You think Honey has a big job!

Have a look at this tweet sent by reader Michael, which he calls “duck adoption agency”:

Wildlife photographer @brentcizekphoto captured this incredible photo of a Common Merganser mother with an adopted brood of 50+ chicks! This is not an uncommon sight for this species. https://t.co/5Y8KrbFWZH pic.twitter.com/2KAZSiTr6Q — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) June 29, 2018

This of course raises many questions. Why do the mothers do this? (It is of course maladaptive to take care of ducklings who don’t carry your genes.) Is it just that they can’t avoid it when an orphan duckling joins their own brood? Can they distinguish between their own chicks and unrelated ones? Does their inability to do this make them prey to having such large broods?

I’ve written a bird expert about this bizarre phenomenon, so stay tuned. Perhaps birders have already studied this, but I don’t know from mergansers!