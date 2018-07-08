El Al responds, ineffectually, to a woman reader objecting to the airline’s catering to misogynistic Jews

On June 24 I reported that El Al Airlines, the national airline of Israel, once again made several women change their seats so that Haredi (ultra-orthodox) Jewish men didn’t have to violate their religious scruples of not being in the position of touching women. This is after El Al, in a lawsuit brought by an outraged woman who had to move, settled the suit by paying her and then stating that they “agreed to never again ask a passenger to move seats based on a request that involved gender.”
El Al lied, for in this latest incident they did ask the women to move, and even if the women moved voluntarily, it still violates the airline’s promise to simply not ask.
I had previously written El Al over the earlier incident and got a similar promise. This time an outraged woman reader wrote the airline expressing anger over this sexism. Here is her letter:
Dear El Al Airlines,I was shocked to hear of the mistreatment of women by your airlines when I discovered that women were asked to change their seats due to the religious sensitivities of a few men.I was further shocked to discover that your airline was already sued for this type pf misconduct and that you had promised to never do it again. The proper response to the men who are causing the disruption is to KICK THEM OFF THE PLANE! This will set the precedent that these misogynists need to prevent further disruptions and hurt. Accommodating them will do nothing but encourage more of this behavior in the future.I hope you will appropriately apologize to the women you have deeply offended – I know that if this were to have happened to me, I would have a very hard time getting over it!Sincerely,[Name redacted]
Dear [name redacted],
Thank you for taking the time to write to El Al Customer Care and thank you for your patience with our response.
While in the air, we remain sensitive to current issues that stir daily life in Israel on the ground.
Discrimination against women could never be part of El Al policy, nor could preference of one sector over another.
El Al, as Israel’s national airline, strives to accommodate the entire gamut of passengers that choose to fly with us. We do everything possible to ensure that both non-religious and religious needs are respected.
I do hope that you will continue to choose to fly with us and give us the chance to demonstrate that we are fully committed to all our passengers. Thank you for caring.
Sincerely,
Aviva Lavi
El Al Customer Care
I, and the woman involved, considers this a non-response. If “discrimination against women could never be part of El Al policy”, then why do they go on to imply that discrimination against women may be part of their policy to ‘respect the needs of both the religious and the non-religious”? It looks as if they’ll continue to ask women to move if the Haredi men make a fuss.
This reminds me of the ACLU’s new policy to balance legal free speech against the possibility that certain people could be offended by free speech, and to ratchet down their defense in the case of the latter. Free speech is a non-negotiable, as is equal treatment of women by airlines.
El Al is weaselling here, and I urge readers to avoid flying them until they make a firm commitment that women will never be asked to move because of religious sentiments that are misogynistic.
As the writer noted, “Is this a temple or is this an airline?”
El Al apparently wants to play it both ways.
The Captain ahould throw them off, he is the one in charge.
Or she, as the case may be.
That would be really funny.
hehhehhehheh! nice nota bene, Mr Peter N !
Blue
Why doesn’t the airline just make the men change seats instead of the women?
Exactly, Ms Marilyn. But … … the
“apparent” INability to actually come up with
this solution ? This INability is actually
UNwillingness. And is precisely
THE instantiation of p a t r i a r c h y.
So cheap and soooo easy to do it would be … …
b u t it would be giving humans who are
the female ones, the DEhuman ones … …
The Power and The Control.
O ! .THAT. can soooo NOT happen.
NOT within … … Patriarchy.
Blue
I have wondered a about this a great deal. Why not ask men who don’t mind sitting next to the women to change seats with the haredi men? Though this still encourages the perception that sitting next to women is somehow ‘wrong’, it at least inconveniences men as well as women.
I think it’s because in our Western societies, we expect women to be accommodating and care about others, and to be pleasant about it as well and not make a fuss.
Or, it may be because the response from normal men would likely be a bit more…colorful. I *dream* of the day someone asks me to accommodate some religious a**hole.
I think this is exactly it. We don’t expect men to be accommodating to others. We don’t look askance at them if they are not willing to accommodate others. We do still expect women to be so, or at least if a woman stands up for herself in public, she’s more likely to get openly negative responses, from both men and women.
Why should other men be inconvenienced?
I wouldn’t swap seats just to validate some religious nutjobs fear of cooties.
“We do everything possible to ensure that both non-religious and religious needs are respected.”
You can’t always do both. Sometimes you have to pick a side. Being successfully sued should have given you a clue as to which side to choose.
How about making the heredi pay for anyone who voluntarily changes seats. That way they can pay for 2 other people to fly free for switching seats. If no takers, then they can sit and shut up or leave the plane. Give the process a five minute time limit.
The ultra-orthodox are a major political force in Israel. If El Al were to get tougher with them it could create a major political upheaval in the country, possibly jeopardizing the airline’s financial viability. El Al is in a no win situation. It is trying the impossible task of threading the needle between two groups with diametrically opposed views. It is hoping to weather the storm and that the issue will eventually go away. This is not likely.
You could have designated men only and women only rows, like the old smoking and non-smoking designations. You could mark them with same signs used to designate men and women toilets. A traveler can indicate a preference when booking a seat, like a preference for a vegan meal. There must, of course, be equal numbers of such rows for men and women to avoid charges of discrimination.
What about couples who book their seats so they can sit together? Why should they have to sit in separate rows?
I didn’t say all rows should be segregated. Probably very few would be needed.
Sounds sensible to me.
BTW, the women only rows might prove popular. I’ve read accounts of women being groped by men sitting next to them.
How about just No.
This is correct. I’ve just checked the current make-up of the Israel parliament, and religious parties hold 23% of the seats, and have been part of the ruling party’s coalition government for some time. This makes it impossible to ignore them.
religion poisons everything
Yep. And this seating dilemma is just one of many examples of squeamish “men” getting a spotlight shone on their particular peculiarities.
I think El Al should take a look at the matter of the Mehadrin (gender segregated) bus lines) in Israel https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mehadrin_bus_lines.
Seems that there was an outcry in 2011 after ‘Tanya Rosenblit, a secular Israeli woman, refused to move to the back of Egged bus 451 from Ashdod to Jerusalem, where women commonly sit in the back, when told to by a Haredi man, who allegedly called her a shikse, a derogatory word for a non-Jewish woman. A policeman called to the scene by the busdriver, instead of explaining the law to the offending man, asked Rosenblit to move to the back. The incident made headlines both in Israeli and international media, and Rosenblit was hailed as “Israeli Rosa Parks”.’
This was the response by some Israeli leaders in defense of the woman’s rights: ‘On the Sunday after the incident on Egged bus 451 on December 17, 2011, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated at the beginning of the weekly cabinet meeting: “I heard about an incident in which a woman was moved on a bus. I adamantly oppose this. Fringe groups must not be allowed to tear apart our common denominator. We must preserve public space as open and safe for all citizens of Israel”.
‘Opposition leader Tzipi Livni made a personal call to Tanya Rosenblit and praised her for her “personal bravery”, stating that “her determination symbolizes the need for all of us who fear for Israel′s image to fight and not give in”…
‘Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger declared on a ultra-Orthodox radio station that “if we want there to be segregation, it would be most legitimate for us to create a special bus company for these specific lines, so that we can be their ‘landlords’. But as long as they pay as we do, and it is a public company that serves not only the ultra-Orthodox sector, what can we do?”‘
Are these leaders speaking out now?
Interesting re boycotts resulting from El Al’s wishy-washy response: https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-tech-giant-boycotts-el-al-over-discrimination-against-women/. Who boycotts whom for what reason/s is quite a thorny problem in Israel.
Haredi men should have to buy three tickets so they can guarantee having an empty seat on either side of them.
I cannot speak for Israel. Do not know their laws, constitution, etc. But, this should not happen in the U.S. Freedom of Religion should not be defined as getting preference or to undermine any other liberties or laws that govt. the people. Examples such as refusing to bake cakes or provide women with all the insurance services provide should not happen. Hobby Lobby is an example of what should not happen in America.
I would invite any to revisit Madison’s struggles in Virginia for and against assessment with particular attention to Madison’s Memorial and Remonstrations. The state should never get into bed with any religion to the detriment of others. In other words, if you want religion to be free it must be left out of politics and government. Although this concept seems strange to many it is actually quite old.
Perhaps it shouldn’t happen in the U.S., but it does. I mentioned above the brouhaha over segregated busses in Israel. Now I read that the MTA in Manhattan, a public utility, sub-contracts to a bus line for harediim. It’s not a private transportation service. So why is it permitted here, in the land of the free. What’s the diffeence between this and sub-contracting to a group that discriminates according to race or some other criteria? — No blacks allowed. No Jews allowed. No whatever allowed.
One source: https://brokelyn.com/welcome-to-the-magical-mystery-bus-tour/. More to be found.