Today’s photos are a batch from Colin Franks, whose infrequent but wonderful contributions are much appreciated. (His website is here, his Instagram site here, and Facebook page here). The IDs, indented, are his; click photos to enlarge. The fourth picture from the bottom asks you to identify a species of scaup.

Western Grebe, Aechmophorus occidentalis:

Yellow-headed Blackbird, Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus:

Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor:

Chukar, Alectoris chukar:

 

Red-necked Grebe, Podiceps grisegena:

 

Great Grey Owl, Strix nebulosa:

 

Scaup (Quiz: Lesser or Greater?)  Aythya affinis or marila?


Horned GrebesPodiceps auritus:

 


Ruddy Duck, Oxyura jamaicensis:

Common LoonGavia immer [JAC: note the chicks!]

  1. Merilee
    Posted July 4, 2018 at 8:33 am | Permalink

    Glorious photos, Colin!

    Reply
  2. Paul Topping
    Posted July 4, 2018 at 8:56 am | Permalink

    That loon with chicks is an amazing pic!

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted July 4, 2018 at 10:03 am | Permalink

      Agreed. I thought loons had monocular vision, but this one appears to have binocular vision.

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted July 4, 2018 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    First rate! I am going to propose the greater scaup.

    Reply
    • Marlene Zuk
      Posted July 4, 2018 at 9:27 am | Permalink

      Me too. I vaguely remember the mnemonic of “Greater, green” for scaup head color as a way to distinguish them, and this one looks greenish at least on my computer. Luckily there are only two species here, since the other one is purplish and that doesn’t work with lesser (or anything else).

      Reply
  4. BJ
    Posted July 4, 2018 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    Absolutely stunning! Thank you, Colin.

    Reply
  5. eheffa
    Posted July 4, 2018 at 10:48 am | Permalink

    Fantastic, intimate portraits all…

    Great work Colin.

    -evan

    Reply

