Belgium, down two goals, gets three to beat Japan

This was a squeaker: after being down two goals against Japan, Belgium scored three—one in the four minutes of added 90+ time, to save a spot in the World Cup. Japan goes home, and now Belgium faces Brazil in the quarter finals on Friday. An exciting game, and my condolences to the Japanese, who played some game matches.
Nothing similar has been seen in a World Cup since Bulgaria -Peru in 1970. Perú was losing 0-2 and went 2-2 in 4 min 57 sec. Belgium did it in 4 min. 29 sec.
Peru also won 3-2.
I am a world cup and euro cup casual soccer fan but that third goal by belgium may be the best goal sequence I’ve ever seen.
O my ! I am sad in re Japan !
And i see that England made a dramatic
penalty kick – win ! W h o a ! There are
very many in re PCC(E)’s contest who ‘ve
at various scoring totals chosen England
as … … The Finalist’s Actual Winner * !
Hhmmmm !
Blue
ps * Not me. I am out of it all !
I’m still on for Belgium to take the cup, English though I am.
Japan can cold their heads high
that is hold their heads high … bot cold is good too.
Go England … though I am not English.