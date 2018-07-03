Tuesday: Duck report (with bonus video)

Well, the gang’s all here. This is the line for breakfast yesterday, with Honey, as usual, bringing up the rear. Comparing her photo to pictures from last year, she looks considerably slimmer this year and I need to feed her up. It’s hard, though, as she lets the ducklings eat first and then they all swim off to for bathtime. When they finally migrate away and she’s alone, I’m going to give her tons of good food.

Yep, the ducklings are very large now, and their wings are getting bigger (see pictures below):

Anna took a nice video of yesterday’s bathtime. Lots of ducking, preening, and splashing in the tub. At one point all of them manage to get into the small circular tub. Notice the “duckling race” at 46 seconds in, when one duck, and then the others, take off swimming as fast as they can. I have no idea why they do this!

Here are pictures from yesterday’s noon bathtime:

They do enjoy their splashing:

Big wings!

And. . . ladies and gentlemen, our first view of the speculum (blue/violet wing band) on a duckling!

Today’s bathtime, with more wing flapping:

Still more wing flapping. Soon they’ll be flying.

Their wings aren’t full-sized yet, but they’re getting there:

And my perennial girlfriend (with turtles):

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on July 3, 2018 at 2:00 pm and filed under ducklings, ducks. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. W.T. Effingham
    Posted July 3, 2018 at 2:27 pm | Permalink

    Great video. Perhaps (for a brief stretch) they could be referred to The Not Ready for Prime Time Take-off Players.

    Reply
  2. GBJames
    Posted July 3, 2018 at 2:35 pm | Permalink

    The light seems particularly nice in these photos.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: