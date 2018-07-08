El Al responds, ineffectually, to a woman reader objecting to the airline’s catering to misogynistic Jews

On June 24 I reported that El Al Airlines, the national airline of Israel, once again made several women change their seats so that Haredi (ultra-orthodox) Jewish men didn’t have to violate their religious scruples of not being in the position of touching women. This is after El Al, in a lawsuit brought by an outraged woman who had to move, settled the suit by paying her and then stating that they “agreed to never again ask a passenger to move seats based on a request that involved gender.”

El Al lied, for in this latest incident they did ask the women to move, and even if the women moved voluntarily, it still violates the airline’s promise to simply not ask.

I had previously written El Al over the earlier incident and got a similar promise. This time an outraged woman reader wrote the airline expressing anger over this sexism. Here is her letter:

Dear El Al Airlines, I was shocked to hear of the mistreatment of women by your airlines when I discovered that women were asked to change their seats due to the religious sensitivities of a few men. I was further shocked to discover that your airline was already sued for this type pf misconduct and that you had promised to never do it again. The proper response to the men who are causing the disruption is to KICK THEM OFF THE PLANE! This will set the precedent that these misogynists need to prevent further disruptions and hurt. Accommodating them will do nothing but encourage more of this behavior in the future. I hope you will appropriately apologize to the women you have deeply offended – I know that if this were to have happened to me, I would have a very hard time getting over it! Sincerely, [Name redacted]

Here’s the response from El Al, just arrived: