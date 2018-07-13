Friday: Duck report

It’s a steamy Friday, and the ducks are wilted, napping on their island. Their appetites even seem to have flagged, though they may just be foraging on their own. All eight ducklings are in good nick, and their wings are getting large; they even flap them just to test them out. It won’t be long now, and I wish dearly that I could see a duck’s first flight. That’s not likely, but I’m enjoying my last few weeks with them.

Here are a few pictures taken yesterday and today.

This is what I encountered yesterday morning after whistling. They all swam toward me in a line, with Honey bringing up the rear. I suspect Honey’s following position helps her keep a better eye on her brood.

Mealworm and duck pellet time. You can pick Honey out because of her whiter tail (top), but I swear that she’s not much larger than her offspring now.

Mom with her mottled bill. The black triangle at junction of the left side of her bill and her face is a distinguishing mark:

Mom watching her young ‘uns dabble and preen:

The Good Mother Duck. I think she looks fine—not too skinny since I’ve been feeding her up.

Spot the hen! I’m wondering if Honey hasn’t started her molt already, as that looks like a primary feather on the island behind her, and her wings look shorter. Birdy readers, what do you think?

Finally, feeding time in this morning’s darkness. Turtles abound, cleaning up the uneaten mealworms and pellets, so nothing is wasted. Can you spot Honey here?

And remember, on May 22 the ducklings looked like this: