Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, July 6, 2018, and National Fried Chicken Day, celebrating a great yet inexpensive delight. Even Wikipedia has an article about this day, which indicates that, if you’re not a vegetarian, you really should eat some fried chicken.

On this day in 1189, Richard I (“the Lionheart”) took the English throne; he reigned for a decade. On July 6, 1415, Jan Hus was condemned as a heretic and burned at the stake. Exactly 68 years later, Richard II became the King of England, gaining a kingdom worth but a single horse. On July 6, 1885, Louis Pasteur successfully used his rabies vaccine on a boy named Joseph Meister who had been bitten by a rabid dog. On this day in 1917, Arab troops headed by T. E. Lawrence and Auda ibn Tayi captured Aqaba from the Ottoman Empire, a scene dramatized in “Lawrence of Arabia”:

On this day in 1933, the first All-Star game of Major League Baseball was played in Chicago’s Comisky Park (now defunct). The American League beat the National League 4-2. On July 6, 1942, Anne Frank and her family went into hiding in the “secret annexe” in her father’s office building. Fifteen years later, Althea Gibson won the Wimbledom championships, becoming the first black person to do so (Arthur Ashe, who won later, was the first man). And on that very same day, July 6, 1957, John Lennon and Paul McCartney met for the first time at Woolton Fete. They formed the Beatles three years later.

Notables born on this day include John Paul Jones (1747), Stamford Raffles (1781), William Hooker (1785; Darwin’s confidante and colleague), Marc Chagall (1887), Frida Kahlo (1907), Heinrich Harrer (1912), Nancy Reagan (1921), Bill Haley (1925), Tenzin Gyatso (the 14th Dalai Llama, 1935), George W. Bush and Peter Singer (both 1946), Sylvester Stallone (1946), and Eva Green (1980).

Two great artists were born on this day, and both painted at least one cat. Here’s Chagall’s “The Cat Transformed into a Woman”

and Frida Kahlo’s “Self Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird”. But why didn’t she mention the cat?

Those who died on July 6 include Thomas More (1535), Odilon Redon (1916), George Grosz (1959), William Faulkner (1962), Louis Armstrong (1971) and Roy Rogers (1998).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is eclipsed by the Sun:

A: I’m not sure the picture will be OK because I’m facing the sun. Hili: It’s not me that is shining.

In Polish:

Ja: Nie wiem, czy to zdjęcie wyjdzie, bo stoję pod światło?

Hili: To nie ja świecę.

From Matthew. The first tweet leads to a series of others dismantling a new creationist book by Adnan Oktar, the charlatan formerly known as Harun Yahya:

I thought I'd tweet highlights from this ambitious tome – it claims to "prove that Darwin is (sic) a fraud" and to expose "the mendacity and the audacity of the Darwinist dictatorship". So the chips are down people…let's play! Thread 👇 pic.twitter.com/Nro3cUHMVU — Prof Adam Hart (@AdamHartScience) July 5, 2018

God messes up:

GOD: [designing marsupials] ok ok. are u ready for this one? GOD: [holds up kangaroo] LOOK AT IT. ANGEL: stop. i can't. GOD: And… ANGEL: ??? GOD: IT'S GOT POCKETS ANGEL: STOP. WHAT. — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) July 5, 2018

More interspecies love (watch the video):

This cat loved her lamb brother from the minute she first saw him 😻💜🐑 pic.twitter.com/L8vSQYJ4RH — The Dodo (@dodo) July 5, 2018

Tiny ants that live in acorns (read more about them here).

A glimpse into the tiny world of Temnothorax acorn ants. Rarely seen. Rarely thought about. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/FlH0t3ribu — Karl Roeder (@KarlARoeder) July 4, 2018

An article about the overlooked contributions of women to population genetics:

Illuminating women's hidden contribution to the foundation of theoretical population genetics https://t.co/60JcMNRQYY #bioRxiv — bioRxiv (@biorxivpreprint) July 5, 2018

Some tweets and a video from Heather Hastie; the tweets are via Ann German.

A chameleon giving birth! Oy, what a way to enter the world!

Hedgehogs are Heather’s favorite animal, and here’s a hungry one:

He have a very sensitive nose🐛💨🦔 🎥IG : hedgehog_azuki pic.twitter.com/0wJ2ESY1dD — Nature is Amazing 🌴 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 4, 2018

From Grania: a nice pun. Why didn’t I think of this?

If Dunne knew geography…. pic.twitter.com/fZ4keu1DVR — Pádraig Belton (@PadraigBelton) July 5, 2018

More from Grania: Whale rescue!

This family's boat ride turned into a dramatic whale rescue — and the whale spent an hour thanking them in the most beautiful way! 🐋💙 pic.twitter.com/6BnRedJaqt — The Dodo (@dodo) July 5, 2018

WE AMERICANS have to foot the bill for this. Thanks, Postal Service!

Note: The US Postal Service is part of the federal government. pic.twitter.com/Xl14jcbMMA — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) July 5, 2018

And a big celebration of Independence Day:

This video of 4th of July fireworks all over Los Angeles is absolute insanity and amazing to look at. pic.twitter.com/aQPN3ZWuhc — Jeff D Lowe (@JeffDLowe) July 5, 2018

Finally, a nice man from Wildlife Aid rescues 12 stranded ducklings in a pub courtyard. Video sent by Amy Carparelli: