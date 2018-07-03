Scott Pruitt publicly shamed at a restaurant

I despise Scott Pruitt, for as the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), he’s enacting odious policies that despoil the environment; he rejects the fact of anthropogenic climate change; and he’s been charged with misspending government money and other dereliction of duty. He’s about the worst possible person to hold his job. Under Pruitt, the agency should be renamed the Environmental Destruction Agency.

Still, doesn’t the man have a right to eat in peace in a restaurant? In this video, a woman confronts Pruitt and his companion and reads out a laundry list of his misdeeds. As Politico reports:

Another member of President Trump’s administration was confronted by a member of the public, this time in a tea shop in Washington, D.C. EPA administrator Scott Pruitt was having lunch at Teaism on Monday when a woman confronted him and urged him to resign. In a video posted to Facebook Monday, Kristin Mink is seen introducing her toddler son to Pruitt and telling him to resign. Occasionally appearing to refer to notes and speaking calmly, she cites his actions on water and air quality protection and tells him his policies have benefitted corporations over the environment. “This is my son. He loves animals, he loves clean air, he loves clean water,” Mink said in the video to Pruitt and his lunch companion. “We deserve to have somebody at the EPA who actually does protect our environment. Somebody who believes in climate change and takes it seriously for the benefit of all of us, including our children,” she said. “I would urge you to resign before your scandals push you out,” she says before the video ends. Although the video does not show it, Mink said in her video that Pruitt quickly left the restaurant after she confronted him. [JAC: Pruitt’s office says he listens respectfully, which seems to be the case, and that he left because he finished his meal.]

The thing is, I agree completely with her views—just not with her tactics. Again, while this woman has every right to write to Pruitt, engage in demonstrations, make appointments at the EPA, lobby them, and do everything she can to bring Pruitt down—and surely has the legal right to encounter him this way—I don’t think this tactic is useful. It won’t change his mind; it won’t change the mind of centrists, and it makes the Left look petty. Can we just leave these people to go out in public in peace without harassing them?

Apparently not to some Control-Leftists. P. Z. Myers, for instance, posted that video and gleefully approved of the confrontation:

Polite, honest, and accurate. She didn’t punch him, throw his table over, or kick him in the balls, even though he deserves all of that. It was an effective protest. If you see one of Trump’s lackeys in public, and you don’t lean over and tell them, “Resign!”, you aren’t as brave as Kristin Mink. Make ’em cringe a bit when they’re out in public. It’s the least you can do.

Really? Now he deserves to be kicked in the balls, too? (That, of course, is illegal.)

Well, Dr. Myers, you’re in favor of abortion, which many religionists see as murder. Why don’t they have the right to confront you in public and call you a murderer? To them, you are one! What about your testicles: are they to remain unkicked? I guess they should make you cringe a little bit when you’re out in public. You hold many other views that people consider odious (I won’t go into them here); is it okay to interrupt you and your wife at dinner and politely read you a laundry list of our political disagreements? If it’s not okay, why not? Or is this kind of public shaming reserved only for conservatives? You know where this all is going. Given that this kind of shaming is widely publicized by the media, it’s going to lead to copycat confrontations in which liberals feel free to harass conservatives in public. In fact, it already has: this is at least the fourth such incident in the last ten days. And of course conservatives will start using this tool, too. The result will be an increasingly polarized society in which people are attacking and shaming each other in public. No more peace in restaurants, gas stations, or bars. We on the Left, at least, should be better than this. As I said recently, I can’t imagine Martin Luther King approving of this as a political tactic, or doing it himself.