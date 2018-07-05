Thursday duck report

I am very jealous because, although Honey and her brood ate out of my hand last year, they’re too skittish to do that this year. But yesterday Anna succeeded with Honey! Anna is quite proud, as you can tell from the title of this video.
She adds, “Listen for the peeping. I suspect we have two peepers.” Male ducklings peep, females quack (same with adults). I hope we don’t have an all-male brood (chances of that are [1/2] to the eighth power, or 1/256).
I love the little splashy sounds the ducks make as they slurp up their food pellets.
FIRE THE INTERLOPER!!!!!
The nerve of this woman. How dare she develop a better relationship with the ducklings than PCC(e). Even worse – she is NOT a biologist. A sociologist of all things. Specializing in human development.
Jerry – how could you do such poor vetting?
I am lucky to get Anna to be my co-duck-farmer. She’s awesome and very diligent. I can’t help it if she’s more nurturing and welcoming than I am!
How is that even possible? 🙂
I was interested in this calculation last time it was posted
Is there anything else i can read to understand it better, or is it simply the way it is – 1/2 chance of male or female, put that in the exponent of the number of individual offspring…
Yep; that’s it. Just the same as a woman having eight male (or female) babies in a row. Or tossing eight heads in a row with a coin.
[ thumb up ]
use the ninth row of Pascal’s triangle to work out the odds of any combination of males and females i.e.
0 females = 1/256
1 females = 8/256
2 females = 28/256
3 females = 56/256
4 females = 70/256
5 females = 56/256
6 females = 28/256
7 females = 8/256
8 females = 1/256
Feeding ducks looks like a relaxing and peaceful job.
It does look relaxing.
My former town had a charming aviary that was staffed by a number of kind and interesting retirees. I liked to imagine I’d snag a retirement gig like that someday.
It is. Feeding them, watching them bathe, or just sitting by the pond and watching them snooze or preen are the high spots of my day. There’s a lot to be said for bonding with a wild animal.
Yes, the splashy sounds are great. Should be taped and put in some sort of sonic library for use in special effects. (Perhaps the heat is starting to get to me.)
I wonder how much of that corn (right?) makes it into a duck vs sinks to the bottom to feed the fish (or whatever)?
Where the water’s shallow enough, I imagine the ducks can dabble their way down to it. 😉
Yes, they dabble it in the shallow parts, and I prefer to feed them corn on the lawn, where they vacuum up every kernel. Tossing them single kernels in deep water is dicey, but it doesn’t go to waste: the turtles get it.
Yes but seeing in detail how they deal with the corn offered, I doubt they are that diligent. If they don’t catch it on its way down, they forget about it. It is hard to imagine them coming back 5 minutes later to get the leftovers on the bottom.
Perhaps this is only the case for well-fed ducks. If they are really hungry, perhaps they would spend a lot more time trolling for “deep corn”.