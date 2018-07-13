Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, Friday, kicking back on Friday! Which seat can you take? Yes, it’s July 13, 2018: Friday the Thirteenth. To stave off bad luck, partake of today’s comestible, for it’s National French Fry Day. In Mongolia it’s the last day of Naadam, a big holiday for engaging in and watching horse racing, archery, and wrestling.
First Grania sent tweets from the news. Yesterday FBI Agent Peter Strzok, who oversaw the beginning of the Agency’s Russia investigation, testified before Congress, where House Republicans tried to take him apart, even bringing up Strozok’s extramarital affair. If the video below is representative, Strzok acquitted himself well.
And Grania reports that, as Tr*mp visits London to talk to PM Theresa May, “the Brits are not happy”. To wit:
The “lad with the striped hat” is in the third photo:
Back to This Day in History. On July 13, 587 BC, Babylon finished its siege of Jerusalem by destroying Solomon’s Temple. In 1793, revolutionary Jean-Paul Marat was stabbed to death in his bath by Charlotte Corday. On July 13, 1923, the Hollywood Sign was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. But it originally said this until a 1949 renovation:
On July 13, 1973, White House deputy assistant Alexander Butterfield revealed to the Senate the existence of Nixon’s tapes, which incriminated the Prez as a crook and ultimately led to his resignation. Exactly four years later, New York City experienced a 24-hour electrical blackout that caused widespread rioting, looting, and pandemonium. On July 13, 1985, The Live Aid benefit concerts took place in London and Philadelphia, as well as other places. Finally, exactly two years ago today, David Cameron resigned as Prime Minister of the UK, bringing aboard Her Brexitress Theresa May.
Notables born on July 13 include Julius Caesar (100 BC), John Jacob Astor IV (1864, died in the Titanic sinking in 1912), Kenneth Clark (1903), Paul Prudhomme and Patrick Stewart (both 1940), Harrison Ford and Roger McGuinn (both 1942), and Cheech Marin (1946). Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Jean-Paul Marat (1793; see above), Alla Nazimova (1945), Alfred Stieglitz (1946), Arnold Schoenberg (1951). Frida Kahlo (1954), Red Buttons (2006, born Aaron Chwatt), and Nadine Gordimer (2014).
Here’s a nice photo by Stieglitz:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hlli is exploring the little playground in the front yard:
Hili: There is nobody in this little house.A: Did you check it?Hili: Yes, but it still requires further investigation.
Hili: W tym domku nikogo nie ma.
Ja: Sprawdzałaś?
Hili: Tak, ale to jeszcze wymaga dalszych badań.
Some tweets from Heather Hastie: “Fallstreak holes” are plain WEIRD; have a look at the description and pictures on Wikipedia.
Shaking hands with a groundhog (play video):
Look at the size of this beautiful moth!:
Heather and my favorite parrot, the flightless kakapo, which are tended lovingly by New Zealand conservationists:
Kitten wants its treats:
Watch this heartwarming (and catwarming) tale:
More kittehs: baby black panther (a melanic jaguar) learns to swim:
From Grania, who had to explain this tweet to me but assured me that most readers would understand it:
Re the Iranian woman arrested for dancing (what a country!):
How streets are oriented in major cities:
All one can say is, “Oy gewalt!”:
The Brits will be buying these in droves this week:
More on this later: the opprobrium received by Scarlett Johansson’s decision to play a transgender man in an upcoming movie (she’s not trans, don’t you know?) A Business Insider columnist was fired for simply writing an editorial defending the actor’s decision:
Tweets from Matthew. The first is by a woman whose wish has been fulfilled. World Cup final this weekend!
Matthew notes, “It was the 100th bday of the RAF on Tuesday.. There was a flypast by planes from 1940 onwards. Here are the flightpaths – rather mesmeric.”
Matthew’s a big fan of Buster Keaton:
And a few more tweeets from Grania, the first showing The Way Things Should Be:
A lovely and weirdly-shaped moth:
Matthew’s comment: “What the internet is for”:
Truth spoken to power:
“I’m a very stable genius”
He also told them he doubled & tripled the GDP in the U.S. since becoming president. Also he polls higher than Abe Lincoln. You have to be really stupid to lie like this. Crazy.
The Abe Lincoln claim is, in a certain sense, actually true, since we didn’t have polls during Lincoln time. It is, of course, equally true that no poll showed less than 95% support amongst the American populace for Mr. Lincoln during the entirety of his tenure.
With regard to the economy, his claims a year into his predecessors tenure that the continued recession was all Obamas fault, and not a holdover from Bush, are consistent with his current claim, and equally bovine scat.
Wait, did I just find something consistent in the statements of his-Orangeness? I must remember this date.
That is one of the most contradictory and incorrect statements I have heard here at WEIT. Must be a speech writer for Trump. It is true because there were no polls during Lincoln’s time? So something that did not exist is true. Then although there were no polls Lincoln always polled 95%. The only consistent you found is your own inconsistency. Recession was a product of Bush and it was Obama who took action to get us out. Your memory or wherever you get your information is very poor.
He makes me think of Roman Emperor Caligula.
Reminds me a bit of Nero.
The Donald told the tabloid The Sun that the UK should go back to being called “England.”
This clueless buffoon is the so-called leader of the free-world.
You’re only leader if people follow you. The free World is not following Donald Trump.
Understand there will be demonstrations in 50 cities in the UK today. I watched most of the hearings yesterday and saw the sickness that rages through the republican, I mean the Trump party. Why have the demonstrations not started here in a big way?
I would also mention for those who do not know the background on FBI agent Peter Strozok, he is the top counter intelligence agent in the FBI. This guy was in charge of the mission that covered and then in 2010, rounded up 8 or more Russian spies that were returned to Russia. He is the best of the best in the FBI. These Trump congress lackies do more to assist Putin and Russia than anyone but Trump himself.
I’m with Matthew on Buster Keaton. And “One Week” has a fantastic ending.
I’d also like to see what Pittsburgh or Cincinnati look like on that orientation thing.
“Pittsburgh AND Cincinnati.” Have to get the grammar straighter than those streets.
Re those RAF flightpaths, I was watching Wimbledon and they showed some of the aircraft flying over. At that stage there was a (small) possibility that the women’s tennis final might have been between two Germans which would have strongly appealed to my sense of irony.
(The reason the possibility was only small was, of course, Serena 🙂
Note that that fascinating chart showing the orientation of streets in cities only shows American cities. Which, of course, were all set out by surveyors. All the major European cities developed ‘organically’, one might say, with streets oriented randomly in all directions.
The truth is more interesting than your guesstimate of European “streets orientated randomly in all directions”. See Barcelona, Budapest, Glasgow, Madrid & Munich below where rivers, lakes, hills & ports set up preferred road orientations in the polar histograms:
Having been to some of those cities I do not understand the chart at all. Just as example, look at any road map of Seattle. Look at San Francisco. When a city is built on a bay or by a river, there is nothing straight lined or north south east west about it.
‘Her Brexitress Theresa May.’ The British Prime Minister was a Remainer before she stepped into David Cameron’s abandoned shoes. Such is the nature of political ambition.
The lad with the striped hat is paying homage to this classic – Father Ted has been ordered to protest outside a ‘blasphemous’ film:
I think that’s a prairie dog (Cynomys), not a groundhog (Marmota monad).
I think you’re right. Might have to consult the pros of Punxsutawney.
People it’s okay to admit that you like the Friday song. The sky is not going to fall or anything.
Do you like it? You don’t say. 🙂
I intensely dislike the autotune, the heavy use of dynamic range compression – especially on the ‘drums’ & vocals – which hurts my ears. Then there’s the airhead embracing of consumerism, car culture & overdressing for school. I assumed the lyrics & tune were hers, but her mum paid ARK to do the braining & produce the video, so it isn’t even from her heart. Here’s the Undertones – the ultimate teen tune!
I am not hiding my admission. I ABHOR the song but it’s so bad that it’s funny!