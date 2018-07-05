Facebook finds parts of Declaration of Independence to be “hate speech” and “racist”, removes them

To be fair, the hate speech appears to have been detected and removed by a robot analyzer, but shouldn’t some human check content before they remove it? Facebook did, however, later allow the impure parts of the Declaration of Independence to be posted. From the BBC (click on screenshot):
Here’s the story (my emphasis):
In the run-up to Independence Day, a US community paper based in Texas had been posting small daily chunks of the historic document on its Facebook page.
At issue was a part of it that referred to “merciless Indian savages”.
Facebook later apologised and allowed the posting.
The Liberty County Vindicator had been sharing excerpts from America’s founding document to its Facebook page in an attempt to encourage historical literacy among its readers.
Part 10 did not appear, with the paper receiving a notice from Facebook saying the post went against its standards on hate speech.
[Vindicator] Editor Casey Stinnett wrote afterwards of the offending paragraph: “Perhaps had Thomas Jefferson written it as ‘Native Americans at a challenging stage of cultural development’ that would have been better.
“Unfortunately, Jefferson, like most British colonists of his day, did not hold an entirely friendly view of Native Americans.”
The newspaper later confirmed that Facebook had had a change of heart and apologised.
“It looks like we made a mistake and removed something you posted on Facebook that didn’t go against our community standards,” the company told the Vindicator.
“We want to apologise and let you know that we’ve restored your content and removed any blocks on your account related to this incorrect action.”
In a blogpost, assistant editor of political magazine Reason Christian Britschgi said the decision demonstrated the problem with automated searches for hate speech.
“A robot trained to spot politically incorrect language isn’t smart enough to detect when that language is part of a historically significant document,” he said.
For the Vindicator’s account of what happened, go here.
Yes, Facebook apologized and restored the document, but perhaps that wouldn’t have happened had the offending words not been part of an important historical document.The sad thing is that if this wasn’t part of the Declaration of Independence, but perhaps a quote from Laura Ingalls Wilder, Facebook might have continued the ban. After all, hate speech is hate speech, even if it reflects mores no longer held, and why should the Declaration of Independence be exempt? I can easily seeing that quote triggering people, as similar quotes did when they came from Little House on the Prairie.
h/t: Grania
We can call it whatever they like, hate speech with trigger warning or adjusted for your viewing displeasure. What it all is can be called simply censorship. Unless that word is no longer in fashion, I don’t want to offend anyone.
They should see the draft of the thing before the rest of the group edited out all the crazy stuff Jefferson put in there, like blaming the King for slavery.
That’s a feature not a bug.
Can big tech companies just admit that using scripted algorithms to moderate content has been an endless string of embarrassments and failures and it might be time to just give up on the idea and employ some actual humans (and hold them accountable)?
No, I really doubt it. They’ve got sunk costs to justify.
In the 19th century “savages,” although it has other connotations, was I believe the accepted anthropological term for hunter-gathers.
Not coincidentally, we had our semi-annual viewing of 1776 last night (“At at a time in life when other men prosper, I’m reduced to living in Philadelphia”). Of course, the movie/musical is not literal history, and the process of writing and approving the Declaration is lost to History. It does emphasize what was undoubtedly part of the process: compromise. Here we have a group of people trying to move forward constructively towards a goal that they all shared, by identifying what united them, rather than fixating on what separated them. Too many have lost sight of the need for compromise in order to maintain civil society, and of the pitfalls of its dissolution.
This Facebook thing is hilarious, and what’s meant by “You can’t make this stuff up.” Really, though, Facebook is censoring speech not otherwise prohibited under US law. That’s the issue.
In the Capitol Rotunda, there is a famous painting by John Trumbull which shows the 1776 presentation of the Declaration of Independence to the Continental Congress. A portion of the painting appears to this day on $2 bills, if any are still around. All the figures in the painting are white men, thus violating our contemporary summum bonum of diversity. Even worse, some of them were undeniably slave-holders. A campaign to remove the painting, both from the Capitol Rotunda and the $2 bill, will begin shortly.
That’d be ridiculous.
Still, ya gotta give props to the affirmative-action program white dudes had put in place for themselves in those days. What it lacked in fairness, it sure made up for in ruthless efficiency.
Oh, they are still around. I used to visit a grocery store that prided itself on giving them out with your change. I wouldn’t panic so soon, I imagine they’ll stay around plenty long.
Is it odd that face book would be attempting to edit the Declaration but seemed not to mind that hundreds of Russians were invading their platform and probably still are. Who are they working for, Trump?
Shouldn’t the whole thing be banned because it was written by white male colonists?
Assuming of course that ‘hate speech’ is a special thing needing special attention.
I’d argue that the push back against the Control Left starts with stripping phrases with ‘special meanings’ away from normal discussion because acknowledging and using such phrases buys into the mindset of the groups proposing the special meanings.
King’s “I have a dream” speech should be looked at…
Reminds me of last year when NPR tweeted out the Declaration of Independence and people thought things like:
And those were humans, not robots.