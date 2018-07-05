Today we have our annual selection of tiger beetle photos from reader Mike McDowell, whose notes and IDs are indented.

Of a possible 16, this collection represents 8 of Wisconsin’s tiger beetles, mostly found in the southern part of the state. Others not included, like Boreal Long-lipped and Cow Path Tiger Beetle, require a trip further north, and the Splendid Tiger Beetle is a species easier to find in September. Anyway, I was super thrilled to find Ghost Tiger Beetles at a sandlot just 20 minutes away from my house (near Madison), which in past years meant a trip to central Wisconsin. All photographs were taken with a mirrorless Nikon, a 60mm Tamron macro lens, and a ton of patience crawling around on the sand.