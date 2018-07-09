Monday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning! (and good night to those of you in New Zealand).

In 1816 Argentina declared its independence from Spain, Johnny Weissmuller (Tarzan guy) set a new world record for 100m freestyle swimming. In 1937 the silent film archives of the Fox Film Corporation were destroyed in a fire. In 1962 a high-altitude nuclear test called Starfish Prime was conducted by the US. The newspaper was pretty upbeat about it.

Today is the birthday of OJ Simpson, Tom Hanks, Courtney Love, and Jack White (of The White Stripes).

From Poland today we have cats who appear fairly single-minded about the thing that is of utmost importance to felids.

Hili: I was dirty and I washed myself.

A: And now?

Hili: I’m hungry and I will feed myself.

Leon: What’s for supper today?

Finally, a selection of Twitter for your delectation.

A fascinating phenomenon in the UK during the hot, dry weather: archaeology ancient and less ancient shows up. More here.

This is so cool. The UK's current heatwave is exposing the outline of ancient hill forts and settlements. Soil quality today is still affected by iron age construction, so the grass on top changes colour at a different pace in the sun. HT @holland_tom https://t.co/5aRUkGdvPb pic.twitter.com/MaM5GdxV6b — Mike Bird (@Birdyword) July 8, 2018

Odd sight today. The ground has got so dry it's exposed old taxiways and dispersal pans from the war that were returned to farmland over 50 years ago. Surely there's a scientific explanation for this? pic.twitter.com/5akK7Lsag7 — Jordan (@soaringglider) July 6, 2018

The unprecedented spell of hot, dry weather across Wales has provided perfect conditions for archaeological aerial photography. As the drought has persisted across Wales, scores of long-buried archaeological sites have been revealed once again

▶️ https://t.co/YOnPeJjzHf pic.twitter.com/BE3GJz0y3F — CBHC / RCAHMW (@RCAHMWales) July 6, 2018

From the football.

in russia, the act of displaying the LGBT flag in public can get you arrested. so these 6 activists from latin america resorted to creativity: wearing uniforms from their countries' football teams, they turned themselves into the flag and walked around moscow with pride. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/7Q2HgLemzh — gabi (@harleivy) July 8, 2018

Biology Twitter

Click through for the whole thread on this one

Two action pathways in the brain: the "direct' pathway controls individual elements in a sequence of actions, the "indirect" pathway controls whole subsquences – leading to hierarchical control of behavior https://t.co/JcHkvtOKRv pic.twitter.com/irqHfhuHo0 — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) June 28, 2018

Click through for the whole thread on chimps

I'm on a long train journey so here's a thread of a few of my favourite chimp photos for no particular reason pic.twitter.com/H5ZbGr0cex — Addy (@adriana_lowe) July 8, 2018

Duck adoptions

Wildlife photographer @brentcizekphoto captured this incredible photo of a Common Merganser mother with an adopted brood of 50+ chicks! This is not an uncommon sight for this species. https://t.co/5Y8KrbFWZH pic.twitter.com/2KAZSiTr6Q — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) June 29, 2018

As best I can tell these are glass, not real

Random weirdness on the Internet

People are still fascinated by the apparent inability of artists to do cats and babies. As far as I know the baby thing was because the infant was painted to show the adult they became. No idea about the cats though.

Did…did babies look different in the past?? pic.twitter.com/LxrAPjWf7v — Addy (@adriana_lowe) July 6, 2018

Business Duck. Apparently.

"I just have to get through today, and then I can get back to splashing about in ponds and feasting on delicious invertebrates.", thought Business Duck. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/i0NOinNl6H — Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) July 6, 2018

Sound up on this one.

When I were a lad I would stick my head out of the upstairs window and bark, then listen in satisfaction as all the neighbourhood dogs started barking. This is something else entirely. https://t.co/IteS2YzPCJ — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) June 29, 2018

Follow Matthew during his epic voyage through Norway giggling at perfect normal words.

And finally a cat-pile.

