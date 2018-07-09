You think Honey has a big job!

Have a look at this tweet sent by reader Michael, which he calls “duck adoption agency”:
This of course raises many questions. Why do the mothers do this? (It is of course maladaptive to take care of ducklings who don’t carry your genes.) Is it just that they can’t avoid it when an orphan duckling joins their own brood? Can they distinguish between their own chicks and unrelated ones? Does their inability to do this make them prey to having such large broods?
I’ve written a bird expert about this bizarre phenomenon, so stay tuned. Perhaps birders have already studied this, but I don’t know from mergansers!
Mergangsters?
I haven’t studied mergansers, but I do see this phenomenon every year at the lake where I live in Ontario. The most chicks I have counted at one time is about 30. Sometimes there are two female adults swimming with them, sometimes only one. I have heard that mergansers “babysit” one another’s chicks so that they get a break, but this is only anecdotal.
Maybe the ducklings are relatives of the mother. Does she have to feed them or are they able to get food by themselves? Maybe the costs for the mother are not that important and her fitness increases if she cares for kin ducklings.
My guess is that you are correct, that the cost of looking after a giant collection of ducklings is not that much more than looking after a handful. Either way you paddle around finding good places to eat and scare off the occasional predator. From the chick’s point of view there is also probably a benefit to being in a large group, like schooling fish.
(1) Pretty sure ducklings feed themselves, so it likely costs the mother very little to have extra chicks following her around.
(2) Do we know the chicks are completely unrelated? What’s the r-factor? Neighboring broods likely have a decent chance of niece/nephew, 1st/2nd… cousins.
(3) The largest cost (I imagine) would be in defending them — how actively does the mother defend the extra chicks beyond what is needed to defend her own, if at all? Will she go out of her way to save a straggler that is not her own?
(4) The other largest cost is food competition. Mother leads her chicks around to where they can find food. If not enough for all, would she drive off the extra chicks? If there is enough for all, then the cost is low or negligible to herself and her own chicks.
(5) Does the mother keep her own chicks closer? Seems likely. If so, the extra chicks might in some sense act as a buffer between her own & predators.
(6) If the unrelated ducklings imprint on her, it may be more trouble than it is worth to discourage them from following her around. The benefit to the chicks is likely greater than
(7) larger group more likely to spot predators early, giving a net benefit to her own chicks.
It is far from clear that the behavior is a net loss for the mother’s gene’s reproductive success. (5),(6) & (7) combined could possibly be a huge benefit both to the mother & her brood. While the adoptees also benefit.
Ive seen orphaned ducklings down at the local pond form alliances and fight off much larger ducks who come close to them.
Possibly this has a similar survival benefit as is seen for adult birds, bats and fish forming large groups. which seem to confuse predators.
I’ve noticed that peahens take turns babysitting the young ones. Perhaps the Mergansers do this also.
I don’t know much about wildlife photography or ducks in particular, but I did find it amusing for the tweet to say this was both “an incredible photo” and “not an uncommon sight”. 🙂
Each word is relative to its own context. Within context of seeing mother ducks with broods, not uncommon. Within context of wildlife photos and people’s assumptions/expectations, an incredible shot.
But what of they are shopping and they go to one of those places that only allow two students at a time. They would have to wait like forever.
Ostriches do that. When I lived in Sudan- Now South Sudan- I saw hen ostriches with 40 and more chicks. It is not a totally benign act with ostriches. It is so common there must be a survival benefit.
Franklin gulls do that I think…
I remember seeing Canada geese with what I’d guess was an ‘extended family’ previously …
I agree. Cost to the mother (or ducklings) to add one more to the brood is low. Benefit of adding itself to the brood is high for an orphan duckling. Having more ducklings around decreases the chance of any one duckling being eaten once the predator has found the brood (though it may slightly increase the chance that the brood is found). Instincts of adult ducks, and presumably young ones, keep them together in flocks most of the year. Driving an unwanted duckling away would be difficult and take time and attention away from the other brood-caring activities the mother could engage in.
My conclusion. Really big broods look odd to us, but are an inevitable result of selection pressures against rising brood sizes being so low.