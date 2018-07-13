Reader Mark Jones sent us some lovely photos of butterflies. His notes and IDs are indented:

A few butterflies from the Sussex countryside: Eurasian White Admiral (Limenitis camilla):

Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus):

Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) feeding:

Marbled White (Melanargia galathea) on a Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) I think:

Small Skipper (Thymelicus sylvestris) on a Dandelion (Taraxacum) seed head:

Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) on another thistle:

Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus), two photos:

Another Ringlet:

Another Meadow Brown: