Scott Pruitt resigns

I’d normally say “There is a god after all,” but I’m pretty sure there isn’t, for if there was, we wouldn’t have either Trump or Pruitt, and another hyperconservative Supreme Court nominee wouldn’t be in the offing.

Nevertheless, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt, beleaguered by accusations of financial malfeasance and other ethics violations, has resigned.

Just to show there is no god, this won’t affect the direction of the EPA. Pruitt’s successor will be, for the nonce, Deputy EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Wheeler was a lobbyist for the coal industry. Meet the new boss, etc. etc.

God what a debacle the Trump administration has been—probably worse than any of us even imagined.