Scott Pruitt resigns

I’d normally say “There is a god after all,” but I’m pretty sure there isn’t, for if there was, we wouldn’t have either Trump or Pruitt, and another hyperconservative Supreme Court nominee wouldn’t be in the offing.
Nevertheless, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Scott Pruitt, beleaguered by accusations of financial malfeasance and other ethics violations, has resigned.
Just to show there is no god, this won’t affect the direction of the EPA. Pruitt’s successor will be, for the nonce, Deputy EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler. Wheeler was a lobbyist for the coal industry. Meet the new boss, etc. etc.
God what a debacle the Trump administration has been—probably worse than any of us even imagined.
More malevolent than I imagined, but also more incompetent, thank goodness.
Pruitt’s resignation letter is classically delusional:
“I believe you are serving as President today because of God’s providence.”
I now longer have just nightmares.
Now I have daymares as well.
24/7
Gee, maybe the confrontation with Kristin Mink was too much for him.🙂
Not a lot to celebrate this Fourth of July, but if this medley of the immortal Jimmy Cagney from “Yankee Doodle Dandy” doesn’t put a belated smile on your face, I can’t imagine what will. (“Give My Regards” should really follow “Yankee Doodle,” but this is the best version of the two I could find.)
I dunno, mirandaga, sick son of a gun that I am, the Cagney that’s always brought a smile to my face is this one: Top of the world, Ma! 🙂
I’ve seen some godawful cabinet members in my day, from Reagan’s Interior Secretary James Watt to Nixon’s Agriculture Secretary Earl Butz, but damned if there’s ever been one worse than Scott Pruitt — the complete package of corruption, malfeasance, and malignant personality. His resignation letter is a tour de force of resentment, self-pity, suck-up, and drooling piety.
Don’t let the EPA door hit ya on the way out, asshole.
God provides in mysterious ways. It took increasing disorder in occupied Iraq, the Feds’ response to Katrina, and the 2008 financial collapse, to again provide the Democrats with a commanding majority in the 111th Congress. Perhaps the exploits of a full Republican government (with the novel Trumpian addition of trade wars) will be an educational experience for the Americans. As Lenin put things so wisely: “two steps backward and one step forward” (or have I got the numbers mixed up a little?).
Hey, are you still mad at that woman in the diner? She seems to have had some effect on his ego!
I doubt if she had anything to do with it. In any case, he’s just been replaced by a man from the coal industry. The only way to put somebody reasonable in charge is to vote out Trump.
When the swamp is overflowing one more pile flows out. Why even have an EPA or an Energy Dept. or Education Dept. They are all gutted and marching backward. Trump will be heading to Finland now to get orders from the boss man.
The cost of the Mueller investigation plus the rest of the DOJ’s work on or around it is roughly 20 million and counting. I sure hope we get something out of it.
The good news is that everything Pruit andTrump have done can be undone by the nex administration. I mean the executive orders and policies of Pruitt.
If there ever is another Democratic administration. A lot of work has to be done to make that happen.
“What a debacle the Trump administration has been”, says the person who regularly slings the right wing slur of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” at anyone other than himself who criticizes Trump.
How is observing the incompetence of the Trump administration an example of Trump Derangement Syndrome?