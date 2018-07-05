Today we have our annual selection of tiger beetle photos from reader Mike McDowell, whose notes and IDs are indented.
Of a possible 16, this collection represents 8 of Wisconsin’s tiger beetles, mostly found in the southern part of the state. Others not included, like Boreal Long-lipped and Cow Path Tiger Beetle, require a trip further north, and the Splendid Tiger Beetle is a species easier to find in September. Anyway, I was super thrilled to find Ghost Tiger Beetles at a sandlot just 20 minutes away from my house (near Madison), which in past years meant a trip to central Wisconsin. All photographs were taken with a mirrorless Nikon, a 60mm Tamron macro lens, and a ton of patience crawling around on the sand.Six-spotted Tiger Beetle, Cicindela sexguttata:
Bronzed Tiger Beetle, Cicindela repanda:
Ghost Tiger Beetle, Ellipsoptera lepida:
Punctured Tiger Beetle, Cicindelidia punctulata:
Festive Tiger Beetle, Cicindela scutellaris:
Big Sand Tiger Beetle, Cicindela formosa generosa:
Sandy Stream Tiger Beetle, Ellipsoptera macra:
Hairy-necked Tiger Beetle, Cicindela hirticollis:
Wonderful shots!
I like how the focus shows the various setae on each beetle.
Cool
I always enjoy when a reader sends in arthropod photos. The skill level (and patience and persistence) needed to capture such beautiful images amazes me. Furthermore, I am always delighted by the diversity and strange beauty of the subjects. Thanks!!
What great photos of spectacular creatures! I will have to look up tiger beetles–I know nothing about them.
All very good! I have only 3 of your species in my immediate area: The six-spotted, punctured, and the festive. Our festives are a lot darker. And wow, that is fortunate to have ghost tigers so near.
Spectacular! The first green guy is amazing. That you have English names for all of these species interests me because it seems that some insect (and other arthropod) groups do get names and some don’t. It is a function of interest by the public? For example, butterflies and odonates (dragonflies and allies), both very popular with the public, seem to all have common names.
Thanks! There’s a field guide (David L. Pearson) for the 116 tiger beetle species of North America; all have a common name, but I’m not sure how they got them. It could very well be on account of public interest.
So fancy.
The thing that works so well with this entry is the pics are practically like baseball trading cards – you could put the stats on the back – collect them all!
… though, i am keenly aware, the analogy with baseball cards is so tenuous as to be non-existent. Nevertheless, I find it amusing.