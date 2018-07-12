Infinite Monkey Cage: Episode 100

The Infinite Monkey Cage, the entertaining BBC science and comedy show hosted by Robin Ince and Brian Cox, has just celebrated its 100th episode. You can hear the hour-long show at the link below; Matthew, who was in the audience. commented:
They have a couple of vicars on it, heaven knows why, one an ex rockstar who is always in the radio and the other doesn’t really seem to believe in the Bible at all. They got some snarky comments from Eric Idle and Alice Roberts. [JAC: One of Alice’s tweets is below.]
Here are the participants and those in charge:
To hear the show, click on the screenshot below and then the arrow at lower left:
There’s also a video version here (via @bbciplayer), but it’s not visible outside the UK. Matthew notes, “I’m in the front row next to Nick Lane next to Steve Jones. Virtually all the VIP audience members (= ex-panelists) were from University College London, but none of the panelists on this episode were.”
Love that phrase; it’s got a real golden-age-of-radio, kids-sitting-around-a-big-RCA-Victor-unit feel to it.
Brian Blessed warning: don’t don headphones until after the first few seconds! The two smug Revs are wasted space.
OK, wait, this time I feel justified in asking whether or not the Brian Cox here is the actor or the physicist. Every time I’ve seen his name on this website it’s been for the physicist, but that lineup suggests this mention might be otherwise.
It’s the physicist – he’s the chap above with a monkey on his left shoulder.
I have a bone to pick with Robin Ince – where are the t-shirts????
From PCC(e)’s appearance on the MC:
She (Julia Sweeney) then asked, “But why couldn’t a lion suckle both its cubs and warthogs?” My reply is in the tw**t below, which Robin said should be put on an Infinite Monkey Cage teeshirt:
If you want to hear the show with PCC(e), you can listen to it here.
MC did four shows on its US tour. Ranked (by me) in order from worst to best:
New York – terrible show. Neil DeGrasse Tyson got caught in a snow storm and could not make it. Bill Nye was the last minute sub. He was terrible – he tried to dominate the show and ruined it. I don’t think he is a very good spokesman for science.
Los Angeles – Hollywood and science. Only one scientist – Sean Carroll. Three celebrities – Eric Idle, Joe Rogan, and David X Cohen. Would have been better with more Sean Carroll.
San Francisco – basically a show on crypto-astronomy – if there such a thing. Carolyn Porco was real good. Seth Shostack (SETI) not so much. The two celebrities – Greg Proops and Paul Provenza were annoying.
Chicago – all about evolution. The two scientists from the University of Chicago, Paul Sereno and PCC(e), worked really well together. Jerry laid out the five parts that make up evolution (read WEIT) and Sereno kept referring back to them. The celebrities were OK. My only complaint is that Peter Sagal was given too much time to tell two longish stories.
I regret that I was not able to attend the Chicago taping. I had a prior engagement which I thought I could blow off. I was told that I could not.