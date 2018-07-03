Reader Andrée Sanborn sent another batch of her photos, this one called “no moths”. But I’m adding a moth. Andrée’s caption are indented. Her sites are these:

Cooper’s Hawk (Accipiter cooperii); Northeast Vermont; August 11, 2017. Lucy the Yellow Lab and I returned to May Pond one evening to retake some plant photos. On our way down May Pond Road, we saw this hawk sitting in the road, near the ditch. The car didn’t bother it. Worried that it was injured, I stopped, locked up Lucy, grabbed the camera, and approached it. It still didn’t move and obviously was not hurt. It had its kill under it. The birds in the woods were grieving. I got even closer and still it didn’t move, simply posed for me. Finally, another car came by and it flew off with its kill.

Woodland jumping mouse (Napaeozapus insignis), northeast Vermont; August 29, 2017. My students, on a bug hunt, found this baby jumping mouse in the woods at school, and I made sure they returned it where they found it. It was close to the size of the jumping mice my cats bring home. [JAC note: Wikipedia says this tiny critter can jump up to 3 meters!]

American black bear (Ursus americanus) probably male, northeast Vermont; 7:30 AM; August 3, 2017. The bear we had on this morning last August was not small. Husband John never gave me a weight estimate but he did say it stood about 7 feet tall on two legs. And the paws and head were huge. It was snuffling up all the chokecherries on our favorite chokecherry tree. It is always a highly productive cherry tree and the perfect height for picking. Every year we find bear scat under it, but they usually come at night. This bear, sitting on its rump, pulled branches down with both paws and then literally vacuumed the cherries all off. I had to keep a close eye on Lucy the Yellow Lab (she totally and completely hates bears, won’t chase them, but will try to run them off), we did not go for a walk far from the house, and stayed away from fruit and water. Staying away from fruit and water is like impossible here. There are dozens of black, pin, and choke cherry trees and 3 brooks.

Mustard White (Pieris oleracea), northeast Vermont; May 21, 2017. This is special; it is a declining species in most of its range except for Vermont; it is rated uncommon. I am so fortunate to be in a spot where they are abundant. They are beautiful fliers that look like apple blossoms in the air. This day we persuaded them to puddle in some dirt we had wet down. Their decline may be because of invasive plants and also because of an invasive butterfly, the cabbage white. They coexist here on our land. If you are interested in this, you may want to read the Vermont Atlas of Life post about their status . In the top photo, I managed to get an upside down one.

And here we do have a moth, from reader Winnie in Hong Kong. These two individuals, with slightly different markings, landed on her window, and her attempts to identify them by looking at photos of local moths have failed. Can readers help?