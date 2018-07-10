Tuesday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
It’s Monkey Trial Day: in 1925 the trial of John T. Scopes, a young high school science teacher accused of teaching evolution in violation of the Butler Act, began. In 1966 the Chicago Freedom Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr., held a rally at Soldier Field in Chicago. In 1553 the extremely unfortunate Lady Jane Grey became Queen for nine days. In 1991 Boris Yeltsin became the first elected President of Russia and in 1992 Panamanian drugs lord Manuel Noriega was sentenced to 40 years in prison for his sordid career in drug trafficking, bribery, corruption and racketeering.
It’s the birthday of Nikola Tesla (1856), Ron Glass (1945) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (1977) – both Serenity alumni – and Jessica Simpson (1980).
Philosophy and comestibles are the subject of conversation today in Poland.
Hili: I’m thinking and digesting.
Cyrus: I’m just digesting.
In Polish:
Hili: Myślę i trawię.
Cyrus: Ja tylko trawię
A few miles away Leon is patrolling the shop floor.
Leon: Insects are not working too hard today.
Finally, some bits and pieces from Twitter.
Fair point
Dining in
Dining out
Nothing has ever made rolling in the mud so enticing
And an adorable conversation overheard.
The aftermath of the UK’s Conservative party having two key members resign.
Cat on a mission
A disagreement in the bird kingdom
Just one of those days when you get knocked down by a dolphin.
Vampire cat awaiting supper.
Reader Harry has been doing some investigating about a wall, click through for the conclusion.
Some science-oriented Twitter
When crabs attack,
Eerie and beautiful, turn the sould up for this one
Matthew’s comment on this: “Gorgeous fossils from round 290 myr ago. This thing is part of our lineage, and is neither a lizard nor a dinosaur.”
The mullet
Right, back to work for you!
