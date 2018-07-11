Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ The Monolith

This post will undoubtedly be banned in Pakistan, no peace be upon that vile regime and its oppressive faith. Today’s Jesus and Mo, called “stand”, was inspired by the tweet below:
And so Mo puts the tweet in comic form:
Note to those Muslims who will report this post to their government (even though my entire site is supposed to be banned): lighten up! Your faith is a fiction, your offense risible.
Given that religious definitions of “peace,”justice,” and “mercy” are broad enough to include earthly destruction, genocide, and Hell, it’s probably fair to allow that every version of religion, Islamic or not, is peaceful, just, and merciful. Those terms no longer mean anything recognizable from the standpoint of reason in the world. They’ve gone Transcendent. Sometimes, disturbingly so.
Never go full Transcendent.
Yeah, religion isn’t keen on the principle of noncontradition.
That’s a thought – I wonder if there are any religions which have adopted a paraconsistent logic or dialetheism for specifically this reason?
(There are so-called Indian logics coming out of Buddhism and Hinduism which are arguably such but they are motivated by philosophical concerns if I recall correctly.)
I like to abuse Emerson by turning his phrase around and saying “consistency is not one of their hobgoblins.”
