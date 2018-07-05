Robbie and Eric: “Farther Up the Road”

Robbie Robertson turns 75 today, and, sadly, is one of only two remaining members of The Band along with Garth Hudson. (The other three died of drug abuse, tobacco abuse, and suicide.) There are many songs I could post in his honor (I’ve put “The Night they Drove Old Dixie Down” on Twitter), but here I’ll put up a rocking blues number he did with Eric Clapton and the Band, “Farther Up the Road.” It’s from The Last Waltz, the greatest rock-concert documentary ever made.

Clapton and Robertson trade solos, and while I think Clapton is marginally better, Robertson does a fantastic job. What a concert that was! And where is this kind of instrumental playing in today’s rock?