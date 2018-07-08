Sunday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Good morning, welcome to Sunday!

Today in 1776 John Nixon delivered the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence of the United States. In 1874 the Mounties begin their March West. In 1994 Kim Jong-il assumed supreme leadership of North Korea on the death of his father, Kim Il-sung, and in 2011 Atlantis launched on the last US Space Shuttle mission. The most important one, today in 1947 broadcasts reported that a UFO had crashed in Roswell, New Mexico spawning movies, TV series, novels and countless conspiracy theorists including one taxi driver in Cork, Ireland who tried to convince me of its truth just last week.

Today is the birthday of Kevin Bacon (1958), Winnie Fung (1962), Beck (1970)

Re-live your youth

From Poland Hili is trying out her best etiquette, and then retiring it in short order.

Hili: Do you mind my bringing dead mice onto the verandah? A: I do. Hili: Too bad. You’ll have to get used to it.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy nie przeszkadza ci, że przynoszę na werandę martwe myszy?

Ja: Przeszkadza.

Hili: No trudno, musisz się z tym pogodzić.

Finally onto interesting tweets from the Twittersphere.

Tweet from a reader whose name Jerry mislaid: The answer is below the fold:

If you look very carefully, there's actually a subtle error here. pic.twitter.com/ea1tKyc2Ca — Neoliberal™ (@ne0liberal) June 1, 2018

Baby flamingo

Actually, flamingos are not pink. They are born with grey feathers, which gradually turn pink in the wild because of a natural pink dye called canthaxanthin that they obtain from their diet of brine shrimp and blue-green algae. This is a baby flamingo https://t.co/rBiF7pK0qY pic.twitter.com/h3SPj3p47E — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) July 7, 2018

Reciprocity

He will try to brush you back in some kind of grooming 69 pic.twitter.com/OmS1kImtIu — Katie (@ZiziFothSi) July 7, 2018

Baby coral

Meandrina meandrites juvenile coral aglow in the dark (from the #miamicoralrescuemission) #coralmorphologic pic.twitter.com/53P8OQSFBb — Coral Morphologic (@CoralMorph) July 7, 2018

Priceless Amber

A praying mantis trapped in amber. Approximately 12 million years old. pic.twitter.com/7ECv5jaoaS — Sofía Martínez-Villalpando (@sofiabiologista) July 7, 2018

Part MCMXXVIIII of “Isn’t Nature Wonderful”

My first encounter with Leucochloridium, a nasty worm that encourages birds to peck off snails eyes! pic.twitter.com/Zssc82wtLG — Barry Stewart (@Gowermoss) July 5, 2018

A Twitter book-club you can join.

On Monday 9 July at 9am, a global Twitter reading group of WG Sebald's great & haunting book, The Rings of Saturn, begins here – running until 2 August. Join us!

Hashtags will be #TheReadingsofSaturn & #TRoS.

A brief thread follows about how the reading group will work. pic.twitter.com/J9W2vnbaG5 — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) July 6, 2018

Breakfast Cat

Put a mandarin on my Cat so she looks like an Egg 🍳 Yeah, my Saturday night is lit 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JTRmJRss4Q — Sam Mac (@MrSamMac) July 7, 2018

Woe to those ill-mannered enough to get married during football season.

Hat-tip to Matthew, mystery Tweet person, Barry & Gethyn

The answer to the dice puzzle: