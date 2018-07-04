Today’s photos are a batch from Colin Franks, whose infrequent but wonderful contributions are much appreciated. (His website is here, his Instagram site here, and Facebook page here). The IDs, indented, are his; click photos to enlarge. The fourth picture from the bottom asks you to identify a species of scaup.

Western Grebe, Aechmophorus occidentalis:

Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor:

Chukar, Alectoris chukar:

Great Grey Owl, Strix nebulosa:

Scaup (Quiz: Lesser or Greater?) Aythya affinis or marila?



Horned Grebes, Podiceps auritus:



Ruddy Duck, Oxyura jamaicensis:

Common Loon, Gavia immer [JAC: note the chicks!]