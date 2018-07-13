Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Mark Jones sent us some lovely photos of butterflies. His notes and IDs are indented:

A few butterflies from the Sussex countryside:

Eurasian White Admiral (Limenitis camilla):

Ringlet (Aphantopus hyperantus):

Brimstone (Gonepteryx rhamni) feeding:

Marbled White (Melanargia galathea) on a Milk Thistle (Silybum marianum) I think:

Small Skipper (Thymelicus sylvestris) on a Dandelion (Taraxacum) seed head:

Meadow Brown (Maniola jurtina) on another thistle:

Common Blue (Polyommatus icarus), two photos:

Another Ringlet:

Another Meadow Brown:

4 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted July 13, 2018 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    Beautiful.

  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted July 13, 2018 at 7:40 am | Permalink

    These are lovely!

    I think the meadow brown is the strongest as a piece of art… yes…

    Good work

  3. Andree
    Posted July 13, 2018 at 8:53 am | Permalink

    I love how you photograph them in context with the plant. So lovely. Thank you.

  4. Tim Harding
    Posted July 13, 2018 at 8:54 am | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

