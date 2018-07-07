Saturday: Hili dialogue

by Grania

Today is the birthday of Ringo Starr, sliced bread and the Ziegfeld Follies.

It’s also the day in 1980 that Sharia law was instituted in Iran, in 1981 Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman on the Supreme Court, in 2003 Mars rover Opportunity was launched on its mission. Opportunity is still going strong and you can follow its doings on Twitter (it’s currently under siege from a Mars dust storm.) On a more somber note, it’s also the anniversary of the 2005 London bombings and the 2016 attack on Dallas police.

Steve Ditko, one of the creators of Spider-Man, has died.

Thank you, Steve Ditko. Thank you for creating some of the greatest characters the world has ever seen. Thank you for all you've done to contribute to the comics industry. You will be missed more than you know. ❤ https://t.co/UDPyRfxeWz — Heather Antos (@HeatherAntos) July 6, 2018

In honor of his birthday, here’s Ringo singing the lead on With a little help from my friends and Octopus’s Garden because he wrote that one.

In Poland Hili is pondering important things.

Hili: Who is stung by nettles except people?

A: Probably anybody who wants to eat them.

In Polish:

Hili: Kogo oprócz ludzi parzą pokrzywy?

Ja: Pewnie tych, którzy chcą je zjeść.

From biological Twitter today:

If I were a deer mouse, I am not sure I would count this as a win.

A single pile of bear scat contains enough seed calories to nourish 91 deer mice for a day. Bears are apex poopers. https://t.co/aOkBv4ToJB pic.twitter.com/d5dlskP9rC — Jason Bittel (@bittelmethis) July 6, 2018

A mola or sunfish

Holy Mola! It’s always awesome to see these incredible fish while out conducting our shark research! pic.twitter.com/6AV1DpT6or — Sulikowski Lab (@SulikowskiLab) July 5, 2018

Penguins are not particularly elegant.

Penguins have been on earth for around 50 million years. After watching this, I'm not quite sure how they managed it. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/qedardh57K — D Attenborough (@Attenboroughs_D) July 4, 2018

Not a fish

A short video of the raccoon swimming yesterday at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge near Denver, CO. @USFWSRMA_Alert pic.twitter.com/XHAqEhP8qy — sue (@CameraTrapSue) July 6, 2018

Wasp egg-laying

The Ichneumon Wasp is one of the most alien-looking of insects out there, with a loooong ovipositor inserted into this rotting log to lay an egg inside of a wood boring grub.

Spotted this one a couple weeks ago in Yasuni, Ecuador. pic.twitter.com/tcOG4xZ9ji — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) July 6, 2018

Snakes!

Convergent #evolution in sea #snakes! New paper by @DrEmSherratt shows tiny heads are strongly associated with eating burrowing eel prey and has evolved independently multiple times in Hydrophis species! #seasnakes #herpetology DOI: 10.1098/rsos.172141 pic.twitter.com/uOBpuBGKNj — Jenna (@jcroweriddell) March 29, 2018

I found god and she’s a turtle. pic.twitter.com/Qpdq16uMwv — Human Person (@radiationmouth) July 6, 2018

Less biology, more cats

Dutch TV interviews Polish academic and former anti-communist activist Jerzy Targalski – but it's his cat that steals the show pic.twitter.com/PJLI1coj8x — Notes from Poland 🇵🇱 (@notesfrompoland) July 6, 2018

He just wants to watch the news!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Sf4pehnBDJ — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 6, 2018

ok my cat is RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/BGc4ROY4rM — Anna (@annapickard) July 7, 2018

Apparently it’s not just kids that do this

I don’t know why I bother pic.twitter.com/xfNLU58r03 — Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) July 5, 2018

I love these videos of animals shocked at people disappearing from behind blankets https://t.co/fV3XMC4cDd pic.twitter.com/CTLhVf8oEg — Adam J Calhoun (@neuroecology) July 5, 2018

And some instructional videos (sound up)

So that's how you stop a kangaroo fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/AutJnx82i4 — JUST AMAZING (@JUSTAMAZlNG) July 6, 2018

Majestic mountains in Pakistan

Aha ha

My mate has two tickets for the England vs Sweden game on Saturday. He didn't realise that it's going to be on the same day as his wedding, so he can't go. If you're interested and want to go instead of him, it's at St. Andrew's Church in Cambridge and her name is Sarah — Billy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Billy_WHUFC) July 5, 2018

And just because

And I looked, and behold, a pale horse. And its rider’s name was Death. pic.twitter.com/nA2LbwivGw — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) July 5, 2018

Hat-tip: Barry, Matthew and Heather