Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ taxes

It’s Wednesday, and that means Jesus and Mo Day, the strip that got this site banned in Pakistan. (I’m still fuming about that one.) Today’s strip, called “taxes,” refers to the UK, where “faith schools” are indeed supported by the taxpayer. It’s absolutely on the mark as Mo reveals the scam:
For U.S. readers – Coming to a School near you.
Is the word “to” missing in the text of the first frame? Surely it can’t be.
Luv it though. Good stuff.
It’s been fixed on the J&M website.
Hope this one doesn’t get you banned in Blighty.
T.I.F.s for N.E.C.s. There must be fifty shades of dark money.
I would say that in the UK any ‘faith school’ that teaches discrimination against an out-group should not get tax-funds, just as religious schools in the US that don’t do so do not get tax-exempt status.
I think religious schools that operate under a church ministry qualify as “tax-exempt organizations” under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. But such schools are prohibited from using any public funding they may receive to proselytize religion.
You ask me, the law regarding these matters is a stinkin’ mess.
In Ontario the Catholic school system is funded by the province in exactly the same way as the public system.
There is no push from anywhere so far as I can see to end this horrible practice.