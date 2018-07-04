England beats Colombia on penalty kicks

After tying 1-1 after regular time, England beat Colombia 4-3 on penalty kicks. Farewell Colombia and good-o on England, though I hate seeing matches decided by penalty kicks.
Here’s the schedule for the quarter finals. Not many people who entered our World Cup contest are still eligible to win:
Fellaini rescues Hazard and De Bruyne.
England win on penalties.
Now we know what it was like for Alice.
Quite. See the BBC’s reality check asking “Are England terrible at penalty shootouts?” https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-40432001
Conclusion:
smh, lost 7 won 1 (now 2!).
OK, potential England v. France? Now you have my attention.
If we beat Sweden, we’ll be up against Russia in the semis (if they win against Croatia). That will be an interesting match because this tournament was bought by Russia before the conference to decide who was going to host it. England had a bid in and we basically wasted millions of pounds on it because of the FIFA corruption.
Croatia is favoured to beat Russia, is it not? Of course every team other than Saudi Arabia was favoured to beat Russia, and yet the hosts’ team is still there. I think the Russians do have a better team than they were given credit for, but I also sometimes wonder whether the fix is in.
And US astronauts never landed on the moon?
Huh?
I have a friend who will be in Chicago on Saturday and wants to find somewhere to watch the Sweden-England game. Is there likely to be anywhere there showing it?
Yes – many places. Where will he be staying? Here is a story listing some of the bars:
https://www.thrillist.com/drink/chicago/chicago-world-cup-bars-2018
Does he want to be with England or Sweden supporters?
The only place worth the effort to watch broadcast football is a bar with other enthusiasts
But, the game kicks off at 9am Chicago time & it’ll be over by 11am. Maybe this very highly recommended neighbourhood bar with strong Swedish roots has the football bug – your friend should phone them to see if they’ve found a way around the licensing laws [a private party or some such]: Simon’s Tavern, 5210 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640
Or half of these are pubs/bars/taverns: 15 BEST PLACES FOR SOCCER IN CHICAGO phone around to see if they’ll be indulging at 9am
I think that should be “after extra time”. We were tied 1-1 at the end of the 90 minutes (+ injury time) and still tied 1-1 after the 30 minutes of extra time.
Reminds me of 1998: France won the FWC, followed by Brazil, and Croatia came third. The Netherlands were the other semi-finalists.
Perhaps this year, it will be the same coutries for the 3 first places? I would like France, Croatia, and Brazil. (If a France-Brazil match occur, it will be in semi-finals.) I add Sweden as the fourth ace.
It was a pretty dirty game from Colombia, tbh, and the ref lost control pretty early on.
Funnily this is the first England team that I’ve been impressed with in about 20 years. Young and they seem to be able to handle the pressure. Kane is a monster player and has been all season. Gareth Southgate, who’s known as one of the nicest men in the game, has done a fantastic job.
Not sure how far we’ll get as Sweden have always caused us problems, but then again so did penalty shootouts. I’m cautiously optimistic!
As a note I can still remember the last time England won a shootout: 1996 and I was in a hectic sports bar in central London! Same tournament and next game Gareth Southgate missed a penalty during a shootout that we lost. It’s funny how things come around. It seems that the team have been heavily practicing taking penalties and it shows.
Unfortunately Colombia reverted to Kick And Dive, which has been the default style of play among South American teams for as long as I can remember.
Of course not all South American teams play like that (e.g. Brazil 82, 86 or Chile 2014) while European teams sometimes do (Holland 2010, Portugal since 2004, Leeds under Don Revie).
Let’s hope the next stage of VAR is a concerted attempt to stamp out diving, starting with retrospective yellow and red cards.
If referees start to punish fakers, it’s “goodbye Neymar!”.
No. All the dickheads pulling these selfish stunts [diving, shirt pulling & the many, many off-the-ball bits of verbal & physical ‘gamesmanship’] will adjust – they’re ruining the clarity & flow of football. Plus all the wasted time involved in theatrics. At the moment it pays to make these kinds of plays.
As mentioned by TJR there’s VAR now – we should harness that to punish the shenanigans going on outside the line of view of the ref.
But, I’d prefer an instant harsher punishment not provided by yellow cards – 10 minutes in a sin bin would soon cure Neymar of putting his side at risk via reducing the team to 10 men.
I might start watching full games once more if the games become watchable.