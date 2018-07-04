Today’s photos are a batch from Colin Franks, whose infrequent but wonderful contributions are much appreciated. (His website is here, his Instagram site here, and Facebook page here). The IDs, indented, are his; click photos to enlarge. The fourth picture from the bottom asks you to identify a species of scaup.
Western Grebe, Aechmophorus occidentalis:
Yellow-headed Blackbird, Xanthocephalus xanthocephalus:
Tree Swallow, Tachycineta bicolor:
Chukar, Alectoris chukar:
Red-necked Grebe, Podiceps grisegena:
Great Grey Owl, Strix nebulosa:
Horned Grebes, Podiceps auritus:
Ruddy Duck, Oxyura jamaicensis:
Common Loon, Gavia immer [JAC: note the chicks!]
Glorious photos, Colin!
That loon with chicks is an amazing pic!
Agreed. I thought loons had monocular vision, but this one appears to have binocular vision.
First rate! I am going to propose the greater scaup.
Me too. I vaguely remember the mnemonic of “Greater, green” for scaup head color as a way to distinguish them, and this one looks greenish at least on my computer. Luckily there are only two species here, since the other one is purplish and that doesn’t work with lesser (or anything else).
Absolutely stunning! Thank you, Colin.
Fantastic, intimate portraits all…
Great work Colin.
-evan