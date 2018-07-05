Robbie and Eric: “Farther Up the Road”

Robbie Robertson turns 75 today, and, sadly, is one of only two remaining members of The Band along with Garth Hudson. (The other three died of drug abuse, tobacco abuse, and suicide.) There are many songs I could post in his honor (I’ve put “The Night they Drove Old Dixie Down” on Twitter), but here I’ll put up a rocking blues number he did with Eric Clapton and the Band, “Farther Up the Road.” It’s from The Last Waltz, the greatest rock-concert documentary ever made.
Clapton and Robertson trade solos, and while I think Clapton is marginally better, Robertson does a fantastic job. What a concert that was! And where is this kind of instrumental playing in today’s rock?
What wonderful music this morning!
Vinyl copies of The Last Waltz are a little hard to come by these days. It was on my daughter’s “want list” for years but $50 a pop was more than she could justify. Then one day she spotted it in rural Maine for $15. Bingo.
I could have saved her a lot of money if I had not rid myself of all my vinyl albums years ago. I got tired of moving them. Of course, having unloaded them I ceased moving and have remained in the current abode since ’83.
This sort of virtuosity seems to be a thing of the past, sadly, and I’m not sure why. Do youngsters have a favourite guitarist these days? I know we all used to compare and contrast back in the seventies.
For British viewers a Clapton documentary, Life in 12 Bars, was recently broadcast and is still available on iPlayer. https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b0b95q4f
Guitars are instruments of the past, I’m afraid. Hip-hop and computers have replace them in the music of the young. A Washington Post story on the subject.
Yes, the music changes with every generation. The way it’s made, the way it is sold, everything. Hip Hop or Rap is not for me but then who cares.
It is impossible to play guitar while making repetitive finger and hand gestures while a nearly naked woman gyrates her barely restrained buttocks against your leg. And besides, why bother learning any instrument when you can just pilfer riffs from people who alread did?
Does that make me sound old? 18 year old me was even more vehemently against that type of music. If anything, I’ve e mellowed. The last few hundred years have produced some wonderful music, but all things must pass, I suppose.
No, guitars, virtuoso guitar players and inspired guitar solos are not a thing of the past. They are, sadly, much less popular in pop music but there is still plenty of good, new rock music being made. It can be hard to find though because it is under-represented in radio play and because there is so much music being made these days that it can seem like trying to find a needle in a haystack to find what you like.
And much of this is subjective I think. People who grew up listening to artists like The Band and Eric Clapton, or any particular era, are much more likely to rate that music highly. For example there are plenty of people that would rate a band like Tool, for example, higher than The Band. Many commenters here probably never heard of Tool, a couple of eras later than The Band, and probably wouldn’t like any of their music. It depends on what you like and on what technical aspects you favor.
Bah! A true guitar aficionado would recognize that “much less popular” = “a thing of the past”!
🙂
Eric Clapton once wrote the following about a young upstart. (my emphasis)
If you go on Youtube, you’ll probably find 1,000 guitarists more talented than Clapton, but they can’t get traction today. Rock like this isn’t popular enough to make producers gobs of money anymore.
Great music,there’s a Band i recently came across called The Refreshments, they’re Swedish, put it is pure Rock n Roll. Clapton is definitely one of the great Guitarists, but i prefer Mark Knopfler, he has a much more relaxed style. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cJwJ11-pmxg
Oh, yes, Knopfler is one of the great ones!
I would like to agree on this one but cannot really find anyone better than Clapton. I think Knopfler and Clapton did a few things together also. Best to say they were different.
They still are! 😉
Yeah, two of the absolute living greats. If we’re gonna include those who’ve crossed the River Styx, I’ma go with Jimi and Stevie Ray.
Even with a very limited background in music at age 14, I knew that their first album “Music from Big Pink” was something unique and different.
Great traditional blues tune. I know it’s usually credited to Joe Medwick Veasy, but I suspect he struck a deal with the devil for it at the crossroads.
!
One of the first CD sets I ever bought was Clapton’s Crossroads.
Hard to imagine there ever being more talent on stage at one time than at the culmination of The Last Waltz concert when all hands got on deck to sing “I Shall Be Released”:
I own every Cream and Derek & The Dominoes album, and many solo Clapton albums, but — and I’m going to say something that may get me doxed and murdered — I don’t think he’s even in the top 50 best well-known guitarists from the 60’s to 80’s era. He was great, no doubt, and his work with Cream was revelatory (a word that Google Chrome doesn’t recognize). When Cream started, maybe he was one of the best on the scene, but rock guitar evolved very quickly. Still, when it comes to speed, technique, creativity, etc. he was outdone by many others. The only category in which he can really compete with others is soul/rockin’ out like a boss, which is certainly just as important and the reason his music is still great.
He rocked hard and I still love his music. He’s still a classic. But he was never the best player.
Obviously, this post is only addressing the common statements that “Eric Clapton is God” or “is the greatest guitarist of all time.” I do not find a statement like “Eric Clapton is awesome and his music is important and he belongs in the pantheon of rock guitar” at all contentious.
I immediately regret posting this and possibly starting a conversation about it 😦 Some arguments are better left unargued.
Amusing how a post about Robertson produced a discussion almost entirely about Clapton, and some kind of athletic contest commentary.
I think Ronnie Hawkins is still alive, in Ontario, Canada somewhere, not unconnected to this history. Robbie Robertson, a Canadian of partial indigenous extraction, has a fairly recent book, “Testimony”, with his viewpoint on the history of the Band etc. See
I’m a bit older than Robertson. We went several times to bars in the early ’60’s in Toronto where Ronnie Hawkins and the Hawks were playing, this around the time Robertson connected with them, I think.
Saw the Band again in the ’80’s here. No need for a hearing aid for anybody! Well before that, I’d begun preferring Gustav Mahler and Johann Sebastian Bach, and similar, by a wide margin. When I was a child, etc….