Thursday duck report

I am very jealous because, although Honey and her brood ate out of my hand last year, they’re too skittish to do that this year. But yesterday Anna succeeded with Honey! Anna is quite proud, as you can tell from the title of this video.

She adds, “Listen for the peeping. I suspect we have two peepers.” Male ducklings peep, females quack (same with adults). I hope we don’t have an all-male brood (chances of that are [1/2] to the eighth power, or 1/256).

I love the little splashy sounds the ducks make as they slurp up their food pellets.