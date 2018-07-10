Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

It’s Monkey Trial Day: in 1925 the trial of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act, began. In 1966 the Chicago Freedom Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., held a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. In 1553 the extremely unfortunate Lady Jane Grey became Queen for nine days. In 1991 Boris Yeltsin became the first elected President of Russia and in 1992 Panamanian drugs lord Manuel Noriega was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his sordid career in drug trafficking, bribery, corruption and racketeering.

It’s the birthday of Nikola Tesla (1856), Ron Glass (1945) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977) – both Serenity alumni – and Jessica Simpson (1980).

Philosophy and comestibles are the subject of conversation today in Poland.

Hili: I’m thinking and digesting.

Cyrus: I’m just digesting.

In Polish:

Hili: Myślę i trawię.

Cyrus: Ja tylko trawię

A few miles away Leon is patrolling the shop floor.

Leon: Insects are not working too hard today.

Finally, some bits and pieces from Twitter.

Fair point

Overheard at the pool: Grandma: what do you want the baby to be? a brother or sister? *long pause* 3 year old: a cat — Hannah Morgan (@_HannersNanners) July 7, 2018

Dining in

The only real way to eat 👌 pic.twitter.com/58gkaC6nqU — The Dodo (@dodo) July 9, 2018

Dining out

Nothing has ever made rolling in the mud so enticing

Adorable pangolin has an awesome time in the mud pic.twitter.com/6RGgasNI85 — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 9, 2018

And an adorable conversation overheard.

Best snippet of conversation in Chemist shop between a wise 5yr old and an optimistic 3yr old.

5yr old, 'No, they can't really make you fly.'

Three yr old hangs head in sorrow

5 Yr old pats her shoulder, 'I know, I used to think that too.' pic.twitter.com/zFECN3JX9m — Mo O'Hara (@Mo_OHara) July 9, 2018

The aftermath of the UK’s Conservative party having two key members resign.

Sir, are you aware you are the new foreign secretary pic.twitter.com/2P9Rlclj8t — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) July 9, 2018

Cat on a mission

Kitty vs mirror pic.twitter.com/C1KqmBXLcp — Holy Cuteness (@holycutenesss) July 6, 2018

A disagreement in the bird kingdom

High jinks down in Kinsale.. pic.twitter.com/63w8yTsM8y — deirdre oconnell (@deirdrops) July 7, 2018

Just one of those days when you get knocked down by a dolphin.

Vampire cat awaiting supper.

Holy fuckin shit I love this Dracula ass cat so much https://t.co/05rqm9AMUG pic.twitter.com/cOBnK58NVo — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) July 9, 2018

Reader Harry has been doing some investigating about a wall, click through for the conclusion.

1/2 #TrumpUKVisit The American's are in town! And they brought a wall with them – apparently the US ambassador lives in the swanky place behind the fence… BUT… pic.twitter.com/iidKzJo00d — H Stiles (@HStiles1) July 9, 2018

Some science-oriented Twitter

#FishFact This is a faceless cusk fish. Found along the abyssal plains, it has no external eyes, but instead basically is a swimming head with snout. How big is the head? About 25% of it's body. That's like my head roughly reaching down to my chest. https://t.co/wIFEdxDukv pic.twitter.com/jE4GtR6dwV — Dr. Misty Paig-Tran (@FABBLab) July 9, 2018

Enjoyed some amazing #Orca encounters here in #Shetland last week with @ShetlandWild guest Sofie Larsson. Ace aerial filmmaker Nick McCaffrey was with us for one of them & captured this stunning footage. @VisitScotland @PromoteShetland @Seasaver @MARINElife_UK @TheOrcaProject pic.twitter.com/ihRvTHc9zC — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) July 9, 2018

When crabs attack,

When tree crabs are climbing on your door… https://t.co/DnBG3HWbtt — Christopher Mah (@echinoblog) July 9, 2018

Eerie and beautiful, turn the sould up for this one

Sounds from an alien world.

In its final days, @CassiniSaturn recorded the plasma waves connecting #Saturn and #Enceladus. Listen, then learn more about this eerie audio: https://t.co/ZxjWAHF8Q8 pic.twitter.com/5xYo3YsdXf — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) July 9, 2018

Matthew’s comment on this: “Gorgeous fossils from round 290 myr ago. This thing is part of our lineage, and is neither a lizard nor a dinosaur.”

BEAUTIFUL images in this paper: First arboreal ’pelycosaurs’ (Synapsida: Varanopidae) from the early Permian Chemnitz Fossil Lagerstätte, SE Germany, with a review of varanopid phylogeny https://t.co/2Y7uo86GII (thank you, @PLOSPaleo!) pic.twitter.com/VPWw6nRM52 — Mostly Mammoths (@MostlyMammoths) July 9, 2018

The mullet

Business in the front, party in the back | Takydromus sexlineatus pic.twitter.com/DjeKi6gALp — Hayden Davis (@HaydenDavis1) July 8, 2018

Right, back to work for you!

Hat-tip: Heather, Matthew, Harry S.