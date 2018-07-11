Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Monolith

This post will undoubtedly be banned in Pakistan, no peace be upon that vile regime and its oppressive faith. Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “stand”, was inspired by the tweet below:

And so Mo puts the tweet in comic form:

Note to those Muslims who will report this post to their government (even though my entire site is supposed to be banned): lighten up! Your faith is a fiction, your offense risible.

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 11, 2018 at 9:00 am and filed under Jesus and Mo. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

16 Comments

  1. darwinwins
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    I’m just posting a comment here so I can tell my friends that it was banned in Pakistan.

    Reply
    • Robert
      Posted July 11, 2018 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      Great idea! Now, me too.

      Reply
      • Claudia Baker
        Posted July 11, 2018 at 4:00 pm | Permalink

        Me three!

        Reply
  2. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 10:00 am | Permalink

    This post will undoubtedly be banned in Pakistan, no peace be upon that vile regime and its oppressive faith.

    If it wasn’t gonna be from the get-go, it sure will be after that opening line. 🙂

    Reply
  3. Sastra
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 10:13 am | Permalink

    Given that religious definitions of “peace,”justice,” and “mercy” are broad enough to include earthly destruction, genocide, and Hell, it’s probably fair to allow that every version of religion, Islamic or not, is peaceful, just, and merciful. Those terms no longer mean anything recognizable from the standpoint of reason in the world. They’ve gone Transcendent. Sometimes, disturbingly so.

    Never go full Transcendent.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted July 11, 2018 at 10:35 am | Permalink

      Yeah, religion isn’t keen on the principle of noncontradition.

      Reply
      • Keith Douglas
        Posted July 11, 2018 at 11:49 am | Permalink

        That’s a thought – I wonder if there are any religions which have adopted a paraconsistent logic or dialetheism for specifically this reason?

        (There are so-called Indian logics coming out of Buddhism and Hinduism which are arguably such but they are motivated by philosophical concerns if I recall correctly.)

        Reply
      • eric
        Posted July 11, 2018 at 7:21 pm | Permalink

        I like to abuse Emerson by turning his phrase around and saying “consistency is not one of their hobgoblins.”

        Reply
  4. Blue
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 10:37 am | Permalink

    I adore this soooo T R U E statement
    said to ‘ve been made by
    … … the Adorable Mr Gervais !

    http://www.twitter.com/atheistalliance/status/950608203653484549

    Blue

    Reply
  5. Michael Fisher
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 11:18 am | Permalink

    “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Monolith”: I was hoping for an ink black, inscrutable Von Neumann machine thingie

    Reply
  6. Ken Kukec
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 11:48 am | Permalink

    I was thinking a Kubrickian monolith.

    Reply
  7. Christopher Bonds
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XQKEX7Y9eHc “Kronos” (1957). A good monolith appears at about 38 minutes into the film.

    Reply
    • rickflick
      Posted July 11, 2018 at 3:17 pm | Permalink

      The throbbing music lets us know it’s not just a 3 foot high studio model.

      Reply
      • Christopher Bonds
        Posted July 12, 2018 at 12:00 am | Permalink

        lol

        Reply
  8. Roger
    Posted July 11, 2018 at 5:23 pm | Permalink

    Islam is [bleep].

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: