The Cowboy Philosopher on free will and theodicy

The Cowboy Philosopher has made two satirical videos: one on the problem of consciousness, and this one on theodicy and its “solutions.” He’s Plantinga on horseback!
h/t: Phil
Nice soul you got there. Be a pity if anything bad happened to it, forever.
~ The God Godfather
OT, but I see Scott Pruitt got 86’d from the EPA just now.
I also saw. Did you see his resignation letter?
Just found it and read it. Bizarre. What a self-serving and brown-nosing tool.
Were it not for all the scandals, this guy would’ve probably ended up as attorney general of the United States. Pretty sure Trump kept him around as long as he did despite the scandals just in case the shit hit the fan and he needed to slip Pruitt temporarily into the Justice Department to do the dirty work of canning Rosenstein and Mueller.
Just a taste for those who haven’t read it:
Okey-dokey then, Pruitt.
I wish I hadn’t read that. Must rinse mouth now.
Goes to show, in Trumpworld, the 14th corruption scandal is the charm.
If I hadn’t seen ample evidence of the loathsome obsequiousness of those who profess to serve our country but in reality pledge allegiance to Trump personally, I’d have taken this as a very bad parody; but it rings true. Trump has become a kind of fetish object (perhaps in all senses of the word – anthropological, Marxist, Freudian), and is fetish priest at the same time. Linking his name with God and speaking as if he is a deity with blessing emanating from his beneficence. I remember the way, some months ago a group of Republicans, were they members of congress?” paid obeisance to him like the idol worshippers that they are. That letter is truly sickening — and from what a despicable character — yeah, the blessings sure did flow from Trump’s permissiveness as long as P didn’t become too much of a problem, because P was doing Trump’s bidding.
I have to think that those Republicans that bow down and kiss Trump’s ring (or wherever), do so at great pain and only in order to survive politically. Trump seems to have absolute power over their re-election. We’ve seen that those who are not in an elected office or are retiring are happy enough to speak out against his policies. The question is whether Trump can maintain this power. If a big enough crack develops, the whole dam bursts.
Some have suggested that Plantinga rides an invisible pink unicorn rather than a horse.
This cowboy rocks!
Sounds like Sterno-influenced philosophy to me, though I liked “God is like a double-barreled shotgun.”
I see parallels between The Cowboy’s claim that the US Constitution was inspired by the bible and Jordan Peterson’s similar claim about atheists.
Did he say theology was a craft or crap? I think the later. Such a load of BS I guess the side by side shotgun makes him feel better.
Wowza, what a weak thinker in a khaki shirt. Pointing a shotgun at you and explaining that, under this threat, you still have free will to choose when in fact NO ONE could justly say that you have free will under that circumstance.
This is a special type of satire, in that it has the possibility that those it is satirizing take it seriously.
Wait. Is this satire? It wouldn’t be the first time that I missed the memo…
Surely one of those satirizations that’s so well done, people take it as genuine.
What a kick!
Thought it was going to be Will not Wilson on free will.
This is great. Sounds just like some of my relatives, except they are serious. Thanks for sharing!