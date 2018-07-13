Reader Mark Jones sent us some lovely photos of butterflies. His notes and IDs are indented:
A few butterflies from the Sussex countryside:
Eurasian White Admiral (Limenitis camilla):
Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus):
Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) feeding:
Marbled White (Melanargia galathea) on a Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) I think:
Small Skipper (Thymelicus sylvestris) on a Dandelion (Taraxacum) seed head:
Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) on another thistle:
Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus), two photos:
Another Ringlet:
Another Meadow Brown:
Beautiful.
These are lovely!
I think the meadow brown is the strongest as a piece of art… yes…
Good work
I love how you photograph them in context with the plant. So lovely. Thank you.
