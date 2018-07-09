Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning! (and good night to those of you in New Zealand).
In 1816 Argentina declared its independence from Spain, Johnny Weissmuller (Tarzan guy) set a new world record for 100m freestyle swimming. In 1937 the silent film archives of the Fox Film Corporation were destroyed in a fire. In 1962 a high-altitude nuclear test called Starfish Prime was conducted by the US. The newspaper was pretty upbeat about it.
Today is the birthday of OJ Simpson, Tom Hanks, Courtney Love, and Jack White (of The White Stripes).
From Poland today we have cats who appear fairly single-minded about the thing that is of utmost importance to felids.
Hili: I was dirty and I washed myself.
A: And now?
Hili: I’m hungry and I will feed myself.
In Polish:
Hili: Byłam brudna i umyłam się.
Ja: I co dalej?
Hili: Jestem głodna i nakarmię się.
Leon: What’s for supper today?
Finally, a selection of Twitter for your delectation.
A fascinating phenomenon in the UK during the hot, dry weather: archaeology ancient and less ancient shows up. More here.
From the football.
Biology Twitter
Click through for the whole thread on this one
Click through for the whole thread on chimps
Duck adoptions
As best I can tell these are glass, not real
Random weirdness on the Internet
People are still fascinated by the apparent inability of artists to do cats and babies. As far as I know the baby thing was because the infant was painted to show the adult they became. No idea about the cats though.
Business Duck. Apparently.
Sound up on this one.
Follow Matthew during his epic voyage through Norway giggling at perfect normal words.
And finally a cat-pile.
Hat-tip: Matthew.
The worrying thing about the crabnobs is the distinct lack of crab, if you look at the ingredients…!
More ducks should go into business. Things will finally get down.
The exposed vehicle path things are amazing
… and other old to very old structures and …
Whats the word for that? Just “archaeological features”?