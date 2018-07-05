Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, July 5, 2018: National Apple Turnover Day. It’s also Tynwald Day on the Isle of Man—an ancient holiday.

Starting tomorrow, Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) is having moar visitors, and posting will be thin until Wednesday of next week. Grania will be on Hili Duty (thanks!), and posting will be light. I do my best.

And it’s the day in 1687 when Isaac Newton published his seminal work Philosophiæ Naturalis Principia Mathematica. He was 45. On this day in 1841, Thomas Cook conducted the first package excursion: sadly, it was from Leicester to Loughborough. On July 5, 1915, the Liberty Bell—although it did not ring on July 4, 1776, as often assumed—traveled by train to the Panama-Pacific International Exposition in San Francisco. It was the last time the bell left Philadelphia.

On this day in 1937, the luncheon meat Spam, produced by Hormel, entered the market. And of course that gives me an excuse to post this skit:

On July 5, 1946, the first bikini went on sale in France, advertised as the world’s “smallest bathing suit”. After striving to find a model willing to be photographed in it, designer Louis Rénard got an exotic dancer, one Micheline Bernardini, to don one. Here is that first bikini with photo and caption from Wikipedia:

But there were earlier and even skimpier bikinis: here’s one depicted in a mosaic from Sicily, dated about 300 AD:

On this day in 1954, Elvis recorded his very first single at Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Here it is: “That’s all right.”

On July 5, 1975, Arthur Ashe became the first black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon. Exactly 21 years later, Dolly the Sheep became the first mammal cloned from an adult cell.

Notables born on this day include David Farragut (1801), Robert FitzRoy (1805, captain of HMS Beagle), P. T. Barnum (1810), Cecil Rhodes (1853), John Howard Northrop (1891), Ernst Mayr (1904, a famous evolutionary biologist who worked on speciation; you can read two of my pieces on him: an obituary in Science here, and a summary of his work in Evolution here), Robbie Robertson (1943; 75 today), and Huey Lewis (1950). Few notables died on July 5; they include Walter Gropius (1969), Howard Nemerov (1991), and Ted Williams (2002).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili emits some wisdom during a temporary heat wave. I’m pleased to report that late rains saved the cherry crop, so there will be plenty of pies for me during my next visit.

Hili: It’s a golden rule. A: What rule is that? Hili: When there is a heat wave it’s cooler in the shade.

In Polish:

Some tweets from Matthew:

First, a funny (to me, at least) duck tweet!:

[Name origins] Mr. Miller: I grind wheat into flour. Mrs. Smith: I hammer iron on an anvil. Mr. Duckworth: THAT MALLARD SHOULD COST $6. — Joel Vanderheyden (@vanderheydensax) August 31, 2017

I’m not sure where the video below was filmed:

When you wait until the last minute to try & meet your deadline 😱😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QhLlksZJTg — Mwes M Drew™ (@_mwes) July 2, 2018

Matthew’s comment on this one: “It doubles up as a metaphor for the appearance of terrestrial tetrapods”:

Darwin called marine iguanas “imps of darkness" and “disgusting, clumsy lizards,” but I loved them! Check out this prehistoric looking, sea foraging beastie! pic.twitter.com/1EFgOfJmgs — Jen Cross🦉🕷🦖 (@7StellarJays) July 4, 2018

I saw a stuffed specimen of this bird at the Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá. Its bill is a stunning feature.

Meet the unrivaled Sword-Billed Hummingbird. One of the most fascinating and elusive birds I've ever seen in the wild, and the only one in the world with a bill length that is longer than its body. From the cloud forests of Ecuador last week. pic.twitter.com/1jwUofBNPy — Phil Torres (@phil_torres) July 4, 2018

Be sure to click on the individual pictures below. Cat shaming! Why did they put these on matchboxes?

”He didn’t want to admit he didn’t know the rules.” Vintage matchboxes featuring cats. pic.twitter.com/j7N5PujqOK — Tales from Weirdland (@WeirdlandTales) July 3, 2018

“Inserperable” sheep:

Mother and daughter won’t be serperated, not even on the shearing trailer! pic.twitter.com/XoOr9LytYv — Hannah Jackson (@redshepherdess) July 4, 2018

If you want to learn what “epigenetics” really is, click on this tweet:

Just done a ~1 hour chit chat to someone around Epigenetics. Here's a summary on twitter — Ewan Birney (@ewanbirney) July 4, 2018

And tweets from Grania. First, Buddy the Miracle Cat:

On a happier note: fifteen years ago today I saved the life of Buddy the Miracle Cat. He was just a kitten trapped in an underground pipe with no way out amid rising water. Spent almost 24 hours digging him out of the cold and the dark. Best move I ever made. pic.twitter.com/Tz9nnXFQ2X — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) July 5, 2018

This one is a clever ad. Kudos for the proper use of an apostrophe:

I’m there. Just give me a huge stick and a bonfire!

We’re in high Marshmallow Harvesting season in Kent. pic.twitter.com/ltraUu9RiM — helen ayres (@Raphaelite_Girl) July 2, 2018