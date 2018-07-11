Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Monolith

This post will undoubtedly be banned in Pakistan, no peace be upon that vile regime and its oppressive faith. Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “stand”, was inspired by the tweet below:

"Don't treat Islam as a monolith." – @CraigCons

Small print: Unless it's to treat it as monolithically peaceful. And just. And merciful… pic.twitter.com/iixgNeiW4p — Damo (@concretemilk) September 26, 2017

And so Mo puts the tweet in comic form:

Note to those Muslims who will report this post to their government (even though my entire site is supposed to be banned): lighten up! Your faith is a fiction, your offense risible.