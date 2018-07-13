Scarlett Johansson vilified for playing role of trans man in a movie, columnist fired for defending her

As reported in multiple venues, actor Scarlett Johansson, set to play a transgender man in an upcoming movie, has been vilified for what I guess can be called “gender appropriation”. How dare she, ask the critics, take a role that could be played more “authentically” by a genuine transgender man? As the New York Times reports:

Scarlett Johansson faced a storm of criticism this week after it was reported that she would play a transgender man in a movie, a year after she drew scrutiny for taking on a role that was originally Japanese. The newly announced film, “Rub & Tug,” is based on the real-life story of Dante “Tex” Gill, who ran a string of massage parlors that were fronts for prostitution dens in the 1970s and ’80s. The online backlash was led by transgender actors, who argued that such casting decisions take opportunities away from members of marginalized communities. “I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case,” the actress Trace Lysette wrote on Twitter, referring to cisgender people, or those who identify with the sex they were assigned at birth.

“Not only do you play us and steal our narrative and our opportunity but you pat yourselves on the back with trophies and accolades for mimicking what we have lived,” added Ms. Lysette, who is a transgender woman and plays one on the TV series “Transparent,” about a character who comes out as transgender.

. . . The actress faced further anger online after the website Bustle published a statement from an unidentified representative for Ms. Johansson that said, “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.” Those actors are cisgender but have played transgender characters: Mr. Tambor as a transgender woman on “Transparent”; Mr. Leto as a transgender woman in the 2013 movie “Dallas Buyers Club”; and Ms. Huffman as a transgender woman in the 2005 film “Transamerica.” Mr. Leto won an Oscar for his performance, and Ms. Huffman was nominated for one.

It went further than that. Columnist Daniella Greenbaum of Business Insider (BI) wrote a column arguing that female actors like Scarlett Johansson should be allowed to portray trans people. That column was pulled, but you can see it here. It’s fairly polite but firm and a wee bit sarcastic; here’s an excerpt:

“Stealing” narratives — or, more charitably, playing parts — is precisely what actors are hired to do. But that reality seems to have been forgotten. CNN wrote a story about the issue entitled, “These trans actors could have been cast instead of Scarlett Johansson in her new movie.” It’s hard to imagine people having the same reaction in other scenarios — a rich actor being hired to play a poor person; an actor whose real-life parents were still living being hired to play an orphan; a perfectly nice, upstanding member of society being cast as a rapist; or an actor with no scientific experience being cast as a paleontologist. Yet all of these examples (and dozens more) could also be strangely characterized as “stealing” narratives. I’m sure there’s a class on how to do just that at the Yale school of Drama. A New York Times story on the fallout described the online backlash as being “led by transgender actors, who argued that such casting decisions take opportunities away from members of marginalized communities.” What they fail to acknowledge is that the job of an actor is to represent someone else. Johansson’s identity off the screen is irrelevant to the identities she plays on the screen. That’s what she’s paid for. And if she does her job, she’ll make everyone forget about the controversy in the first place.

As The Wrap notes, “Within hours, Business Insider removed the piece and replaced it with a curt message that informed readers that the column was taken down because ‘upon further review, we decided it did not meet our editorial standards.’” That’s bogus; the column certainly met any reasonable editorial standards, and expressed a debatable opinion that’s certainly worth discussing. It was pulled because it was offensive to some members of a marginalized community.

In response, Greenbaum resigned from BE, tweeting a letter to her editor-in-chief, adding a lot of her own opinions that make her the equivalent of the New York Times’s Bari Weiss: (i.e., toxic to the Control Left):

I believe female actors can play men and trans men. That is the apparently controversial view that inspired BI to take down my piece. I have resigned from @businessinsider and explain why in my letter to EIC @nichcarlson pic.twitter.com/5G2UZggXi9 — Daniella Greenbaum (@DGreenbaum) July 12, 2018

And of course BI is now cleaning house to ensure that nobody ever again dares to hurt the feelings of those who see themselves as oppressed:

In an email to employees after the article’s removal, Carlson said the company would institute new standards governing opinions pieces at the site which cover “culturally sensitive topics, such as marginalized communities, race, or LGTBQ+ issues.” “Ultimately, it is the first editor’s responsibility to flag culturally sensitive stories,” said Carlson in the email which was first obtained by CNN. “It may be hard to tell which are and which are not. The policy is to err on the safe side, even if it slows us down. We should be as careful about culturally sensitive pieces as we are legally sensitive pieces, and this policy reflects that.”

Now if there were an accomplished transgender male actor who was as good as Johansson, or could pull in her box office, then that person should have been considered—and perhaps some were. But to say that a transgender role must always be played by the right actor (i.e., a transgender one), regardless of their skill or reputation, is nonsense. Remember Hilary Swank, a cisgender woman who won the Academy Award for best leading actress for playing Brandon Teena in Boys Don’t Cry, a transgender man who was murdered? She was superb, and that role won her tons of other awards. And there’s the list from Johansson’s people of cis actors playing trans roles.

As I said, one should consider trans people for such roles, and I suppose there’s something to be said for striving for authenticity in some (but not all) roles, but I don’t know how far that should go. For example, Morgan Freeman, an American black, played Nelson Mandela, a South African black, in Clint Eastwood’s movie Invictus. Should we protest because they didn’t use a South African actor? I doubt it. I won’t go on with such “whatabouts,” as in this age when a black Hamlet doesn’t faze people a bit, it’s hard to make a strong case that roles should always be played by the most “authentic” actor possible.

If minority actors are systematically ignored, and qualified ones overlooked simply because of their race, ethnicity, or gender, then that should be addressed. I wouldn’t, for example, want to see a bunch of Caucasians playing the Japanese soldiers in Eastwood’s gripping drama Letters from Iwo Jima. Similarly, a white man playing Tupac Shakur or a Japanese woman playing Albert Einstein would detract from the authenticity of the movie. But a trans man was once a biological woman, so how is authenticity compromised in this case?

In this case, then, I have to stand with Greenbaum. Just as Hilary Swank was convincing and mesmerizing in Boys Don’t Cry, and as the straight Philip Seymour Hoffmann was wonderful as the gay Truman Capote in the eponymous film (another Oscar-winning role), actors are just that—actors. There can be cultural appropriation in acting, but Scarlett Johansson is not such a case. The transgender community shouldn’t pick this hill to die on.