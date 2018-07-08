Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Good morning, welcome to Sunday!
Today in 1776 John Nixon delivered the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States. In 1874 the Mounties begin their March West. In 1994 Kim Jong-il assumed supreme leadership of North Korea on the death of his father, Kim Il-sung, and in 2011 Atlantis launched on the last US Space Shuttle mission. The most important one, today in 1947 broadcasts reported that a UFO had crashed in Roswell, New Mexico spawning movies, TV series, novels and countless conspiracy theorists including one taxi driver in Cork, Ireland who tried to convince me of its truth just last week.
Today is the birthday of Kevin Bacon (1958), Winnie Fung (1962), Beck (1970)
Re-live your youth
From Poland Hili is trying out her best etiquette, and then retiring it in short order.
Hili: Do you mind my bringing dead mice onto the verandah?A: I do.Hili: Too bad. You’ll have to get used to it.
Ja: Przeszkadza.
Hili: No trudno, musisz się z tym pogodzić.
Finally onto interesting tweets from the Twittersphere.
Tweet from a reader whose name Jerry mislaid: The answer is below the fold:
Baby flamingo
Reciprocity
Baby coral
Priceless Amber
Part MCMXXVIIII of “Isn’t Nature Wonderful”
A Twitter book-club you can join.
Breakfast Cat
Woe to those ill-mannered enough to get married during football season.
Hat-tip to Matthew, mystery Tweet person, Barry & Gethyn
The answer to the dice puzzle:
The praying mantis is still praying! 12 million years!
Which just proves God has been around for at least 12 million years…
Cower, brief mortals!
There is an ‘improved’ [years later] version of the original pictureless 1947 Roswell Daily Record front page report of the “flying saucer” that includes the top pic, but without the body & now it has added corpse!
The pic below of a police sergeant plus saucer is a still from a Pathe News report re a ’67 English hoax – 6 saucers supposedly found scattered across the south of England. Here: