Our World Cup Contest ends without a winner

Reader George, the Boss Honcho of the World Cup Contest, has some sad news. For the first time in our two contests, we don’t have a winner. George’s announcement (with a blurb for RUGBY at the end):

Sadly, it is over. When Belgium lost to France on Tuesday, the Second Quadrennial WEIT World Cup Contest ended without a winner. Four entries (out of an original 95) were still alive going into the quarterfinals. Down to two going into the semifinals. And now none. Fivethirtyeight gives France a 59% probability of beating Croatia and hoisting the FIFA World Cup Trophy (once the Jules Rimet Trophy). But little has gone to form in this World Cup.

In every prior World Cup, at least one of the teams of Argentina, Brazil or Germany made it to the semifinals. In 2014, all three did, along with the Netherlands. The participants in the Inaugural WEIT World Cup Contest in that year appeared to have the skills claimed by Nostradamus. This year, for the first time, none of the three made it and the contest ended prematurely. That does not mean that none of the semifinalists were picked by the contestants. Fifteen people picked France to be in the final (six to win), eleven picked Belgium (six to win), ten picked England (five to win), and one picked Croatia (to lose to Belgium). There were only two picks that had those teams playing each other – Belgium vs England, Belgium vs Croatia.

A shout out to deacjack who picked Croatia to make it to the final – and lose to Belgium. Also a nod to Martin C. who picked Belgium to beat England in the final. They will be playing for third place. [JAC: if Martin is correct and Belgium beats England, he’ll get a consolation prize.]

In a little more than four years, (November-December of 2022), the World Cup will be played Qatar. Go bribes!!! If PCC(E) still has ducks to feed, perhaps there will be a Third Quadrennial WEIT World Cup Contest. Not sure what ducks have to do with it. Better to have a contest for the 2019 Rugby World Cup which will be held in Japan (September-November). Rugby is a much superior sport to soccer. Hands are laid on the opponent with much more purpose. Also, no writhing on the ground in agony. And no one talks to the referee.