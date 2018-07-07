Caturday felid trifecta +2: Perfectly camouflaged tabby, hummingbird taunts cat, cat deep learning,

Welcome to another Caturday where we feature cats and absolutely nothing else.

Ready?

The first cat of the week is Camouflage Cat.

Well, some of this story is true, because this is indisputably a picture of a cat on a floor. Given that it’s source is the Daily Wail, it may be more embroidered than is claimed. Nevertheless, this ginger tom perfectly matches the stain on its staff’s floor boards.

**********

Next we have a cat and a humming-bird. One of the two is a perfect troll. That cat behaves itself perfectly.

Reader ViralHog:

This was a typical morning sitting in my yard, having coffee, supervising my cat and watching the hummingbirds. What was different today as compared to three years of comfortable apathy between the two was the aggressive curiosity of the birds! I’ve never seen them get up in her face like that! She has some pretty great self control and I didn’t really think she’d lunge. She’d rather have outside visitation than eat a bird and be forever banned. The look on her face at the end perfectly sums up my ‘what the hell!”

**********

Finally, a strange story of AI and cats, namely the Meow Generator where a computer is trained to learn what a cat face is from a database, and then generates its own. It’s the brainchild of Alexia Jolicoeur-Martineau. The results are a little disconcerting if indisputably cat-like. What do you think?

If you need something to soothe your senses after those cats, you could try Neko Atsume, which is a zen garden of cats on your phone. It’s free and available for iPhone and Android.

***********

h/t: Grania, Tom