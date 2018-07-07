Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania
Today is the birthday of Ringo Starr, sliced bread and the Ziegfeld Follies.
It’s also the day in 1980 that Sharia law was instituted in Iran, in 1981 Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman on the Supreme Court, in 2003 Mars rover Opportunity was launched on its mission. Opportunity is still going strong and you can follow its doings on Twitter (it’s currently under siege from a Mars dust storm.) On a more somber note, it’s also the anniversary of the 2005 London bombings and the 2016 attack on Dallas police.
Steve Ditko, one of the creators of Spider-Man, has died.
In honor of his birthday, here’s Ringo singing the lead on With a little help from my friends and Octopus’s Garden because he wrote that one.
In Poland Hili is pondering important things.
Hili: Who is stung by nettles except people?
A: Probably anybody who wants to eat them.
In Polish:
Hili: Kogo oprócz ludzi parzą pokrzywy?
Ja: Pewnie tych, którzy chcą je zjeść.
From biological Twitter today:
If I were a deer mouse, I am not sure I would count this as a win.
A mola or sunfish
Penguins are not particularly elegant.
Not a fish
Wasp egg-laying
Snakes!
Less biology, more cats
Apparently it’s not just kids that do this
And some instructional videos (sound up)
Majestic mountains in Pakistan
Aha ha
And just because
I’d like to give a shout out to easily my favourite Ringo song, ‘Don’t Pass Me By’.
From the white album, that ultra purple patch when every single member was producing their loveliest, most subtle and complex material. The fact that even Ringo wrote something as sweet and true as this is testament to the effect competition between creative minds can have.
My favorite Beatles album. And my favorite band, Phish, played the entire album for their second of three sets for their 1994 Halloween show, which marked the beginning of their Halloween tradition. Phish has a tradition of playing three sets for every Halloween show, the second set being an entire album by another band, AKA their “costume” for the night.
Other albums they’ve played:
1995 — Quadrophenia, The Who
1996 — Remain in Light, The Talking Heads
1998 — Loaded, The Velvet Underground
Two nights after Halloween 1998, the play the entirety of Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon. The show was far out of the way when it came to their tour route, and the show ended up being sparsely attended, so they basically rewarded the people who showed up and punished the ones who didn’t by playing an epic and unexpected show.
2009 — Exile On Main Street, The Rolling Stones
2010 — Waiting for Columbus, Little Feat
2014 — The Chilling, Thrilling Sounds Of The Haunted House, Walt Disney Records (it’s hard to explain)
2016 — The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars, David Bowie
Oh boy, I made this all about Phish. I do that sometimes.
Love Phish.
Makes you think – how bad a drummer was Pete Best if Ringo was considered an improvement.
Damn, dude, on his birthday? That’s coldblooded.
It’s true, though. I always call Ringo “the world’s luckiest man.”
Though I made a joke about Octopus’s Garden the other day, I’ve never thought it was the terrible song many other people make it out to be. I find it rather delightful, if a bit cloying.
Pete Best was never “in” the Beatles – he wasn’t connected to the other lads socially etc. He turned up for gigs [missed a few in Hamburg], but didn’t ‘hang’ with them, didn’t do the drugs they needed to keep awake & energised, he didn’t adopt the Astrid/Voorman moptop [maybe because he had curly hair], when the lads in Hamburg dumped the suits & moved to leather jackets & jeans Best didn’t fall in line immediately, he was too popular with the girlies – more girl fans than the other three in the 60, 61, 62 era. Regarded by many as the best looking Beatle [not counting Stuart Sutcliffe].
Drumming wise, he was fine for most bands of the era ie not that accurate on the beat & relied heavily on simplistic “4s”, but he wasn’t good enough for the Fab three
Ringo Starr was great! Utterly reliable on & off the drums – some other Beatle said he was grown up at three & an anchor for the other three. Also not afraid of Lennon in bully mode. Not too ego driven. Hated doing drum solos. David Grohl – who should know – rates him as a great feel player + flair when needed. The Beatles would not have worked with a Ginger Baker, a Bonzo or a Keith!
Also loved by octopuses everywhere – not just in the garden
I agree with all of that penultimate paragraph. He may not have been terribly talented, but he is exactly what the band needed. Ringo just sat in the background and kept the beat so the rest of the band could be the standouts. He was the black curtain behind the shining stars.
So, even if Ringo isn’t the world’s greatest drummer or singer or composer, he deserves a place in the pantheon for his touring with the All-Starr Band. That edition with Joe Walsh, Todd Rundgren, Burton Cummings, Nils Lofgren, Dave Edmunds & Timothy B. Schmitt was beyond amazing.
Is that the Dave Edmunds of ‘Take Me For A Little While’? That’s the only song of his I know, as it was on The Sopranos. It’s beautiful.
Incidentally, Nils Lofgren had a lovely song on The Sopranos too. The Sopranos introduced me to a lot of new artists.
Ringo wasn’t the virtuoso some of his contemporaries were — Ginger Baker, Charlie Watts, Keith Moon, for instance — but unlike them, he wasn’t a converted jazz drummer either. I’ve heard the case made Ring was the first pure rock’n’roll drummer. Nobody kept a steadier backbeat, and he’s justly influential for some of his fills and rolls. Plus, dude was a lefthander playin’ a righthanded drum set.
I’d agree.
Just listen to his drumming on ‘A Day in the Life’, for example. Or ‘Hey Jude’. Rock steady when it needs to be, and precisely on the beat (or the half-beat, or whatever the term is).
I’ll admit to a personal preference for drumming that keeps the beat and flows along with the pace of the song – quite often flashy demonstrations of drumming proficiency just interrupt the rhythm of the track. What is most showy as an exhibition of virtuoso drumming may not be the best for the song as a whole.
“I’ll admit to a personal preference for drumming that keeps the beat and flows along with the pace of the song – quite often flashy demonstrations of drumming proficiency just interrupt the rhythm of the track.”
This is why Neil Peart is the greatest drummer of all time. He kept a perfect beat at all times and a different but flawless flow tailored to each song, while still creating many of the most remarkable fills and techniques in rock n’ roll history. The combination of proficiency, reliability, and dumbfounding innovation is unrivaled.
Is this right? The pre-revolution legal system was mostly replaced by an Islamic legal system – the Shi’ite version of Sharia law. That was the early 1980s in bits & pieces – can’t find anything significant for today though.
Also, it’s World Chocolate Day
What those penguins lack in elegance, they make up for in padding and persistence!
Penguins – have obviously evolved layers of shock-absorbing fat for precisely the reason shown in the video. Impact resistance.
🙂
