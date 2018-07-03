Scott Pruitt publicly shamed at a restaurant

I despise Scott Pruitt, for as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he’s enacting odious policies that despoil the environment; he rejects the fact of anthropogenic climate change; and he’s been charged with misspending government money and other dereliction of duty. He’s about the worst possible person to hold his job. Under Pruitt, the agency should be renamed the Environmental Destruction Agency.
Still, doesn’t the man have a right to eat in peace in a restaurant? In this video, a woman confronts Pruitt and his companion and reads out a laundry list of his misdeeds. As Politico reports:
Another member of President Trump’s administration was confronted by a member of the public, this time in a tea shop in Washington, D.C.
EPA administrator Scott Pruitt was having lunch at Teaism on Monday when a woman confronted him and urged him to resign.
In a video posted to Facebook Monday, Kristin Mink is seen introducing her toddler son to Pruitt and telling him to resign. Occasionally appearing to refer to notes and speaking calmly, she cites his actions on water and air quality protection and tells him his policies have benefitted corporations over the environment.
“This is my son. He loves animals, he loves clean air, he loves clean water,” Mink said in the video to Pruitt and his lunch companion.
“We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment. Somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children,” she said.
“I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out,” she says before the video ends.
Although the video does not show it, Mink said in her video that Pruitt quickly left the restaurant after she confronted him.
[JAC: Pruitt’s office says he listens respectfully, which seems to be the case, and that he left because he finished his meal.]
The thing is, I agree completely with her views—just not with her tactics. Again, while this woman has every right to write to Pruitt, engage in demonstrations, make appointments at the EPA, lobby them, and do everything she can to bring Pruitt down—and surely has the legal right to encounter him this way—I don’t think this tactic is useful. It won’t change his mind; it won’t change the mind of centrists, and it makes the Left look petty. Can we just leave these people to go out in public in peace without harassing them?
Apparently not to some Control-Leftists. P. Z. Myers, for instance, posted that video and gleefully approved of the confrontation:
Polite, honest, and accurate. She didn’t punch him, throw his table over, or kick him in the balls, even though he deserves all of that. It was an effective protest.
If you see one of Trump’s lackeys in public, and you don’t lean over and tell them, “Resign!”, you aren’t as brave as Kristin Mink.
Make ’em cringe a bit when they’re out in public. It’s the least you can do.
Really? Now he deserves to be kicked in the balls, too? (That, of course, is illegal.)
Another thing to tell this lady is vote. That is how you make changes. Get the stupid person who put him in office out. As you say, harassing him at a public place won’t get it. Get all of the republicans in congress out – they are the ones refusing to take action on this low life.
There is little doubt, at least in my mind, that this lady is a voter.
No doubt she is and she just inspired more Trump voters, all while degrading any remaining sense of decency in public life here in America.
bravo /s
Srsly? You think THIS is what motivates an increase in Trump support?
Agree. I think this gives liberals inspiration (if anything) and doesn’t do a thing to create some sort of liberal backlash that will help Trump. Especially when the confrontation is peaceful.
Well, we’ll find out soon enough, won’t we?
Actually no. I was focusing on the second part of my comment – the loss of public decency.
But we focused on another part of your comment. It’s best not to write/say things you don’t want others to notice.
Yes, I suppose it is. Which is why I stupidly keep commenting here.
I really don’t see any significant lack of decency on this woman’s part. Circumstances matter. This isn’t an any-person example. This is a high level public servant who is doing awful things on behalf of the public. A member of the public taking a few minutes to respectfully give him some criticism in a restaurant is not remotely indecent in my opinion.
Regarding inspiring Trump voters, I don’t think this is a good argument. Anything anyone not a Trumpster does will inspire Trump voters. Also, what about inspiring people to vote against Trump and his ideological ilk?
I guess my point is – we should choose our battles carefully. I believe this kind of tactic is counter productive because the very same tactic will be in future used by her (our) opponents. It is a race to the bottom. And there is no bottom.
This was a well chosen battle. Pruitt is hugely unpopular by the left and right…a 29% approval rating. He’s a complete crony and hack and everyone knows it. This is not a race to the bottom.
I agree. It’s counter-productive. And the last thing that needs to happen is for someone as ethically bankrupt as Pruitt to be in a position to claim martyr status. Until this happened no one, even on the right, had the slightest bit of sympathy for Pruitt. Now he’ll have people speaking up for him.
Yes, if anyone thinks this is a person that can be shamed, that is even funny. If you tied him up in public and hung signs on him it would not shame him. He would just get on his first class airplane ride and go spill some more oil somewhere.
Yes and when that tactic is used to confront people that use facts and reason to make policy those people should be able to respond appropriately to the confrontation.
The reason Trump’s people get so upset is because they often do not have facts and reason to back up their policies or claims. It’s a lot like the way many creationists respond when confronted with facts and reason.
After the harassment of Sanders and Niellsen, and Waters’ Gillibrand’s idiotic statements, this was – regardless how calmly delivered — bad timing and only added fuel to the fire.
It will result in not a single net vote gained for the Dems, and probably the opposite.
This will be forgotten in a day or so.
I agree. I see what she did as fair considering he is a public official and someone who is appointed not elected (yes, I know, we elect the people who appoint people in his position). Now, would it have been better if she had done this as he prepared to exit the restaurant? Yes, but only a bit better. A public office-holder in a public place must be prepared to engage the public, be it a supporter or opponent. It is a question of when exactly the engagement should happen, not that it should or should not have happened. Like fame, there is a price to pay for public service.
I cannot believe, assuming there is anyone left in this country who is actually undecideds about tRump, that this could have any bearing on public opinion for or against Pruitt or the republicans.
Ah yes, peacenik PZ Myers, who once threatened to throw me off a pier.
Myers strikes me as the kind of keyboard warrior who lacks the intestinal fortitude to take any action in real life. I strongly doubt he’d even do what Kristin Mink did.
All bark, no bite. The idea of him venturing to toss this cowboy, much less succeeding, is laughable.
Nevertheless, Myers’ frequent fantasies about confrontation & violence, whether it’s shanking christians or shooting priests or sodomizing interlocutors with rotting porcupines, is deeply disturbing.
“Nevertheless, Myers’ frequent fantasies about confrontation & violence…”
It’s been quite striking over the years. His consistent fantasies about doing violence to everyone he dislikes betrays a raging hatred and self-righteousness, but also a feeling of pathetic helplessness and shame at his utter lack of bravery. He’s like a child who dreams all day of beating up the school bully, but nary a peep ever escapes his mouth when he encounters him.
Since he to this day still seethes about the bullies of his childhood, that all makes sense.
I can’t see anything wrong with publicly confronting public officials about public matters in a public place.
This woman made her case respectfully and it is not right, IMO, to conflate her actions with PZ’s call for physical assault.
I agree with your first sentence, but I’m uneasy. Is there a point at which this becomes harassment, organized or not? If this becomes common behavior, will all government officials end up being effectively shunned from public places? Is that an acceptable outcome for the right of people to protest?
The question becomes not whether we can but whether we should. What kind of society will this create?
These are genuine questions, I haven’t made up my own mind yet.
(I agree with your point about the odious PZ Myers.)
If this becomes common behavior, will all government officials end up being effectively shunned from public places?
No, they’ll end up being accompanied by security in public places, and at some point there will be violence.
I don’t think I want to live in a society where public officials can’t be confronted in public by members of the public.
I don’t thing slippery slope arguments are of much value here. If you think this woman should have not spoken up because some other person might do something terrible, then I don’t really know how to respond. We should all be politely silent in the vicinity of public officials?
Scott Pruitt has plenty of protection from real and imagined dangers.
I’m not concerned about people doing “something terrible”, I’m wondering what the unintended and unforeseen consequences of normalizing this behavior might be. I don’t think that changes in policy are likely to be the result. In fact, I think that interrupting someone having a private dinner with their family and friends is a good way to ensure that they don’t listen to what you have to say.
While I support the right to speak to government employees in this situation (unless the restaurant owner has rules otherwise), I suspect that this kind of behavior will lead to fewer opportunities to do so as potential targets separate themselves further from the public.
How is “unforeseen consequences” substantively different from “something terrible”?
Maybe the “unforeseen consequences” would be an improvement of some kind. (Unlikely, perhaps, but that’s the nature of “unforeseen”.)
And just so I have this straight… the reason to not use an opportunity like this is that some other opportunity might not avail itself? That makes no sense to me. There’s an old saying about a bird in the hand that applies here.
No, the reason not to do it is that it isn’t effective in achieving your goals. You’re just annoying the person you hope to change. You’re also normalizing behavior that will be used against people you agree with. I don’t see any benefit other than venting and virtue signaling.
I’m perfectly comfortable with the idea of normalizing members of the public speaking strongly but politely to public officials who are in public places. If public officials don’t want to interact with the public (clearly the case in Pruitt’s case if you have been paying attention to his history) then they should either not go out in public or resign their office.
I do not want to live in a country where public dissent from the actions of government officials, expressed in pubic, is to be avoided because the official doesn’t want to hear it.
Do you really think this is new behaviour?
Public figures have been likely approached in public places since the first human began making decisions that affected others. After a while those people are likely to respond to those decisions, whether in favor or opposed.
**likely been**
“doesn’t the man have a right to eat in peace in a restaurant?”
this puts it crystal clear – imagine a country where he couldnt. This is the country the harassers want.
i think it is symptomatic of something in peoples heads where they are too lazy to vote but have plenty of energy to get in their opponents’ face as long as the opponent brings their face within arms reach.
As someone else said, do you seriously think this woman doesn’t vote? We can both vote AND comment on public policy and those who make that policy.
Would you prefer we simply sit back and wait to vote? Is that really the only voice we get in this country? Is that the type of country you want?
i can tell Mink votes.
as i recall though – a very large fraction of US citizens did not vote.
therefore
the behavior can be adopted by that fraction. that is the scenario by which i was judging the behavior.
however
merely voting does not mean Mink is behaving with civility.
Wow. Condemning Mink’s behaviour because of what others might do. Interestingly enough this is just the argument by the “regressive left” that our host condemns.
Besides you said Mink’s behaviour was “symptomatic” which is the opposite of your explanation.
“merely voting does not mean Mink is behaving with civility.”
That’s certainly a non-sequitur.
Perhaps you should think more carefully before commenting.
“Condemning Mink’s behaviour because of what others might do.”
I don’t understand.
It is a bit hard to follow your previous comment:
But I interpreted it to say that non-voters might copy Mink’s behaviour, therefore Mink should not behave that way.
If I misinterpreted, please clarify.
The man is a public official who isn’t being responsive to the public he is supposed to serve. There are very few avenues available to concerned citizens to reach him. He’s appointed, not elected, so he can’t be voted out of office. Letters have no effect. Protests have no effect. I’m all for leaving people alone to eat dinner if there are other methods of reaching them. But in this case, all other input from ordinary citizens is ignored. Having to listen to a citizen confront him in public over his policy decisions and unethical behavior is not automatically uncivil behavior and did not cross that line in this instance. Frankly, I think it’s the very least he can expect given his job performance and lack of responsiveness to complaints about it by citizens.
+1
Letters have no effect. Protests have no effect.
And neither does this.
Would it be okay, then, if fifteen people lined up, each one giving Pruitt their grievances? If not, how many people would you say is the limit. And is it okay for people to constantly do this to him in restaurants, at the store, and at the gas station.
Just like Hollywood stars, politicians are celebrities. All celebrities should expect that when they go in public that they will be accosted by the public for a variety of reasons. This is part of the job description. Celebrities who don’t want to meet the public avoid going into places where the public would have access to them. If a politician doesn’t want to risk meeting the public then he/she should stay home, eat all meals there and have somebody else do the outdoor chores. Of course, politicians should not be screamed at or denied service, but respectful confrontation by the citizenry is an American tradition.
I disagree that celebrities should have no privacy. That’s like saying because someone is a plumber they have a duty to do your plumbing even when they are having lunch with their family. People don’t owe you their attention just because you have seen them on TV. It’s a job and nobody should have to work 24/7.
Yes, it’s a shame celebrities don’t have privacy. It’s also a shame that pigs don’t fly. A person who becomes a celebrity and doesn’t realize that much of his/her privacy is now gone is highly naive. You can’t wish away facts of life. Most Hollywood and sports stars realize this and all politicians should. There is a price to pay for fame.
Yes, it’s okay.
Yep, if he won’t respond to people in other, more appropriate venues, then let every voter line up to talk to him when he’s out in public.
As I said previously, he can set up a more appropriate time for public feedback if he likes. He can choose to do that or stay at home if he doesn’t like the response.
Trump has made his opponents as maniacal as his supporters.
What is maniacal about this?
Totally agree with you Jerry. One should take the high road. As one who post-doc’d with the EPA, and has friends working there, I sympathize with them. They certainly didn’t go into public service only to have the head of their agency undermine their life’s work.
Pruitt is a dangerous person and could set back environmental regulations for decades and undo much of the progress that has been achieved under more enlightened administrators. Even under Stephen Johnson, a republican appointed head of the EPA in the Bush II administration, the Clean Air Act was strengthened (although not by as much as the Science Advisory Committee recommended), but at least the law was followed. It remained for the Obama administration under Gina McCarthy to get to the levels recommended under the Bush II administration.
Now, we have Pruitt stacking the advisory committee with industry hacks, so they can undermine it from within and gut the Clean Air Act without having to have Congress do anything about it (as required by law).
In a paper soon to be sent to a scientific journal, my colleagues and I show that the air quality in Great Smoky Mts. National Park is now better than it has ever been since monitoring was started 25 years ago. Thank the Clean Air Act for that. And while we have cleaned up the air, both there and in most of the U.S., the national economy has more than tripled in size.
So, if you were in a restaurant with Pruitt, you’d be totally silent? It certainly sounds like you have a lot to say to him.
Silence is effectively affirmation. Being silent simply isn’t appropriate these days, when we have an administration that attempts to make it’s own reality despite any opposing facts. Trump and his ilk might be able to ignore those facts, but we need to make sure the rest of the country hears them.
Not confronting Pruitt in a restaurant does not mean you must remain silent. There are hundreds of ways of properly communicating your displeasure with public officials. Confronting them in restaurants is not one of them.
Tell us about these proper communication ways. Show us how the conservatives always use those ways.
Ummm. . . do we always have to do exactly what the conservatives do? I don’t think so. There are votes, letters to write, phone calls, public statements on social media, letters to the newspaper, and so on. So I’ve just told you about the proper communication ways.
Those are only some of the ways. Many of us think there are others, including speaking up in public places.
Many people HAVE tried to communicate with the Trump administration in other ways. Very little gets through and if something does, it’s often short-lived and the administration soon ends up touting their own version of reality.
Don’t spout this bunk that silence is affirmation. If a guy you disagree with is eating in a restaurant, silence is simply letting him eat in peace. How on earth can you equate failure to confront him with affirmation of his policies.
Any guy in general, sure, but Pruitt isn’t just any guy. He’s not offering other avenues of communication to respond to dissenters. If he were, confronting him in public wouldn’t be necessary.
Based on the narratives written before and after the body of the video, this lady was intent on getting a minimum of fifteen minutes of Fame. I am not sure she had Pruitt’s security details shaking in their boots like she seemed to want us to believe. Sadly),no, fortunately, in terms of the volume of information available in today’s media, she’ll be lucky to get 1.5 seconds of fame.
Really, how rude. She had something important to say to a public figure and you think she’s only out for fame?
Filming something like this is important these days, not for fame, but for documentation.
I doubt she was wholly motivated by fame, but is putting the video up on YouTube purely for “documentation”?
Yes.
what would work better would be if everybody in the restaurant walked out quietly – or many of them.
yes – i like it.
So the restaurant owners should take a hit?
pay on the way out
I don’t have a problem with this.
Me neither.
nor me
I do have a problem with this.
As do I. These are all attempts to *punish*. That is why they are wrong. Punishing people because they disagree with you is not how you run a decent, civil society.
Is Roy Cohn to be our role model now?
Apparently. I’ll add that there is little likelihood anyone will do this kind of thing without cameras present. There is a reason for that.
Srsly? As I said below, this isn’t new behaviour. People were confronting public figures long before cameras existed, long before newspapers…, before papyrus…, cavepainting…
“Is Roy Cohn our role model now?”
No, that would be Trump.
And if you consider this a form of punishment, then it is far from equal to the crime.
When a society has decided that civility and decency are weaknesses…
Anyone who supports this kind of action has no grounds to object if the other side does the same.
By the ‘other side’ do you mean the Trumpkins who came armed to town hall meetings?
What I said implies otherwise?
What about Libertarians who decide to confront IRS employees about their views on the income tax?
They do. I’ve spoken to numerous IRS employees who were made to feel very unsafe during work in certain parts of the country.
My question was aimed at those who support this woman’s behavior. Is this a principled position that you support regardless of what kind of society it creates or is it only a good idea if your political opponents’ ox is being gored?
This woman’s behavior does not resemble the behavior related to me by those IRS employees. This woman’s behavior was perfectly civil.
i agree that her moment to moment behavior was civil – she wasnt rude or violent, she was calm, etc.
however
the tactic – getting on Pruitt’s case, without warning, filming apparently without consent, incorporating her child who couldnt possibly understand what was going on – … id have to say was …
oof… ill have to think.
apologies : auto correct, capitalize, etc. off.
So equally civil descriptions of why libertarians despise IRS employees, delivered calmly with video uploaded after the event is equally acceptable to you?
If your answer isn’t “Yes” then your position is based on politics rather than principle.
No it wasn’t. It was calm and quiet. But it was inherently uncivil because it was an unwelcome and hostile intrusion.
and in any cases, there can be no end to the “discussion” – after all, everyone is a critic.
Don’t know why you think the Left, “at least, should be better than this.” Is it not pretty much always the Left that first dispenses with civility? Isn’t that part of the description of far Leftists? Their cause is always unquestionably right and they are overflowing with unquestionable virtue. Imagine how virtuous that woman feels this morning after confronting Pruitt. She probably grew wings in her sleep last night.
Whatever you think of their politics, the Right is usually more civil out in the marketplace. Belief in civic order is part of their philosophy. Even far Right-wing crazies, unlike Leftist crazies, do not generally bother their political enemies in such places as restaurants.
But I think your analogy to anti-abortion activists is apt. For them, as for the far Left, their enemies are vicious murderers, deserving of any attack. And anti-abortion fanatics are the most likely Rightists to violate the unwritten rules of civility in the marketplace. But even that is rare — so far.
I am uncertain that I can agree that the right is inherently more civil in the marketplace. The right has used the market in an uncivil manner, as they have with politics. I think that people often assume that being polite is being civil. I disagree with that assumption. For example, the right can politely impose and enforce rules that prevent equal access to voting. Is that civil? I’m not even sure that this is a right or left thing so much as that people in power possess greater comfort and therefore can behave in a polite manner while knowing they can impose their will, often through inequitable application of the law, whereas those who face inequities have little opportunity for such smug politeness.
“Whatever you think of their politics, the Right is usually more civil out in the marketplace.” I’m thinking about some recent videos on Facebook that clearly showed white people screaming and berating Hispanics and other people of color, making fun of the person’s appearance, and harassing them for no reason whatsoever. One example was a Mexican guy mowing a friend’s lawn when a neighboring white lady approached him and started calling him derogatory names and telling him to get out of our country. So, no, I can’t think of right-wingers being more civil.
“Is it not pretty much always the Left that first dispenses with civility?”
Been to any Trump rallies lately?
No, but I’ve seen how Antifa behaves. Neither the Republicans nor the Democrats have a monopoly on bad behavior.
I don’t wholly agree with you, but when one is in power, one can remain civil by calling anyone who disagrees with their position uncivil.
And let’s not deny that the right had been in a pretty solid position of power for quite a while.
A commenter above said
So, literally, any ‘unwelcome intrusion’ becomes ‘inherently uncivil’. Must be nice to cocoon ones self in that way.
Also, I wish people would stop using kids as a prop for their activism.
If her activism is genuine, it is for her kids. I know mine is.
You may just not have noticed, SpeakerTo, but one’s kids happens to be a profound motivator for most people who have them. They are not “props” for their activism. They are the reason for much of the activism.
Jerry, I need to start by saying that I’ve long admired you and respect the way you’ve expressed the rationale for your views (even when I don’t agree), but I’m afraid this time you’ve just gone too far in your demonization of the “left”.
First, your last paragraph is your worst yet attempt at proposing what MLK would have done (perhaps that should be a thing now–WWMLKD?). How can you purport to know what King would or wouldn’t do or think?
Second, Pruitt is a public figure and he’s in a public place. According to the video, Mink is being very polite and not at all uncivil. She simply confronts Pruitt with the facts and her opinions about those facts. What makes this inappropriate? If Pruitt didn’t want to be disturbed at that time, it’s his prerogative to invite her to a more appropriate meeting time and place to discuss her concerns. I’d expect the same thing if someone approached you in a public restaurant to discuss views you’ve been known to espouse in public.
“How can you purport to know what King would or wouldn’t do or think?”
Go read King’s Strive Toward Freedom, and chapter 6 in particular. A quote:
” My study of Gandhi convinced me
that true pacifism is not nonresistance to evil, but nonviolent resistance to evil.
Between the two positions, there is a world of difference. Gandhi resisted evil with
as much vigor and power as the violent resister, but he resisted with love instead
of hate. True pacifism is not unrealistic submission to evil power, as Niebuhr contends.
It is rather a courageous confrontation of evil by the power of love, in the
faith that it is better to be the recipient of violence than the inflicter of it, since
the latter only multiplies the existence of violence and bitterness in the universe,
while the former may develop a sense of shame in the opponent, and thereby
bring about a transformation and change of heart.”
Also, read about how he coached his fellow activists to react in situations where the were confronted, even with violence. It is quite easy to know what MLK would this about all of this, and it is not favorable.
*would think about all of this
“It is rather a courageous confrontation of evil by the power of love, in the
faith that it is better to be the recipient of violence than the inflicter of it, since
the latter only multiplies the existence of violence and bitterness in the universe,
while the former may develop a sense of shame in the opponent, and thereby
bring about a transformation and change of heart.”
Exactly what this woman did. Used the love of her child and the planet to confront evil in a hope that she would shame the perpetrator of that evil and perhaps change his heart.
Minks confrontation comports exactly with King’s sentiments in that quote.
Besides there’s a big difference between violating civil norms and violence (which is what he’s condemning here). We need to stop conflating the two strategies. You know, I absolutely think that King would’ve done things just like Mink did with Pruitt(perhaps he did?). The confrontation of evil with speech like hers “may develop a sense of shame in the opponent, and thereby bring about a transformation and change of heart”.
I’ll say once more, Mink’s actions were far from violent, stop trying to say they were.
a. Dr. King never proposed this sort of disruption. I’m pretty sure that readers would agree with me that his civil disobedience policy would preclude this kind of behavior.
b. It’s inappropriate because he’s out for dinner and it’s not right to disturb him. Would you like to be disturbed by religionists for your stand on abortion?
I don’t accept your claim that I’ve gone too far.
a. Oh come on, do you really think King would’ve refrained from speaking to a known white supremacist in a public place–assuming he felt safe to do so.
b. People don’t have a right to not be offended, even when they’re out eating dinner. I believe you’ve often said the first part. And yes, if I can dish it out, I am certainly prepared to take it, especially if I can be shown to be wrong about something.
If 100 million voters would like to express their concerns to him in person, is he obligated to arrange 100 million meetings?
It’s simply impractical for voters to expect one-to-ones with senior government figures, which is why it is inappropriate to interrupt someone’s lunch.
Well, he is a public servant, isn’t he. One on ones wouldn’t be necessary, I’m sure this isn’t the first time someone has expressed these views (I KNOW it isn’t) in some form or fashion.
When we talk of “bubbles” or ” echo chambers” we all understand what we mean: folks that share a common set of beliefs, language, and ritual and how they feed each other to reinforce those sets. I propose that Secretary Pruitt is in that situation. And in this country, in the Commons, as a servant of the people, one should expect an earful, even if you’ve done an exemplary job. And since you’ve the bully pulpit, listen. Otherwise, eat in private.
Full disclosure, violence is unacceptable unless you are immediately attacked; incitement to violence is unacceptable unless immediate peril is present.
IMHO
Well said, pdm.
Merci. Maintenant je dois voter !
I agree with this, especially “in this country, in the Commons, as a servant of the people, one should expect an earful, even if you’ve done an exemplary job. And since you’ve the bully pulpit, listen. Otherwise, eat in private.”
He’s had a bunch of bodyguards and had been running (driving) around DC having his lackeys turn on the sirens so he can get to expensive restaurants Vite! Vite! He recently got barred from some government restaurant (I think army) because he abused the privilege. Where are his bodyguards? Why doesn’t he go to a Chick-A-Fil drive in, since he loves their sandwiches so much that he tried to get a franchise for his wife. If he’s in the Commons, eating in public, I see absolutely nothing wrong with the way the woman confronted him, polite and reasoned, non-threatening. And those who hyperbolize by equating her action with the minatory displays of Trump supporters or even those lefties who harangued Kirsten whats-her-name and that other Trump crony, are just plain wrong. What this woman did was not at all the same thing.
Who knows what MLK would have done? (And MLK does not define the civil rights movement- I participated in it and in non-violent resistance, including being jailed for participating in a sit-in, and King was not my idol or inspiration, though I definitely respected him.) Certainly, that woman engaged in non-violent confrontation. The sit-ins at restaurants, I contend, were similar to this in that the people who engaged in them directly confronted the restaurant re its policies. In fact, the sit ins were far more bodacious, and there were similar objections to the sit-ins. The woman didn’t sit down at his table, refuse to leave, and harangue him throughout his meal. Should the people who engaged in sit-ins have been so polite and just passed on by? As others have noted, only direct action was efficacious. Further, I really don’t think it’s a valid manner of argumentation to engage in mind-reading dead people, but someone else in this thread said that silence equals acquiescence; so since the question was broached, I say that King would have heartily approved. It was a non-violent confrontation. King was no Tom, though some called him one.
My apologies to Ms Kirstjen Nielsen for forgetting her name.
What is it with Scott Pruitt and restaurants? Several of his problems concern restaurants, his pressing need to get to expensive restaurants as quickly as possible, his attempt to get his wife a Chick-Fil-A (now I can spell it) franchise, his intemperate patronage of an exclusive (cheap and delicious) government restaurant, now this. I read that his father ran steak houses (not one but several) — surely a coincidence, but a juicy one, nonetheless.
Now that you mention it, Pruitt could avoid this problem by just eating at Chick-Fil-A!
If he is allowed to go anywhere and say what he pleases in public then she is allowed to go anywhere and say as she pleases in public.
If one can’t handle criticism in public then either change your stance, resign or stay home.
its a question not of legality but civility.
Yes, and this was a civil protest.
Not to mention, counter-productive.
Politicians are as much celebrities as Hollywood stars. The latter are used to being confronted by the public in all sorts of different venues. The woman did not harass Pruitt; she was quite polite.
The only objection I would have to what she did is that it may possibly lose votes for liberals as her actions are distorted. In contrast to the restaurant owner asking Sanders to leave, I don’t think this will happen in this instance, particularly with a guy like Pruitt. But, as others have pointed out, if politicians can’t stand to be confronted by citizens, some of whom are irate, then they need a new line of work.
We need more of this, not less.
If by “we” you mean those who want to elect Republicans, I agree.
You think this type of protest is going to get Trump more votes? What a silly notion.
Don’t politicians go door to door entering people’s private lives to ask for support? Don’t they show up at cafes and places of business where average people are working and ask for your support?
Public life is a choice. Being entrusted with our environment is a giant public responsibility and a choice. Being a famous rock star or actor is a choice. Being approached by the public with either praise or criticism goes with the territory of public life.
Pruitt will get rich off this appointment just as famous actors and rock stars get rich off their fame. The price you pay is that famous people and public officials give up their privacy in public. It’s a trade off for all that money and power. It’s a choice. No one has to accept such a position.
And this is a special case. This is no ordinary administration and no ordinary environment minister. It’s Scott Pruitt of the Trump administration.
This was more than fair play me thinks. And I hate PZ Myers.
Yes, that is my response also. It’s called public space because it is public. And a public official cannot claim immunity from public interaction when he/she is out in public. Did not Pruitt justify use of private or first class air travel because the wretched public insisted upon interacting with him.? And why do some of us insist upon ascribing negative/ notoriety seeking motivations to any member of the public who steps out of line.
If P.Z. Myers approves of some behavior that is considered in any way contentious, it’s usually a reliable sign that the behavior in question is petty, childish, boorish, self-righteous, and/or utterly charmless and pathetic.
Good list. I’d add dishonest and lacking in integrity (as a general rule about PZ Myers’ behavior, not this incident in particular).
Yes, I would not apply most of those labels to this specific video. Only self-righteous, and perhaps childish.
Showing grave concern for the future of one’s child and the planet is self-righteous and childish? Give me a break.
heres a thought experiment to consider :
an actor/actress appears in a restaurant that a fan is in. would it be civil for the fan to criticize the actor/actress for the roles/films/etc the fan disliked?
i dont think so.
or also: is it civil for an employer to chew out an employee in front of the other employees?
again i think not, and there’s better ways to do that.
however, in neither case should it be illegal.
Scott Pruitt is not an actor. He is not an employer (in this context). He is a very powerful public official who is daily engages in unethical if not illegal behavior and is working directly at odds with the mission of the public institution he heads.
To compare this situation to a fan criticizing a film star strikes me as preposterous.
False equivalency alert!
Another problem with confronting Pruitt with his environmental misdeeds is that he was given his office with the intention that he do all those things. He’s way past caring about the environment. In his and Trump’s minds, the lady is interrupting his lunch to read him his list of successful accomplishments.
People think we somehow can’t know what MLK would think about all of this. The injustices MLK fought against were far more violent and tangible, and yet he still did not approve of these tactics.
Go read chapter six of his wonder Strive Toward Freedom, and read up on how he coached his own activists when it came to encounters with opponents, even when the opponents were violent. We know exactly what MLK would think of all this, and it is not favorable. He believed in using love to conquer hatred and injustice. He believed in changing people’s minds by befriending them and engendering empathy.
But, of course, the radical wing of the left has, in the past couple decades, roundly rejected most of MLK’s teachings, including the idea of a colorblind society being a just society. A society that does not consider the color of people’s skin is now considered racist in itself.
I responded more fully to this above. This is not violent behaviour, it merely violates civil norms.
And no, he says confronting them with speech may engender shame and get people to change their minds. Mink is attempting to do just that.
All the Greensboro Four had to do to maintain civility was stay on their side of the rope that demarcated the colored section at Woolworth’s. But no-o, they had to march up to the lunch counter itself and demand to be fed there, interrupting the meals of all the law-abiding white people who wanted only to be left to eat in peace and get back to their jobs.
There were a whole lotta white folk back then who woulda told you they had no problem at all with colored folk seeking to vote, or writing to congressmen, or even attending integrated public schools. But disrupting simple citizens’ lunches in a private establishment? Positively uncivil!
Point being, BJ, it ain’t as cut-and-dried as you’re portraying it. And there’s a big, thick brightline between incivility and violence. It was the latter that Martin eschewed in all circumstances on principle. The former was a matter of strategy and tactics.
“Make ’em cringe a bit when they’re out in public.”
i opted to read the transcript instrad of watching the video precisely because i know it would make ME cringe.
… not to shift the subject, but taking videos without consent? I would not like that. Was the video consented to?
I assume her toddler understands why they were talking with Pruitt, but I couldn’t tell what her toddler had to say…. might have to watch this video…
ok i watched it – cringe inducing.
toddler – 2 years old – being carried. had nothing to say. neither did Pruitt, it seems.
Why not put the word out on social media and have a crowd waiting for him when he leaves the restaurant?
Or make a stalking app to make harassment easier.
Stalking? Stop being hyperbolic.
According to the report, she was merely eating at the same restaurant. Even “harassment” goes a bit far. As far as the video shows he didn’t even ask her to go away.
Citizens confronting public servants in public places to petition them for a redress of grievances doesn’t meet the elements of any “stalking” statute I’ve ever seen.
One question this raises is what is the expectation of privacy in a privately owned restaurant? Should it be acceptable to approach strangers in that environment for any reason?
The decision should be on the owner, and I suspect most would like to keep the dining experience pleasant for all guests. A discreet note on the way in saying “Please refrain from intruding on the privacy of other diners.” would set the tone.
Yes, it’s appropriate to approach someone for any reason. The disturbed person can always ask to be left alone.
If you don’t want any disturbance, then stay home or find places with private rooms.
We CAN actually talk to each other when in public.
A “discreet note”? You mean like the ones that said “whites only” or “no Irish need apply”?
That kinda discreet note?
Scott Pruitt is a public servant. The American taxpayers pay his salary — and pay for his #3.5 million security detail, his $30,000 cone-of-silence telephone, for his first-class airfare (so he doesn’t have to sit with the riff-raff in coach), and for his employees to run his personal errands, which have included finding a $200k job for his wife, finding those lotions he likes from the Ritz, and finding a used bed from Trump’s D.C. hotel.
Despite being a public servant, Scott Pruitt has never held a townhall-style meeting, and routinely dodges interviews with anything but the most docile press. The people he serves have been denied a meaningful opportunity to have him answer for the despicable graft he’s engaged in and the atrocious policies he promotes.
The woman who confronted him had pertinent things to say and questions to ask, and said them reasonably politely. He refused to engage with her (which would have required him to defend the indefensible).
I’m generally in favor of letting people eat in peace. But I see a distinction between what happened here and the mere “public harassment” that Maxine Waters seemed to be advocating.
I agree wholeheartedly with this, and tried to say the same thing in my windy way above. This states the matter concisely and clearly.
What did she accomplish? She isn’t going to change Pruitt’s policies or convince him to resign. All her rudeness does is turn off some voters we are going to need this November.
Nonsense. Are you really telling me not to protest tRump’s many catastrophic policies because he isn’t going to change?
Are you going to vote for Trump because of this incident? I didn’t think so. No one who already doesn’t support Trump is going to be turned off by a civil, truthful, public indictment of one of Trump’s odious henchmen.
Cops, civil servants and postal workers are paid from by the public too. Do you own them?
Does my employer have the right to harass me when I am not at work?
If I encountered the new heard of USPS, who was engaging in a deliberate campaign of Not Delivering The Mail ®, I would very likely have some words for them. This is not the same as a staffer, cop or postal worker.
We stopped “owning” people in the US with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment.
Took a whole lotta protesting, resulting in more than a few wrecked meals (not to mention a Civil War) to get there.
Slightly different, but this brings to mind my former state representative. She was quite accessible, and had a booth most weekends at the Farmer’s Market. I’d see her at the grocery store often, and snag her arm to ask her a question about pending legislation and the like. I emailed now and then as well, and always got a response from her (not an aide, I could tell). Was what I was doing (by approaching her as she went about her day) outside the bounds of civility as described in this post? She never told me to stop, was always gracious, genial and honest. She was also a Republican, and one I voted across the aisle for for years.
Another thought, when working in an industry with a specifically busy season I tended to stay low for a few months of the year. If I did go out to eat, to the store, to the park, there was a good chance I’d run into a client who was ‘eagerly’ awaiting their returns. Sometimes less civilly than others. This was just the nature of the beast, if you will.
Has everyone who approves of this action voted? taken part in a voter registration drive? If not, shame on you
“I can’t see anything wrong with publicly confronting public officials about public matters in a public place.”
Three things. (1) He is eating as a private person, off duty
2)Trumpists love this sort of thing. Makes us look at once silly, sanctimonious, and oppressive, feeding his supporters’ sense of grievance
3) It feeds the distractathon. We’re talking about what the limits are to good manners in a restaurant when we should be talking about the suppression of climate science, subsidising coal, and duties on solar panels.
I have.
Now what?
So long and thanks for all the fish.
Dr. Coyne, I respect you immensely and read this page every day during lunch. However, with the environment potentially on the tipping point, why should we be civil to those actively trying to destroy it? Would you be civil if the situation were easier to imagine and faster acting than climate change? Say if an asteroid were careening towards Earth and the head of the “Destroy Asteroids with Nukes” committee was against destroying asteroids with nukes, you’d just advise people to sit idly by and use the proper channels to air grievances? Perhaps, in this instance, you aren’t viewing climate change seriously enough.
Jerry, after reading some comments here, it seems that many people will be fine if creationists confront you in a restaurant!
And Jerry, as someone who publicly discusses the subject should be aware that this could happen and handle it accordingly.
He’s got suitable channels for discussion, and responds to emails pretty regularly.
Therefore, I’d expect if that happens in a place Jerry feels is inappropriate, he can invite the person to bring up their issues in a more appropriate forum. Or he can just ask them to leave.
Pruitt did neither as far as we can tell from this confrontation.
What would you think if EVERY cabinet member who ever supported abortion subjected to calmly being called a murderer in front of his/her children? Should Tim Geithner have been called a tax cheat felon every time he ate lunch? Should Janet Reno have been called a murderer?
One of things I abhor about Trump is his lack of civility. Unfortunately, he seems to be an inspiration for progressives.
You think this confrontation compares to Trump’s lack of civility? This wasn’t even uncivil.
And if those cabinet members were prepared with the MANY, MANY arguments for abortion rights such calm disruptions would eventually disappear and the members’ children would understand the entire argument and why many people do not consider abortion to be anything like murder.
(Come to think of it, maybe that’s why that doesn’t happen too often anymore.)
I rather like this quote from Eric Weinstein on the topic:
Shaming Sarah Huckabee Sanders at a restaurant? Why bother, she’s paid to repeat lies. But Pruitt? Getting a lot closer. What if it were Dick Cheney in the restaurant? (He’s really high on my list of loathsomeness.) He’s no longer a “public servant,” so does he get a pass?
And when is it appropriate to confront a public figure anyway? Before s/he enters the restaurant? After? If protestor had held up a sign outside the restaurant announcing that he’s inside, is that OK? What if she organized a group of friends to shout “Shame” (or something) when he exits?
Is 12 people folk outside the restaurant a legitimate protest, but one person is not?
Not that I’m likely to run into these folks, but this in/civil debate is new territory, since DJT “jumped the shark” in politics. And an actual bully runs the bully pulpit.