be outside of nature’s laws, but still can interact with people and the universe. And if that’s the case, then one can make inferences about God’s existence. For example, God could be outside of space and time, and beyond our known laws of nature, but supernaturally answer prayers. He could, for example, answer the prayers of Catholics but not Baptists or Jews, which would give us evidence for God—evidence that Shermer says cannot exist. In Faith versus Fact I give more such evidence that could testify to the nature of even a removed and rarefied God so long as he interacts with the universe. Carl Sagan gave more possible evidence in his great book The Varieties of Scientific Experience: A Personal View of the Search for God (read it!).
We have no such evidence, despite the fact that we could in principle. This all suggests that if a god really does exist, it does not interact with the cosmos, regardless of whether it’s outside space or time, supernatural, violates physical law, and so on. The only kind of god that’s truly a mystery and must remain so is a god that does not manifest itself in any empirically verifiable way. Michael’s email response to me (below the fold) does not clarify the issue.
Have at it!
Shermer on consciousness (from The Moral Arc):
According to the Cambridge Declaration on Consciousness—a statement issued by an international group of prominent cognitive neuroscientists, neuropharmacologists, neuroanatomists and computational neuroscientists—there is a convergence of evidence to show the continuity between humans and non-human animals, and that sentience is the common characteristic across species.
The neural pathways of emotions, for example, are not confined to higher-level cortical structures in the brain, but are found in evolutionarily older subcortical regions. Artificially stimulating the same regions in human and non-human animals produces the same emotional reactions in both.[i] Further, attentiveness, sleep, and decision-making are found across the branches of the evolutionary tree of life, including mammals, birds, and even some invertebrates, such as octopodes. In assessing all the evidence for sentience, these scientists declared: “Convergent evidence indicates that non-human animals have the neuroanatomical, neurochemical, and neurophysiological substrates of conscious states along with the capacity to exhibit intentional behaviors. Consequently, the weight of evidence indicates that humans are not unique in possessing the neurological substrates that generate consciousness.”[ii] Whether non-human animals are “conscious” depends on how one defines consciousness, but for my purposes the more narrowly restricted emotional capacity tofeel and suffer is what brings many non-human animals into our moral sphere.
Given these reasons and this evidence, the survival and flourishing of sentient beings is my starting point and the fundamental principle of this system of morality. It is a system that is based on science and reason, and is grounded in principles that are themselves based on nature’s laws and on human nature—principles that can be tested in both the laboratory and in the real world. Thus, I take moral progress to mean the improvement in the survival and flourishing of sentient beings.
[i] Damasio, Antonio R. 1994. Descartes’ Error: Emotion, Reason, and the Human Brain. New York: Putnam.
[ii] Low, Philip, Jaak Panksepp, Diana Reiss, David Edelman, Bruno Van Swinderen, Philip Low, and Christof Koch. 2012. “The Cambridge Declaration on Consciousness.” Francis Crick Memorial Conference on Consciousness in Human and non-Human Animals. Churchill College, University of Cambridge.
Michael then added this with a video link:
Yes, I think bats are conscious. I think most mammals are conscious, albeit in degrees on a continuum. There is not place where “the lights come on.” It’s not a light switch, but a rheostat continuum: in part, more neurons means more consciousness, although this is too simple. It appears to be related to how those neurons are arranged and connected. But as I understand it, that’s not the hard problem of consciousness; that’s the so-called “easy” problem that people like Christof Koch work on—figuring out how neural nets produce mental activity. The hard problem—again, as I understand it—is the qualitative experience (quail) of what if feels like to be me, you, a bat, or a cat. You’re a cat lover so you probably have intuitions about what it’s like to be a cat more than I do as a dog lover. But no matter how well you project yourself into your cat’s mind you will never actually know what it’s like to be a cat.Note: Dan Dennett disagrees with this. In this conversation with Robert Wright he actually argues that it IS possible for someone to know what it’s like to be Dan Dennett, maybe even more than Dan himself. Seriously!:
If I had more space, in the God section I would back off a bit from the final mysterian position and concede that if we’re talking about the Christian God then the arguments Vic Stenger and you make that if such a God exists then the world should have certain characteristics, which it doesn’t, ergo no God. That’s a pretty good argument, but most believers claim that god is supernatural—outside of space and time—and if so then he would be unknowable by science.
Is there such a thing as a “sophisticated theologian” who wasn’t brainwashed into religion as a child? I expect not.
How’d “96 Tears” make it to No. 1 on the charts? That’s the real “mysterian problem.”
“Too many teardrops.”
It was a great song! Too bad they didn’t have any other hits but there are lots of such “one hit wonders”. Even more “no hit wonders”.
Great video. That is the way I danced until my wife made me stop.
As to the “What is it like to be a bat?” question…
…it’s ultimately meaningless.
One can equally well ask not only, “What is it like to be a child?” but also, “What was it like to be me when I was a child?” and run into the exact same brick wall. Similarly, “What will it be like to be me if I live long enough to have dementia?”
And you don’t even need to go to such extremes! How often do we casually say things like, “I can’t even imagine what it would be like to live without my significant other”? And yet divorce and death makes such reality regularly. Few parents can fully appreciate their lives before children, and all parents agree that their pre-parent selves had no comprehension of what parenthood would really be like.
With such a perspective, one realizes that the fundamental source of the problem is that we all have an ingrained implicit assumption of Platonic Idealism and that we ourselves are godlike — omniscient and omnipresent, at least in theory, even if the reception is at times fuzzy. For the first, we assume that there is a fundamental “bat-ness” that it is to be like if you are one; for the latter, we act as if our current selves are a complete representation of our own souls, from which we can extrapolate all our past and future as well as everybody else’s.
I’ve yet to encounter anybody who is perturbed by the “hard problem” who can satisfactorily answer, even to themselves, what it is to be “like” themselves at that very moment. It’s simply taken as a given that it’s always “like something” to be yourself, and in a way that’s so self-explanitorily obvious that even asking the question is absurd. And yet it takes very little reflection to realize that what it’s like to be you right now is radically different from what it was like to be you fast asleep last night, and what it was like to be you moments after the alarm went off this morning was again significantly different from either…and what it’s like to be you when you’re at the opera with your sweetheart is again unlike what it’s like to be you when you’re having a passionate argument with a cow-orker, is unlike what it’s like to be you when….
“What it’s like to be a bat,” of course, is also similarly infinitely variable. No two bats are the same, and no two moments in any bat’s life are the same. There is no Platonic Ideal bat nor bat-ness; simply a condition of low enough entropy such that one can create a model bat that can be used as a placemarker on one’s mental maps. Assuming the question has an answer is to mistrake the map for the territory, to assume that what matters is the bat label on the map and to ignore the actual bat in the actual cave.
…and, once you have that perspective firmly in mind, you can similarly realize that the notion of an eternal soul is just as incoherent.
Enjoy this moment, right now. It’s all your self actually has. In the next moment, your self will be gone, replaced by a similar-but-different self. It, too, will only have that moment. Each self only has its own moment, so whichever self you are right now, you might as well make the best of this, the one-and-only moment you actually have.
Cheers,
b&
P.S. That feeling of self-recognition we all experience? You know how you remember it as being the same even when you were a child? It’s not the self that’s the constant; it’s the act of self-examination. It’s the mirror-in-a-mirror effect. Your “sense of self” is the same now as when a child because that’s what the sense of self is, not because you’re the same person as the child. Your self feels the same to you as every other self feels to every other self, even though all these selves are at least as different from each other as you are from your childhood self. b&
So do I not have any idea of what it’s like to be me 15 minutes ago, sitting similarly in this chair looking at my computer screen? 5 minutes ago? 5 seconds ago? Is it all inscrutable or can I tease out something that persists, and which can be extrapolated somewhat accurately throughout my life? I’m very sceptical whether a study of inner experience can ever be established as a science but what you propose seems like a sceptical stance that forbids any discussion of any commonalities of conscious human experience at all, which to me seems to be obviously wrong.
Of course you have an idea of what it was like to be you a few moments ago.
But the first point is that you were different then. You’re no longer the same “you.”
And the second point is that, the more distant the person whose self you’re trying to imagine is, the fuzzier your idea of what it’s like to be that person. Your moment-ago self is barely indistinguishable from your current self, so your idea of that self as a carbon copy of your current self is pretty accurate. But your child self is radically different, and your idea of that self, honestly, has damned little bearing on reality.
So if you can’t even fully appreciate what it was like to be yourself when you were a child, why all the agonizing over our inability to fully appreciate what it’s like for a bat to be itself? Yes, we can have an idea of what it might be like to be a bat, but why is it at all remarkable that our ideas of bat-ness should be so different from the reality of bat-ness?
Let’s even wave a magic wand and say that we’ve developed a method by which you can fully understand what it’s like to be a bat. Even then, you still haven’t succeeded, because now you understand what it’s like to be an human who understands what it’s like to be a bat — and human understanding of bat-ness is decidedly not a part of a bat’s self. That contradiction can’t be resolved, meaning the initial premise (that it’s possible for an human to fully understand what it’s like to be a bat) is disproved.
b&
>
I have a much fuller appreciation of what it was like to be my child self than of a bat’s inner world, and a better understanding of other human conscious experiences than those of any other creature. That’s a real difference. I will never understand what it’s like to be a bat or any other person, no one can argue that, but I can confidently well say that we have common inner experiences. This understanding gets incrementally more mysterious as you walk down the spectrum of conscious beings away from ourselves. Yes the contradiction can never be resolved and we’ll never understand what it’s like to be anything else than ourselves, and I doubt we can even describe our own inner experience very accurately, but I think we can push our understanding much further in this domain than we think. We’ll see in due time.
What Ben says doesn’t prevent the exploration of “commonalities of conscious human experience” between people or the changes in broad perception for one individual over time. BUT [as Ben says] we can only ever interpret/rationalise a particular past state of ‘selfhood’ through the mirror of ones current self.
You can’t escape the framework of the current self.
There is certainly no way currently to experience what another person or another creature experiences but I don’t see it as impossible in principle. Someday we’ll understand in detail how the brain works. This may enable us to rewire our brains temporarily to allow us to experience at least part of what another person or creature experiences. For example, perhaps we can wire into a bat’s sonar processing unit and transmit it into our visual cortex and “see” what the bat sees for a little while.
It won’t be a 100% bat experience but we wouldn’t want that for all the reasons others have stated. I don’t want to become a bat unless I can remember the experience as my human self during and/or afterwards. I submit that such an experience will be as close to being a bat as we want to get. Of course, someone will undoubtedly take such technology too far.
I still do not find the determinist’s arguments compelling … yet (Yes, we *act* as if we have free will, but so what? The solvable question, which is an empirical and not a semantic one, has been solved. We may think we could have done otherwise, but we couldn’t have.)
Currently the World Series of Poker is running. Consider a poker player sitting at a table. Decisions are being made as well as mistakes. A member of the Poker Hall of Fame last year discarded a flush that would have won that hand. What determined that decision? What are the causes, the physical causes of the decisions to call, raise, fold, etc. I think identifying causes may prove to be very probabilistic for determinism. Everybody, gets cards, the odds are the same for everybody, so why are hands played so differently by different players and by the same players. Some players develop strategy down to assuming an aggressive posture for the first two hours of the session, then a conservative posture for the next two hours. Some lit the second hands of a watch determine coin flip odds decisions. Some do not. I do not see perfect physical stimulus–physical response determinism operating perfectly here.
I think along any long chain of causality, error accumulates and a sufficiently long chain of causes and effects may have a different outcome due to accumulate error. This may still be deterministic but doesn’t make things predictable.
Causality is understood rather differently by physicists than by philosophers and other non-experts.
Ever since Laplace, it has been accepted that, given a system that operates by a certain set of rules and a complete formulation of its elements at any point in time, the entire past and future of that system can, in principle, be known. That is what is understood as determinism, and causality is subsumed by that definition.
To be sure, there are literally insurmountable practical barriers to calculating such an extrapolation for systems of even trivial scale and complexity — not the least of which that you need more resources for the simulation than for the reality.
Yet everything we know about physics is consistent with the fact that this is how reality works. There has been not one credible claim of evidence to the contrary — though, to be sure, there are plenty of incredible such claims, from monsters in Loch Ness to Jesus on toast.
What this means for your poker players is that they, like you, are examples of complicated clockwork. The “choices” they make are different in scale but not in kind from the “choice” a thermostat makes to turn the furnace on and off. To an observer as much more sophisticated than an human as we are to thermostats, the notion that humans have more “choice” than a thermostat is as absurd as a suggestion that a smartphone has more “choice” than a programmable calculator from the ‘80s.
Cheers,
b&
P.S. Quantum (etc.) “weirdness,” including indeterminacy, is fully consistent with Laplacian determinism. That you can’t predict if the electron in the classic double-slit experiment will be observed on the left or the right just means it’s unpredictable, not that it’s nondeterministic. This is obviously so in the Many-Worlds interpretation, and less-obviously but still mathematically so in other interpretations. b&
>
“That you can’t predict if the electron in the classic double-slit experiment will be observed on the left or the right just means it’s unpredictable, not that it’s nondeterministic.’
Physicists would disagree with that statement, Ben. Bell’s theorem proves that it is not determined.
Nevertheless I am sure we both agree that this indeterminacy does not provide a route to free will.
“Nevertheless I am sure we both agree that this indeterminacy does not provide a route to free will.”
Wouldn’t it, though? It would provide a route to “could have done otherwise” I believe.
First and foremost, there is no mechanism to control quantum indeterminate outcomes. Your brain has no mechanism to choose to make the electron go through the desired slit and thereby do otherwise.
In practice, nothing is as reliably unpredictable as quantum indeterminacy. You could come up with a binary choice (say, vanilla ice cream or chocolate), and then run the double-slit experiment and make the decision indicated by the observation…but where’s the choice, the will in that? Might as well flip a coin. Or the freedom, for that matter; all you’ve done is outsource your decision-making to an external random-number generator.
b&
>
I agree. Even if it is all determined, we don’t have access to it, it can’t be predicted or examined in any way. We are free to make choices as we see fit.
I think I agree with Shermer on free will but admit that his description is fuzzy. It’s that we can accept determinism and all that it implies but still act as agents with the ability to make choices and “do otherwise”. It is a matter of levels of description. I think of determinism acting at a very low level as a substrate on which everything else is implemented. Our agency is at a higher level running on top of that lower substrate.
The best analogy I can come up with is with a computer. It can in theory be described at the lowest, deterministic level but that’s not practical and wouldn’t be very useful. It can be described at the chip design level which is obviously practical. Another level up we have the operating system. And on top of that we have application programs.
An application program generally does not have to worry about the details of the operating system it runs on. It enables the program to run but it knows nothing about the details of what else is running, how much time is allocated to run the application, how the logical file system is mapped onto physical hard drives and such.
Our agency operates at a higher level. Ultimately what we do is determined by the lower levels but we don’t have access to the details of those levels. They are just the substrate on which we act.
What you describe is a condition of low entropy: there are multiple microscopic states that are all present as indistinguishable macroscopic states.
If you are unable to observe the microscopic states, you can still create useful maps of the macroscopic states by pretending that the granularity of the system stops at the macroscopic level. But this is a limited-resolution map, one full of ignorance, and a map that will inevitably fail to present a full accounting.
To be sure, as macroscopic entities ourselves, we typically do just fine with such maps. You really don’t care about the individual locations of all the air molecules in the room around you, and the incredibly low resolution of the Ideal Gas Law is already itself overkill to most applications you need.
But to an entity that can directly observe all the microscopic states, ignorance-based claims of “freedom” such as you have made are incoherent. Might as well claim that the chess novice has more “freedom” than the grand master, because the novice will readily make moves that wouldn’t even occur to the master because of how bad they are.
Cheers,
b&
>
Certainly if we were capable of observing all the microscopic states and had the processing power to determine how the system will behave, and do it fast enough to be useful, then our whole world would change. People who think they are free agents would be laughed at because we could simply compute what choices they will make faster than they can make them and, perhaps, as far into the future as we desire. However, such a power is not very likely to ever be possible because it would have to “run” on the same substrate it was invented to predict.
Your chess scenario is not at all compelling. First, the chess master and novice operate at the same level. One is simply better at the task than the other. Second, the chess novice does have more freedom than the grand master for the reasons you state, at least as you seem to be defining “freedom”.
That we will never be able to fully predict our own selves does not mean that our selves are unpredictable; it just means we’re ignorant of our futures.
Imagine you’re on a roller coaster. You will travel a certain path along with the train, at a certain speed, and so on. You can see where you’re going, and the lack of choice is obvious.
Sitting next to you in the same car is a blind friend. As you, Dennett, and other compatibilists use the term, “Free Will,” the blind friend somehow has more choice than you do as to where the roller coaster is going to go.
Cheers,
b&
>
If the “sophisticated” version of God does not interact with the universe in any way that can be detected other than thru corrupted ancient stories then there is no basis for believing in its existence. Oh right! he created the world, but it’s still a flight of wish fulfilling fantasy that’s all in the stories!
Re Free Will and Determinism:
Accepting the Position that no one can choose otherwise when making a decision, can anyone state a scientific theory that explains decision making?
Can anyone even state what sort of terms such a theory would be expressed in?
Sure. I can imagine it. When we understand how the brain works in detail, we will undoubtedly have a theory of decision making. It will be described in terms of how brain states change during the process of making decisions. There are likely many kinds of decisions so I expect the science to be long and complicated. There will also be some uncertainty because each person has their own brain state and probably processes those states differently.
OK….so the terms of the theory will pertain to the physical state of the brain that correlates with the decision being made?
Will that explain why the choice was made, in the way that scientific theories explain phenomena in physics, chemistry, etc.?
Science is basically in the business of taking very complicated and messy sets of data and coming up with less-complicated and less-messy ways of recreating the same big picture.
We already know that reality itself is basically a very complicated clockwork mechanism that operates according to some pretty simple rules. Humans and the Earth are made of quarks and electrons (with some footnotes here about nucleic particles), and those quarks and electrons interact with each other overwhelmingly via electromagnetism with a bit of gravity (and again some footnotes about nuclear forces).
The beauty of things like Newtonian physics is that you don’t have to know everything about, say, every subatomic particle in the Solar System to know what will happen when an apple falls from a tree. You just have to know that the apple is so far above the ground, and Newton will tell you how long it’ll take before it hits.
…but that’s not what’s actually going on. In reality, there really are all the subatomic particles in the Solar System (and beyond) contributing to the dynamics of the apple, and it’s only because we humans ourselves are so very simple that we don’t bother to distinguish between the falling apple and the falling orange.
We already fully understand all the physics of everything that has ever happened on the Earth and quite a ways beyond. There’s some exiting stuff we don’t understand, especially with respect to dark energy and the Big Bang and black holes and so on — but dark energy is far too diffuse to affect humans, the Big Bang was a baker’s dozen billion years ago, there aren’t any black holes anywhere within I-don’t-know-how-many light years, and so on. The physics of the everyday world is completely understood.
Of course, even though we fully understand that physics, it’s still much too complicated and messy for our puny minds to do anything with it. Newton simplifies it to the point that we can understand it — but only by throwing out 99.9999999999%+ of the details.
We might or might not be able to throw away 99.99999999%+ of Newton to come up with an explanation of human cognition that humans themselves can understand. Whether or not that will satisfy you is up to you. But it would be wise to keep in mind that such a scientific theory would be very low resolution, and to refrain from extrapolating from it in ways that we already know certainly aren’t how reality works.
Such as by making claims that, because we can’t fully comprehend complex systems, those systems therefore have “freedom” to make “freely-willed choices.” That’s true only if you believe that a thermostat has the “freedom” to make the “freely-willed choice” to turn on the furnace….
Cheers,
b&
>
There’s a paper from 1997 “Willed Action and its Impairments” which does address some of this.
In principle, yes. However, the state transition is bound to be a very complex one and separate for each decision and each individual. From a practical point of view, we will probably have a general understanding of how decisions get made but not be able to capture a specific decision made by a specific individual at a specific time. (Perhaps we’ll be able to record the state transitions and examine what happened afterwards.) This is somewhat like the current state of weather prediction. We know how it all works, more or less, but there’s still some uncertainty.
To know me, my synapses need to be revealed.
I won’t do that on a first date. At least not all of them. 🤪
I for one find some comfort in the knowledge that free will as I once imagined it was a delusion. I can look back on things that I had thought and a few things that I did and I can realize that given the fundie upbringing and the religious environment I was surrounded by that there was no other choice that I would have made at that time.
Just IMO: to me the epistemological problem of “how do I know someone else is conscious” is not that interesting. Much more important to me is to have an explanation of how a being or mind can be self-aware, i.e., how the “executive decision maker” in your head operates. I doubt this is a philosophical problem at all, and amounts to a technical problem that will eventually yield to an explanation based on the hierarchical structure of the brain, and ultimately traceable to underlying physical processes (though perhaps requiring “different levels of explanation” to paraphrase Sean Carroll). This is what I am waiting for, and there is progress from what I can tell. Whether various animals are “conscious” in a similar self-aware manner, perhaps to differing degrees, is interesting. Also on the less-interesting end of the spectrum for me is whether the perception of free will is an illusion, given deterministic physical law (or perhaps more precisely stated, a perception that emerges as we move up from an atomistic to cellular to brain structure hierarchy). Although, the Prof has convinced me that not having true free will does have implications for ethics, punishment, and law.
Look within yourself for the “executive decision maker,” for example by using the techniques of midfunless meditation, and you will fail to find it. That is one of the key insights of Buddhism (and I should hasten to add that there’s much bullshit in Buddhism, even as it got this one particular bit right).
The self truly is an illusion, and the illusory nature of the self is readily apparent to those who go to look for it.
That’s not to claim that people are illusions, or that desires and thoughts and the rest are illusions. Just the “executive decision maker” self is an illusion.
Imagine Harry Potter’s magic dictation pen writing, “I am the pen that writes itself.” What’s really happened? What would be the difference with a computer program that output those words? Or a voice recognition program hooked up to a voice synthesizer that repeated similar words to itself?
Think to yourself, “I am reading this post to Jerry’s Web site.” Can you hear that voice in your head? Who’s speaking? Who’s listening? Can you control that voice? Can you make it say something different? Can you take control of that which is controlling the voice? Where is the “you” in all of this?
When a thought pops into your head — as thoughts constantly do — where are they popping in from? Who or what is inserting them into your mind?
Cheers,
b&
>
I guess I’m a little confused as to the definition of “supernatural” if not outside space, time and nature’s laws.
You gave an awful lot more time to the piece than Shermer did!
I cannot speak on the issue of conscious but on the other two, science seams to continue with evidence that we have neither.
Rosenstein announced indictments on 12 more Russians along with details on their criminal activity to mess in our elections. So I guess the witch hunt will continue.
So what exactly qualifies it as a witch hunt then? The phrase comes with acknowledgement that witches aren’t real or at least they are not people with the evil powers that are claimed for them. These 12 indictees, and the ones before them, are considered real criminals, right? Of course, we owe them a fair trial but, if the process evolves as expected by most, they would be convicted. (Of course, they won’t set foot in the US so they are likely to remain free.) So what is it going to take to make it not a witch hunt?
Jerry writes:
“Michael’s claims that we are not inert blobs of matter but are ‘active agents’ and ‘help to determine [the causal net of the universe] through our own choices’ are claims that verge on dualism.
“I know that Shermer is not a dualist, but this kind of language is deeply confusing. And what, pray tell, are the ‘certain degrees of freedom within constraining systems’? If that is not a nod to dualism — to I-could-have-done-otherwise-ism — I don’t know what is! ‘Degrees of freedom’ certainly implies freedom of agency, which implies that we could have done other than what we did.”
Since we have many degrees of freedom of action (a point Dennett often brings up), we are behaviorally flexible such that in many cases we have the capacity to behave otherwise in future situations compared to past situations. But such flexibility doesn’t mean or imply that we could have done otherwise in past situations, given determinism (and as we agree any randomness wouldn’t add to our control or responsibility). Nor does the fact that we couldn’t have done otherwise abrogate the fact that we as identifiable persons did it by dint of *our* causal powers – what I’ve come to call agent determinism. So I don’t see that Shermer’s claims about our being active agents with degrees of freedom of action contradicts determinism or smacks of dualism.
The distinction between past and present has nothing to do with the ability to alter the one or the other. The future is as immutable as the past; that’s what “determinism” means. Given a system that operates by a certain set of rules and a complete description of its state at any point in time, all other states at all other times are determined by the rules of the system.
Of course, we can remember the past but we can’t remember the future. This is not because we can control the future, but because of the entropic arrow of time.
Just as there is no arrow of space in physics to differentiate between “up” and “down,” there’s no arrow of time, either, to point one towards “past” and “future.” Yet, here on Earth, there clearly is an “up” and “down,” and that’s because we are in close proximity to an overwhelming gravitational field, one produced by the Earth. “Down” points to the center of gravity of the Earth-you system.
Similarly, we are in close temporal proximity (relatively speaking) to the Big Bang, an event of extraordinarily low entropy. States with lower entropy are therefore identified as the past. The mechanism by which memories get encoded in your brain is overwhelmingly governed by entropy, which is why you can only remember that which has been entropically recorded in your neural configuration.
Cheers,
b&
>